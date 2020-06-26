Installing Netdata on CentOS 7

Netdata is a distributed, real-time performance and health monitoring system. This guide demonstrates how to install Netdata on a Vultr CentOS 7 server instance.
Before proceeding with this guide, make sure:
The IP address 192.0.2.123 is an example.
To install Netdata, you need to install the dependencies below:
$ sudo yum install zlib-devel libuuid-devel libmnl-devel gcc make git autoconf autogen automake pkgconfig
$ sudo yum install curl jq nodejs
Install Netdata with the official installation script:
Make sure you run
bash for your shell
$ bash
Install Netdata directly from GitHub source
$ bash <(curl -Ss https://my-netdata.io/kickstart.sh)
If no errors occur during installation, the Netdata daemon will start.
Before you can access Netdata's web interface, you need to modify firewall rules to allow traffic on port 19999, the default communication port of Netdata:
$ sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=public --add-port=19999/tcp
$ sudo firewall-cmd --reload
Confirm the installation by opening your web browser and visiting the monitoring interface of Netdata at http://192.0.2.123:19999
For convenience, put Netdata under the control of systemd:
$ sudo yum install psmisc
$ sudo killall netdata
$ sudo cp ~/netdata/system/netdata.service /etc/systemd/system/
$ sudo systemctl daemon-reload
$ sudo systemctl start netdata.service
$ sudo systemctl enable netdata.service
To further configure Netdata, edit the configuration file:
$ sudo vi /etc/netdata/netdata.conf
You can also view the current configuration at http://192.0.2.123:19999/netdata.conf
