Install Textpattern on Ubuntu 20.04

Introduction

Textpattern is an open-source Content Management System for LAMP and LEMP systems, written in PHP with a MySQL or MariaDB backend. This guide explains how to install Textpattern with a LAMP stack on Ubuntu 20.04 server.

Prerequisites

To complete this Textpattern installation guide, you need:

Optionally, you could deploy a Vultr One-Click LAMP server.

1. Install Dependencies

Connect to your server via SSH. Update the package information list. $ sudo apt update Install the PHP module for Apache. $ sudo apt install -y libapache2-mod-php Enable mod_rewrite module , which Textpattern needs to make simplified URLs. $ sudo a2enmod rewrite Restart Apache to load the new modules. $ sudo systemctl restart apache2 Install the unzip package, which you need to extract the installation file. $ sudo apt-get -y install unzip

2. Set Up a Database and a User Account

Textpattern uses either MySQL or MariaDB as the database server.

Log in to your database server as root . $ sudo mysql -u root -p Create a new database and user account. Replace EXAMPLE_PASSWORD with a strong password. If you use MySQL: mysql> CREATE DATABASE text_pattern; CREATE USER 'text_pattern_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD'; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON text_pattern.* TO 'text_pattern_user'@'localhost'; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; If you use MariaDB: MariaDB> CREATE DATABASE text_pattern; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES on text_pattern.* TO 'text_pattern_user'@'localhost' identified by 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD'; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; Log out of the database server. mysql> EXIT;

3. Download Textpattern

Create a new directory under the web root. $ sudo mkdir -p /var/www/text_pattern Take ownership of the new directory. $ sudo chown -R $USER:$USER /var/www/text_pattern Switch to the new directory. $ cd /var/www/text_pattern Visit the official Textpattern repository and copy the download link of the latest stable version. Download the installation file. $ sudo wget https://textpattern.com/file_download/113/textpattern-4.8.7.zip Extract the file you've downloaded. $ sudo unzip textpattern-4.8.7.zip Move the files you've extracted to the /var/www/text_pattern directory. $ sudo mv textpattern-4.8.7/* /var/www/text_pattern Give the Apache user ownership of the /var/www/text_pattern directory. $ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/text_pattern

4. Create a Virtual Host File

Apache maintains virtual hosts configurations under the /etc/apache2/sites-available directory.

Disable the default virtual host configuration file. $ sudo a2dissite 000-default.conf Open a new text_pattern.conf file. $ sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/text_pattern.conf Copy and paste the following information into the text_pattern.conf file. Replace example.com with your server's domain name or public IP address. <VirtualHost *:80> ServerName example.com DocumentRoot "/var/www/text_pattern" <Directory "/var/www/text_pattern"> Require all granted Options -Indexes +FollowSymLinks AllowOverride All Order allow,deny Allow from all </Directory> ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined </VirtualHost> Save and close the file. Enable the new configuration file. $ sudo a2ensite text_pattern.conf Restart Apache to load the new virtual host. $ sudo systemctl restart apache2

5. Finish the Installation

In your web browser, visit your server's public IP address or domain name and append /textpattern/setup/ to the URL. For example, if your domain name is example.com , visit the URL: http://example.com/textpattern/setup/ Follow the browser-based wizard and enter your database credentials. Create a base configuration file for the Textpattern package. $ sudo nano /var/www/text_pattern/textpattern/config.php Paste the following information into the file. Replace EXAMPLE_PASSWORD with the strong password you created for text_pattern_user . <?php $txpcfg['db'] = 'text_pattern'; $txpcfg['user'] = 'text_pattern_user'; $txpcfg['pass'] = 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD'; $txpcfg['host'] = 'localhost'; $txpcfg['table_prefix'] = ''; $txpcfg['txpath'] = '/var/www/text_pattern/textpattern'; $txpcfg['dbcharset'] = 'utf8mb4'; Save and close the file. Delete the setup directory for security purposes. $ sudo rm -rf /var/www/text_pattern/textpattern/setup Visit http://example.com/textpattern/index.php to access your Textpattern dashboard. Replace example.com with your domain name or server's public IP address.

More Information

See "Get started with Textpattern" for more information.