Manage your Linux Server via the Command Line Interface

Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Tue, Oct 5, 2021
When working with cloud-based servers, you should master the basic Linux commands to perform administrative tasks. These commands are important when installing applications, monitoring server resources, managing the file system, and more.
Although there are many GUI-based applications that you can use to manage your server, the command-line interface is free, fast, easy to use. It offers more control, especially when you're remotely connected to your server via an OpenSSH Client. In this guide, you'll learn how to use the most powerful and popular Linux commands on your server.
To complete this tutorial, you need:
SSH to your server to run the following Linux administration commands.
The
sudo command stands for superuser do. It allows you to run Linux commands with escalated privileges of the
root user. You should pass
sudo and the command name in one line as shown below.
$ sudo SAMPLE_COMMAND
You can learn more about
sudo by reading the man page.
$ man sudo
Run the
date command to display or set the current date and time on your server.
To see the current date:
$ date
Tue 05 Oct 2021 06:22:58 PM UTC
To set the date, use the `-s' parameter. For example:
$ date -s '2021-10-17 11:00:00'
Thu Oct 17 11:00:00 EDT 2021
You can learn more about
date by reading the man page.
$ man date
The
reboot command restarts your server.
$ sudo reboot
You'll lose your SSH connection and need to reconnect to the server after the operating system reboots. You can learn more about
reboot by reading the man page.
$ man reboot
Download files from the web using the
wget command. For instance, to download
http://www.example.com/index.html:
$ wget http://www.example.com/index.html
2021-09-28 07:47:30 (162 MB/s) - 'index.html' saved [1256/1256]
To specify the output filename, use the `-O' parameter:
$ wget -O newfile.html http://www.example.com/index.html
2021-09-28 07:47:30 (162 MB/s) - 'newfile.html' saved [1256/1256]
You can learn more about
wget by reading the man page.
$ man wget
See the list of commands that you've previously run by using the
history command.
$ history
To re-execute a command from your history list, use the
! symbol followed by a command.
!n : Refer to a command from your history list. For command number 109:
$ !109
!-n : Refer to the current command minus n. For the previous command:
$ !-1
!! : Refer to the previous command. This is a synonym for
!-1.
$ !!
There are several other options, search patterns, and substitutions available. See the man page for more information.
$ man history
If your terminal screen is overcrowded, run the
clear command to reset the screen.
$ clear
Use the commands below to manage directories and files in your Linux server.
In Linux,
pwd is an acronym for print working directory. This command retrieves the path of your current working directory starting from root
/.
$ pwd
The
mkdir stands for make directory. It allows you to create directories, which are also called folders in other operating systems.
Create a
sample directory in your current location.
$ mkdir sample
In most cases, you'll use the
mkdir command with the
-p flag. This option tells Linux to create parent directories along the way if they don't exist.
For instance, if you attempt to run the command below without the
-p flag, it should fail.
$ mkdir sample/abc/def
Output.
mkdir: cannot create directory `sample/abc/def`: No such file or directory
However, if you use the
-p flag, the command will create both the
sample and
abc directories if they don't exist.
$ mkdir -p sample/abc/def
The Linux
mkdir command is handy when creating directories for running multiple websites on your server, as shown below.
$ mkdir -p /var/www/example.com/public_html
$ mkdir -p /var/www/example.net/public_html
$ mkdir -p /var/www/example.org/public_html
You can navigate to another directory by using the
cd command which stands for change directory. For instance,
cd to the new
sample directory.
$ cd sample
Run the
pwd command to see if you've switched to the new directory.
$ pwd
Output.
/home/SAMPLE_USER/sample
To move up one level in the directory structure, use the
cd .. command.
$ cd ..
To navigate back to your home directory, use the
cd command with the tilde(
~) character.
$ cd ~
Use the Linux
ls command to print a list of files in a directory. The output includes other sub-directories as well.
$ ls
Output.
sample
The
ls command has different options that you can use to format the output. For instance, use the
-l flag to show the list of files, including their sizes, time of modification, current owners, and permissions.
$ ls -l
Output.
drwxrwxr-x 3 SAMPLE_USER SAMPLE_USER 4096 Sep 28 06:29 sample
You can also use the
h flags to display the sizes of the files in a human-readable format.
$ ls -lh
Output.
total 4.0K
drwxrwxr-x 3 SAMPLE_USER SAMPLE_USER 4.0K Sep 28 06:29 sample
To display hidden files, pass the `a' flag.
$ ls -lha
Output.
drwxr-xr-x 7 SAMPLE_USER SAMPLE_USER 4.0K Sep 28 06:25 .
drwxr-xr-x 3 root root 4.0K Sep 25 08:56 ..
