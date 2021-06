This guide describes how to create your vendor account and update your information.

Set Up Your Vendor Account

Click the Marketplace icon at the bottom of the customer portal's left-hand menu. Click Get Started Now. Agree to the Marketplace Publisher Agreement and enter your Vendor Username. Click the Vendor Settings tab. Enter your Vendor contact information. All fields are optional. Click Update Contact Information.

Next Steps

When you are ready, create a new application profile.

More Information

This guide is part of the Vultr Marketplace documentation. Please see the documentation overview for more information.