Nginx Redirects For "non-www" Sub-domains To "www"

When you visit https://vultr.com, you'll notice it automatically forwards you to its "www" subdomain http://www.vultr.com. This writeup shows you how to setup Nginx to redirect a non-www sub-domain to a "www" one, and vice-versa.
Add an additional server block to your vhost setting so it looks similar to below:
server {
listen 80;
server_name example.com;
return 301 $scheme://www.example.com$request_uri;
}
server {
listen 80;
server_name www.example.com;
#other site settings go here (e.g. logs, site root)
}
Restart Nginx to apply the change. For Ubuntu or Debian systems:
$ sudo systemctl restart nginx
Add below snippet within the http directive in your
nginx.conf file (usually located in
/etc/nginx in Ubuntu/Debian systems)
server {
server_name "~^(?!www\.).*" ;
return 301 $scheme://www.$host$request_uri;
}
Add an additional server block to your vhost setting so it looks similar to below:
server {
listen 80;
server_name www.example.com;
return 301 $scheme://example.com$request_uri;
}
server {
listen 80;
server_name example.com;
#other site settings go here (e.g. logs, site root)
}
Add below snippet within the http directive in your
nginx.conf file (usually located in
/etc/nginx in Ubuntu/Debian systems)
server {
server_name "~^www\.(.*)$" ;
return 301 $scheme://$1$request_uri ;
}
