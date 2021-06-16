Introduction

SonarQube is an open-source web-based tool for code quality analysis. SonarQube can analyze a wide range of code in different programming languages through plugins. This guide explains how to install SonarQube on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Prerequisites

Deploy a fully updated Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server at Vultr with at least 2GB of RAM and 1 vCPU cores.

Create a non-root user with sudo access.

1. Install OpenJDK 11

SSH to your Ubuntu server as a non-root user with sudo access. Install OpenJDK 11. $ sudo apt-get install openjdk-11-jdk -y

2. Install and Configure PostgreSQL

Add the PostgreSQL repository. $ sudo sh -c 'echo "deb http://apt.postgresql.org/pub/repos/apt/ `lsb_release -cs`-pgdg main" >> /etc/apt/sources.list.d/pgdg.list' Add the PostgreSQL signing key. $ wget -q https://www.postgresql.org/media/keys/ACCC4CF8.asc -O - | sudo apt-key add - Install PostgreSQL. $ sudo apt install postgresql postgresql-contrib -y Enable the database server to start automatically on reboot. $ sudo systemctl enable postgresql Start the database server. $ sudo systemctl start postgresql Change the default PostgreSQL password. $ sudo passwd postgres Switch to the postgres user. $ su - postgres Create a user named sonar. $ createuser sonar Log in to PostgreSQL. $ psql Set a password for the sonar user. Use a strong password in place of my_strong_password . ALTER USER sonar WITH ENCRYPTED password 'my_strong_password'; Create a sonarqube database and set the owner to sonar. CREATE DATABASE sonarqube OWNER sonar; Grant all the privileges on the sonarqube database to the sonar user. GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE sonarqube to sonar; Exit PostgreSQL. \q Return to your non-root sudo user account. $ exit

3. Download and Install SonarQube

Install the zip utility, which is needed to unzip the SonarQube files. $ sudo apt-get install zip -y Locate the latest download URL from the SonarQube official download page. Download the SonarQube distribution files. $ sudo wget https://binaries.sonarsource.com/Distribution/sonarqube/sonarqube-<VERSION_NUMBER>.zip Unzip the downloaded file. sudo unzip sonarqube-<VERSION_NUMBER>.zip Move the unzipped files to /opt/sonarqube directory sudo mv sonarqube-<VERSION_NUMBER> /opt/sonarqube

4. Add SonarQube Group and User

Create a dedicated user and group for SonarQube, which can not run as the root user.

Create a sonar group. $ sudo groupadd sonar Create a sonar user and set /opt/sonarqube as the home directory. $ sudo useradd -d /opt/sonarqube -g sonar sonar Grant the sonar user access to the /opt/sonarqube directory. $ sudo chown sonar:sonar /opt/sonarqube -R

5. Configure SonarQube

Edit the SonarQube configuration file. $ sudo nano /opt/sonarqube/conf/sonar.properties Find the following lines: #sonar.jdbc.username= #sonar.jdbc.password= Uncomment the lines, and add the database user and password you created in Step 2. sonar.jdbc.username=sonar sonar.jdbc.password=my_strong_password Below those two lines, add the sonar.jdbc.url. sonar.jdbc.url=jdbc:postgresql://localhost:5432/sonarqube Save and exit the file. Edit the sonar script file. $ sudo nano /opt/sonarqube/bin/linux-x86-64/sonar.sh About 50 lines down, locate this line: #RUN_AS_USER= Uncomment the line and change it to: RUN_AS_USER=sonar Save and exit the file.

6. Setup Systemd service

Create a systemd service file to start SonarQube at system boot. $ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/sonar.service Paste the following lines to the file. [Unit] Description=SonarQube service After=syslog.target network.target [Service] Type=forking ExecStart=/opt/sonarqube/bin/linux-x86-64/sonar.sh start ExecStop=/opt/sonarqube/bin/linux-x86-64/sonar.sh stop User=sonar Group=sonar Restart=always LimitNOFILE=65536 LimitNPROC=4096 [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target Save and exit the file. Enable the SonarQube service to run at system startup. $ sudo systemctl enable sonar Start the SonarQube service. $ sudo systemctl start sonar Check the service status. $ sudo systemctl status sonar

7. Modify Kernel System Limits

SonarQube uses Elasticsearch to store its indices in an MMap FS directory. It requires some changes to the system defaults.

Edit the sysctl configuration file. $ sudo nano /etc/sysctl.conf Add the following lines. vm.max_map_count=262144 fs.file-max=65536 ulimit -n 65536 ulimit -u 4096 Save and exit the file. Reboot the system to apply the changes. $ sudo reboot

8. Access SonarQube Web Interface

Access SonarQube in a web browser at your server's IP address on port 9000. For example:

http://192.0.2.123:9000

Log in with username admin and password admin . SonarQube will prompt you to change your password.

More Information

See the SonarQube documentation for more information.