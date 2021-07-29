Author: Thomas RakwachLast Updated: Thu, Jul 29, 2021
Virtualmin is an open-source web hosting and cloud control panel. It enables users to manage multiple sites and avoid switching to different servers. It's secure and allows access to the server via an SSL-encrypted HTTP with little technical knowledge. In this article, you will learn how to install Virtualmin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server.
Download the Virtualmin installation script.
$ wget http://software.virtualmin.com/gpl/scripts/install.sh
Set the server's fully qualified domain name. For example:
$ sudo hostnamectl set-hostname example.com
Make the script executable.
$ chmod a+x install.sh
Run the script to install both Webmin and Virtualmin.
$ sudo ./install.sh
The install.sh script has many options:
Minimal and LEMP modes are new in Virtualmin 6.0 and have had much less real world testing than the default. See the automated script installation notes for more details.
Allow access to Virtualmin through the firewall.
$ sudo ufw allow 10000
Navigate to port 10000 at the server's fully qualified domain name to access the Virtual Web Interface. For example:
http://example.com:10000
You have installed Virtualmin. You can log in using your server's root username and the password you set during installation. You can now access the Dashboard and configure it to begin hosting websites.
To learn more about Virtualmin, go to the official documentation page.