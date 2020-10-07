Introduction to Vultr DNS

Vultr offers free DNS hosting for customers' domains. The nameservers are on an AnyCAST network and ensure fast DNS resolution. Use this guide to set up your DNS zone.

How to Use Vultr's DNS

Assign the domain's nameservers at your registrar to ns1.vultr.com and ns2.vultr.com. Navigate to the DNS tab of the customer portal. Click the Add Domain menu. Enter the domain name and default IP address. Click Add.

The created domain has default A, MX, and NS records, and a wildcard CNAME for the domain.

How to Create DNS Records

To add DNS records, use the fields at the top of the DNS record list.

Fill in the appropriate values, as described below, then click the + icon in the Actions column. All records use the TTL value, which is is the "time to live" value, or the amount of time other DNS servers cache the DNS record. You do not usually need to modify this value.

A

An A (Address) record points the domain or subdomain to an IPv4 address.

Name : Enter a name, or leave blank. Examples: Enter test to create a record for test.example.org . Leave the field blank to set the IPv4 address for example.org .

: Enter a name, or leave blank. Examples: Data: Enter the IPv4 address.

AAAA

AAAA (Quad A) records works the same as A records, except for IPv6.

Name : Enter an instance name, or leave blank. Examples: Enter test to create a record for test.example.org . Leave the field blank to set the IPv4 address for example.org .

: Enter an instance name, or leave blank. Examples: Data: Enter the IPv6 address.

CAA

The CAA (Certification Authority Authorization) record specifies which certificate authorities can issue certificates for the domain.

Name : Leave this field blank.

: Leave this field blank. Data: The CAA policy for your domain. A tool like CAA Record Helper may help generate your policy string.

CNAME

CNAME (Canonical Name) records create aliases that point to A or AAA records. They can also point to CNAME records, but this results in multiple, inefficient DNS lookups.

Name : Enter an instance name, such as foo .

: Enter an instance name, such as . Data: Enter the name of an existing A, AAA, or CNAME record. For example, bar.

foo.example.org is now an alias for bar.example.org.

MX

MX (Mail Exchanger) records direct email to a mail server. MX records always point to a fully-qualified domain name, never to an IP address.

Name : Leave blank.

: Leave blank. Data : Enter the fully-qualified domain name of the mail server. For example, mail.example.org .

: Enter the fully-qualified domain name of the mail server. For example, . Priority: Enter a number. Lower numbers indicate higher priority.

Multiple MX records, pointing to multiple mail servers, may exist for example:

SMTP servers will attempt delivery to mail.example.org (priority 10) first. Then, if delivery fails, mail2.example.org.

NS

The NS (Name Server) record specifies the authoritative nameservers for a domain or a subdomain.

Name : Leave blank.

: Leave blank. Data: Enter the fully-qualified domain name of the name server. The default name servers at Vultr are ns1.vultr.com and ns2.vultr.com.

Note: Before using custom NS records, please refer to "Vanity nameservers" in the "Limitations" section below.

SRV

SRV (Service) records assist with service discovery for protocols such as VoIP and LDAP.

Name : Enter the Service and Protocol , separated by a dot. Example: sip.tls

: Enter the and , separated by a dot. Data : Enter the Weight , Port and Target . Separate the values with spaces. Example: 1 443 sipserver.example.org

: Enter the , and . Separate the values with spaces. Priority: Enter a number. Lower numbers indicate higher priority.

SSHFP

An SSHFP (Secure Shell fingerprint) record identifies SSH keys that are associated with a hostname. You should secure SSHFP records with DNSSEC.

Name : Enter a fully-qualified instance name, such as test.example.org .

: Enter a fully-qualified instance name, such as . Data: Enter the Algorithm, Fingerprint type and Fingerprint in hex. Separate the values with spaces.

Algorithm

There are four different algorithms, each represented by an integer:

1 - RSA

2 - DSA

3 - ECDSA

4 - Ed25519

Fingerprint type

There are two fingerprint types, represented by an integer:

1 - SHA-1

2 - SHA-256

You can use ssh-keygen to generate SSHFP records with the -r parameter, followed by the hostname.

$ ssh-keygen -r test.example.org test.example.org IN SSHFP 1 1 65809317c6510920be418551eb9978b830f82935

TXT

TXT (Text) records can store arbitrary string attributes for various purposes.

Name : Enter data as desired.

: Enter data as desired. Data: Enter data as desired.

Nameservers

Vultr's nameservers are ns1.vultr.com and ns2.vultr.com .

SOA Information

Use the Zone Settings tab of the Manage DNS Domain page to modify SOA information.

Limitations

The following limitations apply to Vultr DNS:

No PTR : Vultr DNS does not support adding arpa zones to create PTR records. If you need to create a PTR record, please review our reverse DNS article.

: Vultr DNS does not support adding zones to create PTR records. If you need to create a PTR record, please review our reverse DNS article. Minimum TTL : The minimum TTL is 120 seconds .

: The minimum TTL is . Vanity nameservers: While you can create vanity nameservers, there is no guarantee that the IP addresses for ns1.vultr.com and ns2.vultr.com won't change in the future.

Enabling DNSSEC

Vultr allows you to enable DNSSEC for any domain on your account. Navigate to the Zone Settings tab within the Vultr DNS control panel and toggle the DNSSEC switch on.

You will have to provide your domain's registrar with the DS records listed on the Zone Settings page to finish DNSSEC setup. These records are unique to each domain, and cannot be recovered in the event you disable DNSSEC.

Once the records are set with your registrar, verify the DNSSEC setup with a tool like DNSViz.

Using Vultr DNS with cPanel

Vultr DNS cannot be used with cPanel in an automated fashion. If you run a cPanel server and plan on using Vultr DNS, you will need to manually add/edit your DNS zones and records. cPanel DNS clustering does not support Vultr's API.

Manage DNS via API

The Vultr API offers several endpoints to manage DNS.

DNS Domains

List all DNS domains in your account.

Create a DNS domain.

Get information for the DNS domain.

Update a DNS domain

Set a reverse DNS entry for an IPv4 address.

Delete a DNS domain.

DNS Records

List the DNS records for the domain.

Create a DNS record.

Get information for a DNS record.

Update the information for a DNS record.

Delete a DNS record.

SOA

Get SOA information for the DNS domain.

Update the SOA information for the DNS domain.

DNSSEC

Get the DNSSEC information for the DNS Domain.

