Installing Netdata on Debian 9

Netdata is a distributed, real-time performance and health monitoring system. This guide demonstrates how to install Netdata on a Vultr Debian 9 server instance.
Before proceeding with this guide, make sure:
The IP address 192.0.2.123 is an example.
In order to install Netdata, you need to install the dependencies below:
sudo apt-get install zlib1g-dev uuid-dev libmnl-dev gcc make git autoconf autoconf-archive autogen automake pkg-config curl
Install Netdata with the official installation script:
Make sure you run
bash for your shell
$ bash
Install Netdata directly from GitHub source
$ bash <(curl -Ss https://my-netdata.io/kickstart.sh)
If no errors occur during installation, the Netdata daemon will start. You can start, stop and get the status of the Netdata service by running the following commands:
$ sudo systemctl start netdata
$ sudo systemctl stop netdata
$ sudo systemctl status netdata
Before you can access Netdata's web interface, you need to modify firewall rules to allow traffic on port
19999, the default communication port of Netdata:
$ sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=public --add-port=19999/tcp
$ sudo firewall-cmd --reload
Reload the firewall:
$ service firewalld restart
Confirm the installation by opening your web browser and visiting the monitoring interface of Netdata: http://192.0.2.123:19999
To further configure Netdata, edit its configuration file:
$ sudo vi /etc/netdata/netdata.conf
To view the current configuration: http://192.0.2.123:19999/netdata.conf
