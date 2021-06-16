Author: Thomas RakwachLast Updated: Wed, Jun 16, 2021
SonarQube is an open-source web-based tool for code quality analysis. SonarQube can analyze a wide range of code in different programming languages through plugins. This guide explains how to install SonarQube on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Install OpenJDK 11.
$ sudo apt-get install openjdk-11-jdk -y
Add the PostgreSQL repository.
$ sudo sh -c 'echo "deb http://apt.postgresql.org/pub/repos/apt/ `lsb_release -cs`-pgdg main" >> /etc/apt/sources.list.d/pgdg.list'
Add the PostgreSQL signing key.
$ wget -q https://www.postgresql.org/media/keys/ACCC4CF8.asc -O - | sudo apt-key add -
Install PostgreSQL.
$ sudo apt install postgresql postgresql-contrib -y
Enable the database server to start automatically on reboot.
$ sudo systemctl enable postgresql
Start the database server.
$ sudo systemctl start postgresql
Change the default PostgreSQL password.
$ sudo passwd postgres
Switch to the postgres user.
$ su - postgres
Create a user named sonar.
$ createuser sonar
Log in to PostgreSQL.
$ psql
Set a password for the sonar user. Use a strong password in place of
my_strong_password.
ALTER USER sonar WITH ENCRYPTED password 'my_strong_password';
Create a sonarqube database and set the owner to sonar.
CREATE DATABASE sonarqube OWNER sonar;
Grant all the privileges on the sonarqube database to the sonar user.
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE sonarqube to sonar;
Exit PostgreSQL.
\q
Return to your non-root sudo user account.
$ exit
Install the zip utility, which is needed to unzip the SonarQube files.
$ sudo apt-get install zip -y
Locate the latest download URL from the SonarQube official download page.
Download the SonarQube distribution files.
$ sudo wget https://binaries.sonarsource.com/Distribution/sonarqube/sonarqube-<VERSION_NUMBER>.zip
Unzip the downloaded file.
sudo unzip sonarqube-<VERSION_NUMBER>.zip
Move the unzipped files to
/opt/sonarqube directory
sudo mv sonarqube-<VERSION_NUMBER> /opt/sonarqube
Create a dedicated user and group for SonarQube, which can not run as the root user.
Create a sonar group.
$ sudo groupadd sonar
Create a sonar user and set /opt/sonarqube as the home directory.
$ sudo useradd -d /opt/sonarqube -g sonar sonar
Grant the sonar user access to the
/opt/sonarqube directory.
$ sudo chown sonar:sonar /opt/sonarqube -R
Edit the SonarQube configuration file.
$ sudo nano /opt/sonarqube/conf/sonar.properties
Find the following lines:
#sonar.jdbc.username=
#sonar.jdbc.password=
Uncomment the lines, and add the database user and password you created in Step 2.
sonar.jdbc.username=sonar
sonar.jdbc.password=my_strong_password
Below those two lines, add the sonar.jdbc.url.
sonar.jdbc.url=jdbc:postgresql://localhost:5432/sonarqube
Save and exit the file.
Edit the sonar script file.
$ sudo nano /opt/sonarqube/bin/linux-x86-64/sonar.sh
About 50 lines down, locate this line:
#RUN_AS_USER=
Uncomment the line and change it to:
RUN_AS_USER=sonar
Save and exit the file.
Create a systemd service file to start SonarQube at system boot.
$ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/sonar.service
Paste the following lines to the file.
[Unit]
Description=SonarQube service
After=syslog.target network.target
[Service]
Type=forking
ExecStart=/opt/sonarqube/bin/linux-x86-64/sonar.sh start
ExecStop=/opt/sonarqube/bin/linux-x86-64/sonar.sh stop
User=sonar
Group=sonar
Restart=always
LimitNOFILE=65536
LimitNPROC=4096
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Save and exit the file.
Enable the SonarQube service to run at system startup.
$ sudo systemctl enable sonar
Start the SonarQube service.
$ sudo systemctl start sonar
Check the service status.
$ sudo systemctl status sonar
SonarQube uses Elasticsearch to store its indices in an MMap FS directory. It requires some changes to the system defaults.
Edit the sysctl configuration file.
$ sudo nano /etc/sysctl.conf
Add the following lines.
vm.max_map_count=262144
fs.file-max=65536
ulimit -n 65536
ulimit -u 4096
Save and exit the file.
Reboot the system to apply the changes.
$ sudo reboot
Access SonarQube in a web browser at your server's IP address on port 9000. For example:
http://192.0.2.123:9000
Log in with username
admin and password
admin. SonarQube will prompt you to change your password.
See the SonarQube documentation for more information.