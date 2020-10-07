Introduction to Vultr DNS

Vultr offers free DNS hosting for customers' domains. The nameservers are on an AnyCAST network and ensure fast DNS resolution. Use this guide to set up your DNS zone.
Click the Add Domain menu.
Enter the domain name and default IP address. Click Add.
The created domain has default A, MX, and NS records, and a wildcard CNAME for the domain.
To add DNS records, use the fields at the top of the DNS record list.
Fill in the appropriate values, as described below, then click the + icon in the Actions column. All records use the TTL value, which is is the "time to live" value, or the amount of time other DNS servers cache the DNS record. You do not usually need to modify this value.
An A (Address) record points the domain or subdomain to an IPv4 address.
AAAA (Quad A) records works the same as A records, except for IPv6.
The CAA (Certification Authority Authorization) record specifies which certificate authorities can issue certificates for the domain.
CNAME (Canonical Name) records create aliases that point to A or AAA records. They can also point to CNAME records, but this results in multiple, inefficient DNS lookups.
foo.example.org is now an alias for bar.example.org.
MX (Mail Exchanger) records direct email to a mail server. MX records always point to a fully-qualified domain name, never to an IP address.
Multiple MX records, pointing to multiple mail servers, may exist for example:
SMTP servers will attempt delivery to mail.example.org (priority 10) first. Then, if delivery fails, mail2.example.org.
The NS (Name Server) record specifies the authoritative nameservers for a domain or a subdomain.
Note: Before using custom NS records, please refer to "Vanity nameservers" in the "Limitations" section below.
SRV (Service) records assist with service discovery for protocols such as VoIP and LDAP.
An SSHFP (Secure Shell fingerprint) record identifies SSH keys that are associated with a hostname. You should secure SSHFP records with DNSSEC.
There are four different algorithms, each represented by an integer:
There are two fingerprint types, represented by an integer:
You can use ssh-keygen to generate SSHFP records with the -r parameter, followed by the hostname.
$ ssh-keygen -r test.example.org
test.example.org IN SSHFP 1 1 65809317c6510920be418551eb9978b830f82935
TXT (Text) records can store arbitrary string attributes for various purposes.
Vultr's nameservers are
ns1.vultr.com and
ns2.vultr.com.
Use the Zone Settings tab of the Manage DNS Domain page to modify SOA information.
The following limitations apply to Vultr DNS:
ns1.vultr.com and
ns2.vultr.com won't change in the future.
Vultr allows you to enable DNSSEC for any domain on your account. Navigate to the Zone Settings tab within the Vultr DNS control panel and toggle the DNSSEC switch on.
You will have to provide your domain's registrar with the DS records listed on the Zone Settings page to finish DNSSEC setup. These records are unique to each domain, and cannot be recovered in the event you disable DNSSEC.
Once the records are set with your registrar, verify the DNSSEC setup with a tool like DNSViz.
Vultr DNS cannot be used with cPanel in an automated fashion. If you run a cPanel server and plan on using Vultr DNS, you will need to manually add/edit your DNS zones and records. cPanel DNS clustering does not support Vultr's API.
The Vultr API offers several endpoints to manage DNS.
