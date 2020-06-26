Installing Netdata on Debian 9

Netdata is a distributed, real-time performance and health monitoring system. This guide demonstrates how to install Netdata on a Vultr Debian 9 server instance.

Prerequisites

Before proceeding with this guide, make sure:

The IP address 192.0.2.123 is an example.

1. Install Dependencies

In order to install Netdata, you need to install the dependencies below:

sudo apt-get install zlib1g-dev uuid-dev libmnl-dev gcc make git autoconf autoconf-archive autogen automake pkg-config curl

2. Install Netdata

Install Netdata with the official installation script:

Make sure you run bash for your shell $ bash Install Netdata directly from GitHub source $ bash <(curl -Ss https://my-netdata.io/kickstart.sh) If no errors occur during installation, the Netdata daemon will start. You can start, stop and get the status of the Netdata service by running the following commands: $ sudo systemctl start netdata $ sudo systemctl stop netdata $ sudo systemctl status netdata

3. Modify Firewall Rules

Before you can access Netdata's web interface, you need to modify firewall rules to allow traffic on port 19999 , the default communication port of Netdata:

$ sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=public --add-port=19999/tcp $ sudo firewall-cmd --reload

Reload the firewall:

$ service firewalld restart

4. View the Monitoring Interface

Confirm the installation by opening your web browser and visiting the monitoring interface of Netdata: http://192.0.2.123:19999

To further configure Netdata, edit its configuration file:

$ sudo vi /etc/netdata/netdata.conf

To view the current configuration: http://192.0.2.123:19999/netdata.conf