Vultr's One-Click cPanel is a quick way to launch a web hosting platform. The application has everything you need to get started, and you'll have a running server in about a minute.
This guide uses 192.0.2.123 as an example IP address.
This is a basic setup for those familiarizing themselves with cPanel. The official cPanel website has extensive documentation on the product.
Connect to https://192.0.2.123:2087/ with a web browser. You can proceed past the SSL warning. Log in with the root account for your instance.
Agree to the user agreement.
Enter your admin email address and nameservers. If you use Vultr DNS, enter ns1.vultr.com and ns2.vultr.com.
WHM setup is complete. Your browser will direct you to the full WHM panel.
It is recommended to change the hostname of your server. cPanel requires that the server's hostname is an FQDN in the format of somesite.example.com. By default, your cPanel VPS will have a hostname in the format cpanelXXXXXX.vultr.com. To change your hostname, Navigate to Networking Setup > Change Hostname in the WHM control panel.
Important:
You can also set the hostname from an SSH terminal session:
# /usr/local/cpanel/bin/set_hostname examplehost.example.com
Your VPS will run the fully-licensed version of cPanel. Vultr handles the license management part of running a cPanel server automatically. A surcharge is bundled into the VPS price to cover the cPanel license. You will see the surcharge listed on the server order page.
If you see errors or warnings about license expiration in cPanel, you may open a support ticket in the Vultr control panel. Alternatively, running the following command as the root user will resolve most licensing issues:
/usr/local/cpanel/cpkeyclt
mysql when logged in as the root user.
service cpanel restart when logged in as the root user.
One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.
