Install Spack on Ubuntu 20.04

Spack is a package manager to install scientific packages such as The Multidisciplinary-design Adaptation and Sensitivity Toolkit (MAST) or PNGwriter. This guide explains how to install Spack on an Ubuntu 20.04 Vultr cloud instance.
Install the
build-essential.
$ sudo apt install build-essential
Clone the Spack repository to
~/.spack/Spack, or a directory of your choice.
$ git clone https://github.com/spack/spack ~/.spack/Spack
To use Spack everywhere, add Spack to
PATH:
$ . ~/.spack/Spack/share/spack/setup-env.sh
To use the
spack command every login, append that command to
~/.bash_profile:
$ echo '. ~/.spack/Spack/share/spack/setup-env.sh' >> ~/.bash_profile
Then run
source ~/.bash_profile or log out to make changes take effect.
Because Spack builds and installs packages from their source code, it requires a clean environment. Make sure your
PATH only has the things you need.
$ echo $PATH
/home/cus/.spack/Spack/bin:/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin:/usr/games:/usr/local/games:/snap/bin
Verify the Spack installation.
$ spack -V
0.16.0-359-860825ee1
You can install lots of powerful scientific packages via Spack, such as
pngwriter.
$ spack install pngwriter
$ spack load pngwriter
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles