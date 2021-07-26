Introduction

WebERP is an open-source accounting and business management system written in PHP. You can use it to manage business transactions including, purchase orders, web store, manufacturing, sales, general ledger, and shipping. In this article, you'll learn how to install WebERP on Ubuntu 20.04.

Prerequisites

1. Configure MySQL for WebERP

After installing the LAMP stack, you'll need to make a few modifications to run WebERP.

Login into mysql.

$ sudo mysql -u root -p

Create a database named weberp .

CREATE DATABASE weberp;

Grant all privileges to database weberp .

GRANT ALL ON weberp.* TO 'weberp'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'SecurePassword';

Reload the changes.

FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

Exit MariaDB.

\q

2. Configuring Apache for WebERP

Modify the Apache 000-default.conf default configuration file.

$ sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/000-default.conf

Delete the file content and replace it with the following lines below. Replace example.com with your domain name.

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerAdmin admin@example.com DocumentRoot /var/www/html/weberp/ ServerName example.com ServerAlias www.example.com <Directory /var/www/html/weberp/> Options FollowSymLinks AllowOverride All Order allow,deny allow from all </Directory> ErrorLog /var/log/apache2/example.com-error_log CustomLog /var/log/apache2/example.com-access_log common </VirtualHost>

Enable Apache rewrite mode.

$ sudo a2enmod rewrite

Restart the Apache webserver.

$ sudo systemctl restart apache2

3. Installing WebERP

Install unzip .

$ sudo apt install unzip

Download WebERP.

$ wget https://sourceforge.net/projects/web-erp/files/webERP_4.15.zip

Unzip WebERP.

$ sudo unzip webERP_4.15.zip

Copy the extracted directory to the Apache web root directory.

$ sudo cp -r webERP /var/www/html/weberp

Change the root directories permissions.

$ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/weberp $ sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/html/weberp

Finishing Up

You have successfully installed WebERP on your server.

Access the WebERP page through your browser. For example:

http://www.example.com

For the database credentials: