Author: Thomas RakwachLast Updated: Mon, Jul 26, 2021
WebERP is an open-source accounting and business management system written in PHP. You can use it to manage business transactions including, purchase orders, web store, manufacturing, sales, general ledger, and shipping. In this article, you'll learn how to install WebERP on Ubuntu 20.04.
After installing the LAMP stack, you'll need to make a few modifications to run WebERP.
Login into mysql.
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
Create a database named
weberp.
CREATE DATABASE weberp;
Grant all privileges to database
weberp.
GRANT ALL ON weberp.* TO 'weberp'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'SecurePassword';
Reload the changes.
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
Exit MariaDB.
\q
Modify the Apache
000-default.conf default configuration file.
$ sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/000-default.conf
Delete the file content and replace it with the following lines below. Replace example.com with your domain name.
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerAdmin admin@example.com
DocumentRoot /var/www/html/weberp/
ServerName example.com
ServerAlias www.example.com
<Directory /var/www/html/weberp/>
Options FollowSymLinks
AllowOverride All
Order allow,deny
allow from all
</Directory>
ErrorLog /var/log/apache2/example.com-error_log
CustomLog /var/log/apache2/example.com-access_log common
</VirtualHost>
Enable Apache rewrite mode.
$ sudo a2enmod rewrite
Restart the Apache webserver.
$ sudo systemctl restart apache2
Install
unzip.
$ sudo apt install unzip
Download WebERP.
$ wget https://sourceforge.net/projects/web-erp/files/webERP_4.15.zip
Unzip WebERP.
$ sudo unzip webERP_4.15.zip
Copy the extracted directory to the Apache web root directory.
$ sudo cp -r webERP /var/www/html/weberp
Change the root directories permissions.
$ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/weberp
$ sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/html/weberp
You have successfully installed WebERP on your server.
Access the WebERP page through your browser. For example:
http://www.example.com
For the database credentials: