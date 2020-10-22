Manage Instance User Data with the Vultr Metadata API

You can create user data for startup scripts with the Vultr Metadata API when deploying a new instance. You can also update running instances. User data values are Base64 encoded.
To set user data with the Metadata API, use the
/v1/server/set_user_data endpoint.
$ curl https://api.vultr.com/v1/server/set_user_data \
-H 'API-Key: YOUR_API_KEY' \
--data 'SUBID=YOUR_SUB_ID' \
--data 'userdata=QmUgU3VyZSBUbyBEcmluayBZb3VyIE92YWx0aW5lLgo='
To retrieve the user data, use the
/latest/user-data endpoint. The Base64 encoded value is decoded and returned as text.
# curl http://169.254.169.254/latest/user-data
Be Sure To Drink Your Ovaltine.
If you update a running instance,
/latest/user-data will return old values until the instance is rebooted or reinstalled.
