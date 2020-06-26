Vultr's One-Click Drupal application is a quick way to launch your website. Select a server location, choose your size, and click Deploy Now. Your server will be ready to configure in about a minute.
To follow this installation guide, locate two sets of user credentials on the Server Information screen. The root login (1), is used for console access. The Login user (2) is used for web access during installation. Substitute the server's domain name or IP address anywhere the example oneclick.example.com appears in this installation guide.
This step is optional, but recommended. Most Drupal administrators will use a domain name and valid SSL certificate for their site. If you plan to use a commercial SSL certificate, see the Commercial SSL section.
If you skip this step:
To install a free Let's Encrypt SSL certificate:
Install the certificate with certbot. Replace the domain name and email with your values.
# certbot --nginx --redirect --agree-tos --no-eff-email -d oneclick.example.com -m admin@example.com
Certbot should report success when finished.
Enter the Login user (2) credentials in the security pop-up.
Choose your language, then click Save and continue.
Your site is installed. To log in, navigate to https://oneclick.example.com/user/login
For security, you should configure the trustedhostpatterns setting in /var/www/html/sites/default/default.settings.php after installation. See Trusted Host settings at drupal.org.
One-Click Drupal supports uploaded themes and modules up to 2GB each. These can be configured in the "Modules" and "Appearance" sections, after logging into Drupal as an administrator user.
A MySQL database is running on your VPS for Drupal. If you need to access the database directly:
Log into MySQL.
# mysql -u root
The MySQL root password is saved in
/root/.my.cnf.
If you need to reset Nginx to default:
Run the fix-vhost.sh script.
# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh
You can use a Commercial SSL certificate instead of the free Let's Encrypt certificate.
Reboot the server.
# reboot
Certbot makes changes to the Nginx configuration. If you used certbot to obtain a Let's Encrypt certificate, return the Nginx configuration files to default before proceeding.
Back up your existing Nginx configuration files
# cp -r /etc/nginx/ /root/nginx
Revoke your certbot certificate.
# certbot delete
Restore the default Nginx configuration.
# /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh
Disabling HTTPS security is possible, but not recommended.
SSH to the server as root.
Move drupal_https.conf out of the Nginx configuration folder and reboot the server.
# mv /etc/nginx/conf.d/drupal_https.conf /root/
# reboot
One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.
