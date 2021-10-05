NEWS¡Diecinueve! Vultr's 19th Cloud Location is in Mexico City
  • Categories
  • CMS
  • Install Subrion CMS with LAMP Stack On Ubuntu 20.04

Article

Table of Contents
Theme:
Was this article helpful?

0  out of  1 found this helpful

Try Vultr Today with

$50 Free on Us!

Get started now!
Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $600 by adding new articles!

Learn more!

Install Subrion CMS with LAMP Stack On Ubuntu 20.04

Author: Francis Ndungu

Last Updated: Tue, Oct 5, 2021
CMS MySQL and MariaDB PHP Ubuntu

Introduction

Subrion is an open-source Content Management System (CMS) with a powerful modern administrator interface, suitable for building personal websites, blogs, and corporate web portals. Subrion ships with a modern API, professional-looking templates, and plug-ins that allow you to extend its functionalities and change the look of your website depending on your needs. This guide explains how to install Subrion CMS with a LAMP stack on your Ubuntu 20.04 server.

Prerequisites

To complete this tutorial, you require the following:

1. Install Subrion Dependencies and Helper Packages

Connect to your server via SSH and follow the steps below.

  1. Update the package information index.

    $ sudo apt update

  2. Install libapache2-mod-php to allow Apache to communicate with PHP.

    $ sudo apt install -y libapache2-mod-php

  3. Enable Apache's mod_rewrite module to allow Subrion CMS to craft user-friendly URLs.

    $ sudo a2enmod rewrite

  4. Restart your web server to load the new modules.

    $ sudo systemctl restart apache2

  5. Download and install the unzip package, which you need to unzip Subrion CMS installation files.

    $ sudo apt -y install unzip

2. Set Up a Database and a User Account

Subrion works with either the MySQL or MariaDB server. Follow the steps below to set up a backend for the CMS.

  1. Log in to the MySQL/MariaDB server as root.

    $ sudo mysql -u root -p

  2. Enter the root password for your MySQL/MariaDB server and press ENTER to proceed. Then, run the appropriate SQL statements depending on the database engine you use. Replace EXAMPLE_PASSWORD with a strong value.

    MySQL server:

    mysql> CREATE DATABASE subrion;
       CREATE USER 'subrion_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
       GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON subrion.* TO 'subrion_user'@'localhost';           
       FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

    MariaDB server:

    MariaDB> CREATE DATABASE subrion;
         GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES on subrion.* TO 'subrion_user'@'localhost' identified by 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
         FLUSH PRIVILEGES;

  3. Log out from your database server.

    mysql> EXIT;

3. Download Subrion CMS

You should install Subrion CMS in a separate directory to make maintenance and troubleshooting easier in the future.

  1. Create a new subrion directory under the root of your web server.

    $ sudo mkdir -p /var/www/subrion

  2. Take ownership of the new /var/www/subrion directory.

    $ sudo chown -R $USER:$USER /var/www/subrion

  3. Navigate to the new directory.

    $ cd /var/www/subrion

  4. Download the latest stable version of the Subrion CMS from the official subrion.org repository.

    $ sudo wget https://tools.subrion.org/get/4.1.5.zip

  5. Unzip the 4.1.5.zip file to your current directory.

    $ sudo unzip 4.1.5.zip

  6. Change ownership of the /var/www/subrion directory to the www-data user to allow Apache to read/write to the directory.

    $ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/subrion

4. Create Virtual Host

The Apache web server reads virtual hosts configurations from the /etc/apache2/sites-available directory. Therefore, you need to set up a separate file for the Subrion CMS.

  1. Disable the default 000-default.conf configuration file.

    $ sudo a2dissite 000-default.conf

  2. Create a new subrion.conf configuration file.

    $ sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/subrion.conf

  3. Paste the information below into the new file. Replace example.com with your server's public IP address or domain name.

    <VirtualHost *:80>

    ServerName example.com

    DocumentRoot "/var/www/subrion"

    <Directory "/var/www/subrion">
        Require all granted
        Options -Indexes +FollowSymLinks
        AllowOverride All
        Order allow,deny
        Allow from all
    </Directory>

   ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log
   CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined

</VirtualHost>

  4. Save and close the file.

  5. Add the new subrion.conf to the list of enabled sites.

    $ sudo a2ensite subrion.conf

  6. Restart the web server to load the new configurations.

    $ sudo systemctl restart apache2

5. Test Subrion Installation

  1. Visit the address http://example.com on a web browser. Replace example.com with your domain name or public IP address of your server.

  2. Follow the web-based wizard to complete installing Subrion CMS.

  3. Delete the installation script and secure the config.inc.php file for security purposes.

    $ sudo rm /var/www/subrion/install/modules/module.install.php
$ sudo chmod 400 /var/www/subrion/includes/config.inc.php

  4. Append /panel to your server's public IP address or domain name to access the administration panel. For instance, http://example.com/panel

Conclusion

In this guide, you've installed the Subrion CMS with LAMP stack on your Ubuntu 20.04 server. For more information on configuring your Subrion CMS, follow the link below.

Want to contribute?

You could earn up to $600 by adding new articles

Submit your article Suggest an update Request an article