Introduction

The Vultr One-Click Docker application is a Docker CE host that's ready to run in about a minute. Vultr updates the application regularly, so you'll always have the latest platform for your Docker containers. One-Click Docker comes in both CentOS and Ubuntu flavors.

Pre-Configured User

It is a best practice to run containers as a limited user. One-Click Docker comes pre-configured with a docker user and group for security. If you have other limited users that need to run containers, add them to the docker group.

Installation Test

After One-Click Docker deploys, log in as root via SSH. Switch to the docker user. # su - docker Test the installation with the Hello World container. $ docker run hello-world Hello from Docker! This message shows that your installation appears to be working correctly.

More Information

The CentOS flavor One-Click Docker offers SELinux support, which is disabled by default. See our guide to enable SELinux on CentOS if you plan to use this feature.

We recommend the Docker documentation for comprehensive security information.

Visit the container category on Vultr Docs for tips, tricks, and guides on Docker.

About One-Click Apps

One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.