Vultr introduced support for multiple private networks in early 2018. This feature is offered as an enhancement to the standard private networking. When enabled, you can allocate multiple isolated private networks in any of Vultr's locations.
Please note the following when using private networking:
With multiple private networking, you can specify which groups of instances can access specific networks, allowing you to create multiple isolated private networks. At the same time, your compute instances can attach many instances to a private network in a single location.
The networks section of your customer portal allows you to create one or more unique private networks. To mount a private network on your compute instances:
The next step is to configure the NIC at the OS level. We have guides for many popular operating systems with examples.
When following these guides, we recommend using an IP address from the range you defined while creating your private network. This will help you keep your network numbering organized. Vultr does not enforce specific IP address ranges on private networks, therefore it is your responsibility to properly number your networks.
