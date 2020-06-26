Vultr

Article

Table of Contents
Try Vultr Today with

$50 Free on Us!

Get started now!
Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles!

Learn more!

Installing Netdata on Debian 9

Last Updated: Fri, Jun 26, 2020
Debian Linux Guides Server Apps System Admin

Netdata is a distributed, real-time performance and health monitoring system. This guide demonstrates how to install Netdata on a Vultr Debian 9 server instance.

Prerequisites

Before proceeding with this guide, make sure:

The IP address 192.0.2.123 is an example.

1. Install Dependencies

In order to install Netdata, you need to install the dependencies below:

sudo apt-get install zlib1g-dev uuid-dev libmnl-dev gcc make git autoconf autoconf-archive autogen automake pkg-config curl

2. Install Netdata

Install Netdata with the official installation script:

  1. Make sure you run bash for your shell

    $ bash

  2. Install Netdata directly from GitHub source

    $ bash <(curl -Ss https://my-netdata.io/kickstart.sh)

  3. If no errors occur during installation, the Netdata daemon will start. You can start, stop and get the status of the Netdata service by running the following commands:

    $ sudo systemctl start netdata
$ sudo systemctl stop netdata
$ sudo systemctl status netdata

3. Modify Firewall Rules

Before you can access Netdata's web interface, you need to modify firewall rules to allow traffic on port 19999, the default communication port of Netdata:

$ sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=public --add-port=19999/tcp
$ sudo firewall-cmd --reload

Reload the firewall:

$ service firewalld restart

4. View the Monitoring Interface

Confirm the installation by opening your web browser and visiting the monitoring interface of Netdata: http://192.0.2.123:19999

To further configure Netdata, edit its configuration file:

$ sudo vi /etc/netdata/netdata.conf

To view the current configuration: http://192.0.2.123:19999/netdata.conf

Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles

Submit your article Suggest an update Request an article