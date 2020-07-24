Install Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory ETPro on Ubuntu 20.04

This documentation covers installation and configuration of a Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory game server for use as a match server with ETPro and latest competitive configuration.
Change to your sudo user for the remaining steps.
Since Enemy Territory is a dated game, some legacy dependencies are required:
$ sudo dpkg --add-architecture i386
$ sudo apt-get install -y libc6:i386
Enemy Territory is provided as a zip.
The
unzip utility is required.
$ sudo apt-get install -y unzip
Create the directory where Enemy Territory will be installed.
$ mkdir -p ~/et/
Download the Enemy Territory game installation from Splash Damage.
$ mkdir -p /tmp/etsetup
$ cd /tmp/etsetup
$ wget https://cdn.splashdamage.com/downloads/games/wet/et260b.x86_full.zip
$ unzip et260b.x86_full.zip
$ ./et260b.x86_keygen_V03.run --noexec --target /tmp/etsetup/extracted
$ mv extracted/* ~/et/
$ cd ~/et/
$ mv bin/Linux/x86/etded.x86 .
$ rm -rf /tmp/etsetup
Optional: Remove files unnecessary to the operation of a gameserver.
$ rm -rf CHANGES Docs/ etkey.run etkey.sh makekey openurl.sh README ET.xpm \
setup.sh setup.data bin/
In order for ETTV relays to connect to your server, replace the ETTV binary from GamesTV and make it executable.
$ wget https://www.gamestv.org/drop/ettv.x86
$ chmod +x ettv.x86
Download and extract ETPro into place.
$ wget https://www.gamestv.org/drop/etpro-3_2_6.zip
$ unzip etpro-3_2_6.zip
$ rm -rf unzip etpro-3_2_6.zip
Download the global configurations into place.
$ cd etpro/
$ wget https://www.gamestv.org/drop/globalconfigsv1_3.zip
$ unzip globalconfigsv1_3.zip
$ rm -rf globalconfigsv1_3.zip
$ cd ..
Place the following contents into
~/et/etpro/server.cfg using Nano.
$ nano ~/et/etpro/server.cfg
With the following contents:
//=========================Server Passwords======================//
set g_password "mypassword" // set to password protect the server
set sv_privateclients "0" // if set > 0, then this number of client slots will be reserved for connections
set sv_privatepassword "" // that have "password" set to the value of "sv_privatePassword"
set rconpassword "myrcon" // remote console access password
set refereePassword "myreferee" // referee status password
set b_shoutcastpassword "myshoutcast" // Shoutcast login
//=============================DL, RATE==========================//
set sv_maxRate "25000"
set sv_dl_maxRate "2048000"
set sv_allowDownload "1"
set sv_wwwDownload "1"
set sv_wwwBaseURL "https://www.gamestv.org/download/repository/et/"
set sv_wwwDlDisconnected "0"
set sv_wwwFallbackURL ""
//=============================MOD, ECT==========================//
set sv_hostname "My Server Name" // name of server here
set server_motd0 " " // message in right corner of join screen here
set server_motd1 " "
set server_motd2 " "
set server_motd3 " "
set server_motd4 " "
set server_motd5 " "
//==========================MASTER SERVERS==========================//
// The master servers are unset, which means your server will not appear on the list
// This is to avoid DDoS attacks, delete the next 5 lines if you want your server to reappear on the list
set sv_master1 ""
set sv_master2 ""
set sv_master3 ""
set sv_master4 ""
set sv_master5 ""
//=========================STARTUP======================//
map radar
wait 300
config global3
wait 150
config global3
//=========================LOG SETTINGS======================//
set g_log "etserver.log"
set g_logsync 0
set logfile 0
//============================ETTV===========================//
set ettv_sv_maxslaves "2"
set ettv_password "3ttv"
set b_ettv_flags "3"
// Maximum number of clients per IP address
set ip_max_clients 2
In this file change the following configuration options to whatever is best for your situation:
g_password - This is the password to connect to the gameserver, it may be
blank.
rconpassword
refereePassword
b_shoutcastpassword
sv_hostname - The name of the server that users see.
server_motd0 - (0-5) Text lines that are displayed on server connect.
Additional maps will need to be placed within the
etmain/ directory.
They can be added in the following manner:
$ cd etmain/
$ wget https://www.gamestv.org/download/repository/et/etmain/adlernest.pk3
$ cd ~/et/
No additional configuration is required.
For simplicity, wrap the start command of the new server in a shell script.
Write a simple script to start your new server using Nano at
~/et/start.sh:
$ nano ~/et/start.sh
With the following contents:
#!/bin/bash
DIR="$( cd "$( dirname "${BASH_SOURCE[0]}" )" >/dev/null 2>&1 && pwd )"
"${DIR}/ettv.x86" \
+set dedicated 2 \
+set vm_game 0 \
+set net_port 27960 \
+set sv_maxclients 32 \
+set fs_game etpro \
+set sv_punkbuster 0 \
+set fs_basepath "${DIR}" \
+set fs_homepath "${DIR}" \
+exec server.cfg
Make sure this script is executable.
$ chmod +x ~/et/start.sh
To run the server now, invoke the script that was just created:
$ ~/et/start.sh
This will run the server in the foreground.
If you wish to run the server in the background for a long period, the script
should be invoked from within a utility such as
screen or
tmux.
It is possible to run more than one Enemy Territory server on your Vultr
virtual server, to make this possible allocate a different port for every
gameserver that will run, this is defined in the
start.sh script.
Once the server is running, you can connect to it from within the Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory client.
To connect, open the game and run the following command (where
192.0.2.1 is
the IP address of your Vultr instance):
/connect 192.0.2.1:27960; password <Your g_password>
Note:
~/et/start.sh script above.
g_password is defined in the
~/et/etpro/server.cfg file.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles