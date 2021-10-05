Install Subrion CMS with LAMP Stack On Ubuntu 20.04

Introduction

Subrion is an open-source Content Management System (CMS) with a powerful modern administrator interface, suitable for building personal websites, blogs, and corporate web portals. Subrion ships with a modern API, professional-looking templates, and plug-ins that allow you to extend its functionalities and change the look of your website depending on your needs. This guide explains how to install Subrion CMS with a LAMP stack on your Ubuntu 20.04 server.

Prerequisites

To complete this tutorial, you require the following:

1. Install Subrion Dependencies and Helper Packages

Connect to your server via SSH and follow the steps below.

Update the package information index. $ sudo apt update Install libapache2-mod-php to allow Apache to communicate with PHP. $ sudo apt install -y libapache2-mod-php Enable Apache's mod_rewrite module to allow Subrion CMS to craft user-friendly URLs. $ sudo a2enmod rewrite Restart your web server to load the new modules. $ sudo systemctl restart apache2 Download and install the unzip package, which you need to unzip Subrion CMS installation files. $ sudo apt -y install unzip

2. Set Up a Database and a User Account

Subrion works with either the MySQL or MariaDB server. Follow the steps below to set up a backend for the CMS.

Log in to the MySQL/MariaDB server as root . $ sudo mysql -u root -p Enter the root password for your MySQL/MariaDB server and press ENTER to proceed. Then, run the appropriate SQL statements depending on the database engine you use. Replace EXAMPLE_PASSWORD with a strong value. MySQL server: mysql> CREATE DATABASE subrion; CREATE USER 'subrion_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD'; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON subrion.* TO 'subrion_user'@'localhost'; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; MariaDB server: MariaDB> CREATE DATABASE subrion; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES on subrion.* TO 'subrion_user'@'localhost' identified by 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD'; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; Log out from your database server. mysql> EXIT;

3. Download Subrion CMS

You should install Subrion CMS in a separate directory to make maintenance and troubleshooting easier in the future.

Create a new subrion directory under the root of your web server. $ sudo mkdir -p /var/www/subrion Take ownership of the new /var/www/subrion directory. $ sudo chown -R $USER:$USER /var/www/subrion Navigate to the new directory. $ cd /var/www/subrion Download the latest stable version of the Subrion CMS from the official subrion.org repository. $ sudo wget https://tools.subrion.org/get/4.1.5.zip Unzip the 4.1.5.zip file to your current directory. $ sudo unzip 4.1.5.zip Change ownership of the /var/www/subrion directory to the www-data user to allow Apache to read/write to the directory. $ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/subrion

4. Create Virtual Host

The Apache web server reads virtual hosts configurations from the /etc/apache2/sites-available directory. Therefore, you need to set up a separate file for the Subrion CMS.

Disable the default 000-default.conf configuration file. $ sudo a2dissite 000-default.conf Create a new subrion.conf configuration file. $ sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/subrion.conf Paste the information below into the new file. Replace example.com with your server's public IP address or domain name. <VirtualHost *:80> ServerName example.com DocumentRoot "/var/www/subrion" <Directory "/var/www/subrion"> Require all granted Options -Indexes +FollowSymLinks AllowOverride All Order allow,deny Allow from all </Directory> ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined </VirtualHost> Save and close the file. Add the new subrion.conf to the list of enabled sites. $ sudo a2ensite subrion.conf Restart the web server to load the new configurations. $ sudo systemctl restart apache2

5. Test Subrion Installation

Visit the address http://example.com on a web browser. Replace example.com with your domain name or public IP address of your server. Follow the web-based wizard to complete installing Subrion CMS. Delete the installation script and secure the config.inc.php file for security purposes. $ sudo rm /var/www/subrion/install/modules/module.install.php $ sudo chmod 400 /var/www/subrion/includes/config.inc.php Append /panel to your server's public IP address or domain name to access the administration panel. For instance, http://example.com/panel

Conclusion

In this guide, you've installed the Subrion CMS with LAMP stack on your Ubuntu 20.04 server. For more information on configuring your Subrion CMS, follow the link below.