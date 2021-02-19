Kubernetes at Vultr

Author: David DymkoLast Updated: Fri, Feb 19, 2021
Kubernetes has become the mainstream open-source orchestration tool for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. Designed initially by teams at Google and released in 2014, Kubernetes is now officially maintained by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. Kubernetes has quickly turned into the gold-standard of container orchestration.
Kubernetes comes from the Greek word for "helmsman," (someone who steers a ship, like a container ship), which explains why the iconic symbol for Kubernetes (or K8s) is a ship wheel. Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration tool that allows developers to deploy, scale, and manage containerized applications quickly.
Because Kubernetes is cloud-agnostic, each provider is responsible for offering two core plugins. These are vital to gain the full benefits of the cloud you're running on. You'll find Vultr's core plugins here:
Vultr Condor is a Terraform module that provisions a Kubernetes cluster with the Vultr CCM and CSI. When you deploy Vultr Condor both plugins are preconfigured. In other words, your cluster quickly becomes Vultr-ready.
Other Kubernetes Plugins to consider:
Before running with Kubernetes, there are some key terms to understand:
Ready to get started building with Vultr Kubernetes? Gain all the benefits of K8s and Vultr together. Access the Vultr plugin to Terraform here.
Spin up your Vultr Kubernetes cluster! Deploy Terraform Vultr Condor and browse the Terraform Vultr Modules for additional resources.