-rw------- 1 SAMPLE_USER SAMPLE_USER 2.7K Sep 27 10:15 .bash_history
...
drwxrwxr-x 3 SAMPLE_USER SAMPLE_USER 4.0K Sep 28 06:29 sample
Use the
touch command to change a files' last access date without modifying the contents. If the file does not exist, it will create an empty file with zero length. This is useful when you don't have content to put into the file at the creation time.
$ touch sample_file.txt
Confirm the success of the
touch command by running the
ls -lh command.
$ ls -lh
Output.
drwxrwxr-x 3 SAMPLE_USER SAMPLE_USER 4.0K Sep 28 06:29 sample
-rw-rw-r-- 1 SAMPLE_USER SAMPLE_USER 0 Sep 28 06:47 sample_file.txt
The
mv command allows you to move a file or a directory to another location. You can also use it to rename files. Rename the
sample_file.txt to
sample_file.bk.
$ mv sample_file.txt sample_file.bk
Move the new
sample_file.bk file to the
/tmp directory.
$ mv sample_file.bk /tmp
The
rmdir stands for remove directory. You can use it to delete empty directories. Create a
sample_2 directory and delete it.
$ mkdir sample_2
$ rmdir sample_2
Use the
rm command to delete files and non-empty directories. You should be careful when executing this command since it can break applications or render your system useless.
Delete the
sample_file.bk in the
/tmp directory.
$ rm /tmp/sample_file.bk
To delete a directory and its contents, use the
-r option. This allows you to delete the directory contents recursively. Create a
sample_3 directory and a
sample_4 sub-directory and delete them.
$ mkdir -p sample_3/sample_4
$ rm -r sample_3
In Linux, you can copy files and directories using the
cp command. Normally, you need to specify the source and destination of the files.
Create a
sample_2.txt file and copy it over to the
/tmp directory.
$ touch sample_2.txt
$ cp sample_2.txt /tmp
This command is useful when tweaking settings on the base configuration files. Copy the default file to a new location with a new name to avoid losing the default settings.
For instance, before configuring the Apache virtual host file, create a backup copy so that you can restore the file in case you run into problems.
$ sudo cp /etc/apache2/sites-available/000-default.conf /etc/apache2/sites-available/000-default.conf.bk
The
chown command allows you to change the ownership of directories and files in your server. For instance, when you create directories as a superuser using the
sudo command, the
root user owns the directories. Therefore, to navigate between the new directories without permission issues, you should take ownership of the new directories by executing the
chown command.
For instance, create the directory below.
$ sudo mkdir -p /var/www/example.net
Take ownership of the new directory as the current user.
$ sudo chown -R $USER:$USER /var/www/example.net
Also, you can assign ownership of the new directories to another user. For instance,
www-data.
$ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/example.net
The
chmod command allows you to change read, write, and execute permissions for files and directories. Normally, you should use this command alongside the following permission numbers:
The basic syntax for the
chmod command is.
$ chmod USER_PERMISSIONS GROUP_PERMISSIONS OTHERS_USERS_PERMISSIONS
For instance, to assign
john full permissions to the
/var/www/example.net directory and deny anyone from accessing it, execute.
$ chmod 700 /var/www/example.net
To give the user
john full permissions(7) and assign only read and execute(5) permission to the group and the rest of the users, execute.
$ chmod 755 /var/www/example.net
There are several other options available for chmod; please see the man file for more information.
$ man chmod
The
cat (concatenate) command is useful when you want to read the content of a file and display the data in your shell window. For instance, use the
cat command to display the content of your
.bash_history file.
$ cat .bash_history
You can also display the content of multiple files using the
cat command.
$ cat FILE_NAME_1 FILE_NAME_2
Use the
tail command to display the last parts of a file. This command is useful when you want to read log files to troubleshoot applications. To avoid displaying lots of content on the screen, specify the number of lines that you want to display when running the command.
$ sudo tail -10 /var/log/auth.log
Use the
-f (follow) parameter to keep the file open and display any updates. This is useful when monitoring a log file.
$ sudo tail -f /var/log/auth.log
You can check your current username, create new users, and change their passwords using the following Linux shell commands.
Use the
whoami command to check your current username.
$ whoami
Output.
john
The
adduser command is useful for creating user accounts in your system. This command should be run by root or a
sudo user. For instance, create a user named
mary.
$ sudo adduser mary
Follow the on-screen prompts to finalize setting up the account for the user.
You can change the password of a user by executing the
passwd command. For instance, to change the password for user
mary, run the command below.
$ sudo passwd mary
Enter and confirm the new password to update the user account.
Use the following commands to monitor your Linux server's memory, disk usage, and CPU load.
To view the available RAM, use the
free command. Pass the
-h option to display the figures in a human-readable format.
$ free -h
Output.
total used free shared buff/cache available
Mem: 981Mi 560Mi 103Mi 6.0Mi 317Mi 263Mi
Swap: 0B 0B 0B
The
du command stands for disk usage. The utility allows you to gain disk usage information on your system.
