Vultr Marketplace Application Profile

Introduction

This guide explains how to create an application profile and navigate the Vultr Marketplace application list.

Create an Application Profile

Click the Marketplace icon at the bottom of the left-hand menu of the customer portal, then click the Create New App tab to create your first Marketplace app.

Fill in the data fields to describe your app.

App Name is the short name of your application. Support URL is a link to your support web page. Support Email is an address customers can use to contact you for help. Operating System should include the distribution and version number. Description is a one-line description of your application.

App Name ID Format is automatically generated from your App Name. You should not need to change it.

is automatically generated from your App Name. You should not need to change it. Leave the Repo URL field blank; it's unused in this release.

Enter the Readme information in Markdown format. You can upload images with copy/paste, drag-and-drop, or with the upload image icon in the toolbar.

👋 External images are not be displayed for security. Please upload your images through the editor to store them on Vultr's servers.

Click the Add App button. You'll return to the Marketplace Applications list.

View the Application List

Click the Marketplace icon at the bottom of the left-hand menu of the customer portal. Click the Applications tab. To edit an application, click the application name or the three-dot menu icon.

Next Steps

Now that you have a basic application profile, update the application's general information.

More Information

This guide is part of the Vultr Marketplace documentation. Please see the documentation overview for more information.