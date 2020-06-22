Vultr

One-Click CentOS Web Panel

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 22, 2020
One-Click Apps

Introduction

CentOS Web Panel (CWP), also known as Control Web Panel, is a server control panel similar to cPanel. CWP is available for free, and a professional version is also available. CWP can migrate cPanel servers with a few clicks. The CWP Migration wizard imports all MySQL databases, MySQL users, and website files from cPanel.

One-Click Installation

Vultr's One-Click CentOS Web Panel is ready for use as soon as you deploy it. To get started, launch your server from Vultr's One-Click library now.

Prerequisites

  • Reserve an IP address for CWP to ensure it doesn't change when you upgrade your server or restore backups. CWP requires a static IP address.
  • CWP requires a fully-qualified domain name (FQDN) to assign the SSL Certificate. Select a domain name and make sure you know how to assign the IP address with your DNS provider.

1. Register Domain Name

For this tutorial, we use these examples:

  • Example IP: 192.0.2.123
  • Example FQDN: cwp.example.com

Once your CWP server has deployed, you'll see the server IP address in your customer portal.

IP_Example

Copy the IP address and assign it to a fully-qualified domain name (FQDN) at your DNS provider.

DNS_Example

2. Log In

  • Navigate to your server by IP address and port number 2031.
  • You’ll be greeted with a certificate warning.
  • In Chrome-based browsers, ignore the warning by clicking "Advanced" and "Proceed to...".
  • If using a different browser, consult your browser documentation to proceed.

IP_Example

Sign in with username root and the password located on your server instance dashboard.

CWP_login

3. Clear the Log

On the first launch, Vultr's One-Click CentOS Web Panel will have some alerts and log entries generated during deployment. You can safely ignore these warnings.

  • Navigate to your notification page.
  • Delete all pending messages. Click the "x" on the right side of each message box to close it.
  • If you have any pop-up alerts in the lower-right, click the "x" on each one to close it.

Alerts

Click Dashboard in the left-hand navigation menu to return to the home screen.

4. Hostname and SSL Certificate

  • Navigate to Server Settings > Change Hostname in the left-hand navigation menu.
  • Enter your FQDN hostname.
  • Leave the other fields at their default values.
  • Click Change Hostname.

Hostname

CentOS Web Panel will update the hostname and request a free Let's Encrypt certificate. When the page reloads, close the tab.

5. Log In with FQDN URL

  • Open a new browser tab.
  • Go to your CentOS Web Panel using the DNS name and port 2031.
  • Sign in with username root and the password located on your server instance dashboard.

Next Steps

Your CentOS Web Panel is running on a static IP address with a valid FQDN and SSL certificate. If you would like to migrate an existing cPanel to CWP, see the new migration guide at https://docs.control-webpanel.com.

For more information about configuring CWP, please refer to the CentOS Web Panel Documentation.

About One-Click Apps

One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.

