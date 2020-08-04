Install RockMongo on CentOS 7

RockMongo is a web-based MongoDB Management tool that is similar to the MySQL Management tool, phpMyAdmin. This tutorial covers the process of installing and using RockMongo on CentOS 7 x64.

Prerequisites

In order to get hands-on experiences from this tutorial, you need to:

A fully-updated Vultr instance running CentOS 7 x64

A sudo user.

1. Install Apache

Since RockMongo is web-based, you need to have a running web server. For the purpose of this tutorial, we will be using Apache:

sudo yum install httpd sudo systemctl start httpd.service sudo systemctl enable httpd.service

2. Setup the Firewall

In order to access RockMongo from your browser, you need to allow the http traffic to get through the firewall.

sudo firewall-cmd --zone=public --permanent --add-service=http sudo firewall-cmd --reload

Then you can visit http://[YourServerIP] from your browser to verify your setup.

3. Install PHP 5

RockMongo is a PHP 5-based software. You need to install PHP 5 and some extensions in order for RockMongo to function properly:

sudo yum install php php-devel php-pear php-pecl-mongo sudo yum install gcc openssl.x86_64 openssl-devel.x86_64 sudo pecl install mongodb echo 'extension=mongodb.so' | sudo tee -a /etc/php.ini

4. Install MongoDB

Follow our installation guide to install MongoDB on CentOS.

5. Configure MongoDB

Some configuration tweaks are required before you can start using MongoDB:

a) Disable the transparent huge pages

For this purpose, you need to create a startup script:

sudo vi /etc/init.d/disable-transparent-hugepages

Copy the following code section into it:

#!/bin/sh ### BEGIN INIT INFO # Provides: disable-transparent-hugepages # Required-Start: $local_fs # Required-Stop: # X-Start-Before: mongod mongodb-mms-automation-agent # Default-Start: 2 3 4 5 # Default-Stop: 0 1 6 # Short-Description: Disable Linux transparent huge pages # Description: Disable Linux transparent huge pages, to improve # database performance. ### END INIT INFO case $1 in start) if [ -d /sys/kernel/mm/transparent_hugepage ]; then thp_path=/sys/kernel/mm/transparent_hugepage elif [ -d /sys/kernel/mm/redhat_transparent_hugepage ]; then thp_path=/sys/kernel/mm/redhat_transparent_hugepage else return 0 fi echo 'never' > $/enabled echo 'never' > $/defrag unset thp_path ;; esac

Save and quit:

:wq!

Make sure the script is executable and added to the system startup:

sudo chmod 755 /etc/init.d/disable-transparent-hugepages sudo chkconfig --add disable-transparent-hugepages

Additionally, you need to adjust the tuned configuration:

sudo mkdir /etc/tuned/no-thp sudo vi /etc/tuned/no-thp/tuned.conf

Copy the following content into it:

[main] include=virtual-guest [vm] transparent_hugepages=never

Save and quit:

:wq!

Execute tuned-adm :

sudo tuned-adm profile no-thp

b) Configure ulimit values

sudo vi /etc/security/limits.conf

Append the following 4 rows to the end of this file:

mongod soft nofile 64000 mongod hard nofile 64000 mongod soft nproc 32000 mongod hard nproc 32000

Save and quit:

:wq!

Reboot the system to put your changes into effect:

sudo shutdown -r now

6. Install RockMongo

Download the latest stable release of RockMongo from GitHub:

cd ~ wget https://github.com/iwind/rockmongo/archive/1.1.7.tar.gz tar zxvf 1.1.7.tar.gz

For security purposes, you need to modify the RockMongo administrator's username and password:

vi rockmongo-1.1.7/config.php

Find the following row:

$MONGO["servers"][$i]["control_users"]["admin"] = "admin";//one of control users ["USERNAME"]=PASSWORD, works only if mongo_auth=false

In this row, modify the first admin string as your custom username, the second admin string as your custom password. Then save and quit:

:wq!

Finally, move the whole directory to your Web directory:

sudo mv ~/rockmongo-1.1.7 /var/www/html/

Now, you can visit http://[YourServerIP]/rockmongo-1.1.7 from your browser and log in RockMongo with the credentials you setup earlier.

This concludes our tutorial. Thank you for reading.