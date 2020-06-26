Introduction

Vultr's One-Click Drupal application is a quick way to launch your website. Select a server location, choose your size, and click Deploy Now. Your server will be ready to configure in about a minute.

To follow this installation guide, locate two sets of user credentials on the Server Information screen. The root login (1), is used for console access. The Login user (2) is used for web access during installation. Substitute the server's domain name or IP address anywhere the example oneclick.example.com appears in this installation guide.

1. Install SSL Certificate

This step is optional, but recommended. Most Drupal administrators will use a domain name and valid SSL certificate for their site. If you plan to use a commercial SSL certificate, see the Commercial SSL section.

If you skip this step:

Substitute the server IP address for oneclick.example.com .

. You will encounter a certificate security warning.

Proceed past the warning to complete setup.

To install a free Let's Encrypt SSL certificate:

Register the server's domain name and create a DNS record for the server's IP address. Consult your DNS provider for instructions, or see our guide if using Vultr's DNS. Verify that DNS has finished propagation and the name is visible throughout the internet before proceeding. Propagation usually happens quickly, but could take up to 48 hours in some cases. Connect to your server, with the root login (1) from the Server Information screen. Install the certificate with certbot. Replace the domain name and email with your values. # certbot --nginx --redirect --agree-tos --no-eff-email -d oneclick.example.com -m admin@example.com Certbot should report success when finished.

2. Run Installation Assistant

Navigate to https://oneclick.example.com/install.php to begin the Drupal installation. Enter the Login user (2) credentials in the security pop-up. Choose your language, then click Save and continue. Select your installation profile. Enter the database information, located on the Server Information screen in the customer portal. Wait for Drupal to initialize the database. Enter the requested information on the Configure site screen. Click Save and continue.

Your site is installed. To log in, navigate to https://oneclick.example.com/user/login

More Information

Security Settings

For security, you should configure the trustedhostpatterns setting in /var/www/html/sites/default/default.settings.php after installation. See Trusted Host settings at drupal.org.

Themes and Modules

One-Click Drupal supports uploaded themes and modules up to 2GB each. These can be configured in the "Modules" and "Appearance" sections, after logging into Drupal as an administrator user.

MySQL

A MySQL database is running on your VPS for Drupal. If you need to access the database directly:

Connect to the server via ssh as root. Log into MySQL. # mysql -u root The MySQL root password is saved in /root/.my.cnf .

Nginx Issues

If you need to reset Nginx to default:

Connect to the server via ssh as root. Run the fix-vhost.sh script. # /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh

Commercial SSL

You can use a Commercial SSL certificate instead of the free Let's Encrypt certificate.

How to install a commercial SSL certificate

Obtain a certificate from a certificate authority for your domain. Replace the server.crt and server.key files in /etc/nginx/ssl/ with the commercial certificate. Refer to your certificate vendor's documentation for details. Reboot the server. # reboot

Certbot considerations

Certbot makes changes to the Nginx configuration. If you used certbot to obtain a Let's Encrypt certificate, return the Nginx configuration files to default before proceeding.

Back up your existing Nginx configuration files # cp -r /etc/nginx/ /root/nginx Revoke your certbot certificate. # certbot delete Restore the default Nginx configuration. # /opt/vultr/fix-vhost.sh

How to Disable HTTPS

Disabling HTTPS security is possible, but not recommended.

SSH to the server as root. Move drupal_https.conf out of the Nginx configuration folder and reboot the server. # mv /etc/nginx/conf.d/drupal_https.conf /root/ # reboot

About One-Click Apps

One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.