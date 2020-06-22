CentOS Web Panel (CWP), also known as Control Web Panel, is a server control panel similar to cPanel. CWP is available for free, and a professional version is also available. CWP can migrate cPanel servers with a few clicks. The CWP Migration wizard imports all MySQL databases, MySQL users, and website files from cPanel.
Vultr's One-Click CentOS Web Panel is ready for use as soon as you deploy it. To get started, launch your server from Vultr's One-Click library now.
For this tutorial, we use these examples:
Once your CWP server has deployed, you'll see the server IP address in your customer portal.
Copy the IP address and assign it to a fully-qualified domain name (FQDN) at your DNS provider.
Sign in with username root and the password located on your server instance dashboard.
On the first launch, Vultr's One-Click CentOS Web Panel will have some alerts and log entries generated during deployment. You can safely ignore these warnings.
Click Dashboard in the left-hand navigation menu to return to the home screen.
CentOS Web Panel will update the hostname and request a free Let's Encrypt certificate. When the page reloads, close the tab.
Your CentOS Web Panel is running on a static IP address with a valid FQDN and SSL certificate. If you would like to migrate an existing cPanel to CWP, see the new migration guide at https://docs.control-webpanel.com.
For more information about configuring CWP, please refer to the CentOS Web Panel Documentation.
One-Click apps are updated regularly without notice. When launching a One-Click app, you'll receive our latest version. We do not update deployed instances, and you are responsible for keeping the instance up-do-date. If you design an infrastructure based on One-Click apps and need to ensure the same app version in the future, take a snapshot of the initial deployment and create new instances from the snapshot.