$ sudo du -h /tmp
Output.
...
4.0K /tmp/snap.lxd/tmp
8.0K /tmp/snap.lxd
88K /tmp
Use the
df(disk free) command to display the total and available space in your system.
$ sudo df -h
Output.
Filesystem Size Used Avail Use% Mounted on
udev 474M 0 474M 0% /dev
tmpfs 99M 1.1M 98M 2% /run
/dev/vda1 25G 3.5G 21G 15% /
...
To display the active Linux processes running in your system, use the
top command.
$ top
Output.
PID USER PR NI VIRT RES SHR S %CPU %MEM TIME+ COMMAND
...
1 root 20 0 170332 9408 4964 S 0.0 0.9 0:03.11 systemd
2 root 20 0 0 0 0 S 0.0 0.0 0:00.00 kthreadd
3 root 0 -20 0 0 0 I 0.0 0.0 0:00.00 rcu_gp
4 root 0 -20 0 0 0 I 0.0 0.0 0:00.00 rcu_par_gp
...
Linux has five file searching commands:
whereis,
locate,
which,
type, and
find. Each of them has its own characteristics and is designed for particular search scenarios.
The
whereis command is used to search binary files, source code, and the online manual pages at several standard install directories for any program name specified.
Because
whereis does not search every location on your system, any files out of these specific directories will not be found. For the same reason, you will get your search result quickly, whether found or not.
Also, it will not search for those commands which are built directly into the shell.
For example, if you want to find info about the
ls command, run the following command on your terminal:
$ whereis ls
You will get some feedback like:
ls: /bin/ls /usr/share/man/man1/ls.1.gz /usr/share/man/man1p/ls.1p.gz
In the result,
/bin/ls is the binary you want to locate, the other two are manpages for the
ls program, and no source code for
the ls program was found.
The
locate command is used to find files by name with the help of a database (
/var/lib/mlocate/mlocate.db). This database is a snapshot of the layout of your filesystem. Any records in this database that match your query will be listed in the search result. By default, the
locate command will use your query to match any part of the whole name of each record, including the pathname. Therefore, the number of matched files in the search result could be more than you expected.
As the database becomes outdated, the search result of the
locate command becomes less accurate. You may notice files that no longer exist, or you won't see matches for newly-created files. By default, the
mlocate.db database is automatically updated once a day. You can use the
updatedb command to manually update it.
The search speed is very fast because the search is performed on the database instead of the filesystem.
If you run the following command:
$ locate ls
You will get many records instead of your expected result.
In order to make the search result more accurate, you can use the
-b flag to restrict the search range, using your query to match only the basename of each record:
$ locate -b "\ls"
This time, you will get the location of each file exactly called
ls on your filesystem:
/bin/ls
The
which command will search for the command you specified in the environment variable
PATH value and return the first result by default. If you are querying an alias, the
which command will determine the actual command for the alias before performing your search.
The
which command is also very fast because of its simplicity.
The usage of the
which command is simple:
$ which your_command
If you want to show all of the matched commands instead of the first one, use the `-a' flag:
$ which -a your_command
Here is an example for searching for a command that has been aliased:
$ which ll
The search result would be:
alias ll='ls -l --color=auto'
/bin/ls
By default, the
type command will indicate how a command name would be interpreted. Possible results include an alias, a keyword, a function, a builtin, or a file. Just like the
whereis command, the
type command will only search in several standard install directories to answer your query.
Some examples for typing different commands:
A shell builtin command:
$ type cd
cd is a shell builtin
A binary file on the filesystem:
$ type sudo
sudo is /usr/bin/sudo
An alias:
$ type ls
ls is aliased to `ls --color=auto'
The ' find ' command is the most powerful among the five file searching commands introduced in this tutorial. Unfortunately, it is also the slowest one. Unlike the other four commands, the
find command will search for your file on the entire filesystem, one i-node by one i-node. With the
find command, you can use sophisticated query criteria to find every file you need and execute actions on the files found.
Search criteria for the
find command is too sophisticated to explain in such a short article; here are a few examples instead.
Basic format of the
find command:
find [path] [option] [action]
To find all files in the working directory and all of its sub-directories:
$ find
To find a file called
aaa in your home directory and all of its sub-directories:
$ find ~ -name 'aaa'
To find all of the files in the filesystem that were modified in the last 24 hours:
$ find / -mtime 0
To find all of the files in the web directory and all of its sub-directories that belong to user
nginx:
$ find /usr/share/nginx/html/ -user nginx
To find all of the files in the working directory whose permissions are
0744:
$ find -perm -0744
To find a file with the name
aaa in the working directory and list its detailed info:
$ find -name 'aaa' -exec ls -l {} \;
In this guide, you've gone through the list of the most common Linux commands for everyday use when administering your cloud server. While the commands might seem confusing at first, with time, you'll get used to them once you begin to apply them in a production environment.