Introduction

Virtualmin is an open-source web hosting and cloud control panel. It enables users to manage multiple sites and avoid switching to different servers. It's secure and allows access to the server via an SSL-encrypted HTTP with little technical knowledge. In this article, you will learn how to install Virtualmin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server.

Prerequisites

Deploy a fully updated Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server at Vultr.

Create a non-root user with sudo access.

Install Virtualmin

Download the Virtualmin installation script. $ wget http://software.virtualmin.com/gpl/scripts/install.sh Set the server's fully qualified domain name. For example: $ sudo hostnamectl set-hostname example.com Make the script executable. $ chmod a+x install.sh Run the script to install both Webmin and Virtualmin. $ sudo ./install.sh The install.sh script has many options: --uninstall : Removes all Virtualmin packages (do not use on a production system)

--help : This message

--force : Skip confirmation message

--hostname : Set fully qualified hostname

--verbose : Verbose

--setup : Setup software repositories and exit (no installation or configuration)

--minimal : Install a smaller subset of packages for low-memory/low-resource systems

--bundle : Choose bundle to install (LAMP or LEMP, defaults to LAMP) Minimal and LEMP modes are new in Virtualmin 6.0 and have had much less real world testing than the default. See the automated script installation notes for more details. Allow access to Virtualmin through the firewall. $ sudo ufw allow 10000 Navigate to port 10000 at the server's fully qualified domain name to access the Virtual Web Interface. For example: http://example.com:10000

Conclusion

You have installed Virtualmin. You can log in using your server's root username and the password you set during installation. You can now access the Dashboard and configure it to begin hosting websites.

More Information

To learn more about Virtualmin, go to the official documentation page.