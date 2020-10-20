Nginx Redirects For "non-www" Sub-domains To "www"

Introduction

When you visit https://vultr.com, you'll notice it automatically forwards you to its "www" subdomain http://www.vultr.com. This writeup shows you how to setup Nginx to redirect a non-www sub-domain to a "www" one, and vice-versa.

Prerequisites

You have a Vultr Linux instance running Nginx.

Your have domain name (e.g example.com) whose DNS A records for "@" and "www" are pointing to the IP of your Vultr machine above.

Redirect non-www to www for a single domain

Add an additional server block to your vhost setting so it looks similar to below:

server { listen 80; server_name example.com; return 301 $scheme://www.example.com$request_uri; } server { listen 80; server_name www.example.com; #other site settings go here (e.g. logs, site root) }

Restart Nginx to apply the change. For Ubuntu or Debian systems:

$ sudo systemctl restart nginx

Redirect non-www to www for all domains

Add below snippet within the http directive in your nginx.conf file (usually located in /etc/nginx in Ubuntu/Debian systems)

server { server_name "~^(?!www\.).*" ; return 301 $scheme://www.$host$request_uri; }

Restart Nginx to apply the change. For Ubuntu or Debian systems:

$ sudo systemctl restart nginx

Redirect www to non-www for a single domain

Add an additional server block to your vhost setting so it looks similar to below:

server { listen 80; server_name www.example.com; return 301 $scheme://example.com$request_uri; } server { listen 80; server_name example.com; #other site settings go here (e.g. logs, site root) }

Restart Nginx to apply the change. For Ubuntu or Debian systems:

$ sudo systemctl restart nginx

Redirect www to non-www for all domains

Add below snippet within the http directive in your nginx.conf file (usually located in /etc/nginx in Ubuntu/Debian systems)

server { server_name "~^www\.(.*)$" ; return 301 $scheme://$1$request_uri ; }

Restart Nginx to apply the change. For Ubuntu or Debian systems: