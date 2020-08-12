Install Redis from Source on Debian 10

Redis is an in-memory data structure store used as a database, message broker, and cache. It implements a distributed key-value store system. It supports many kinds of data structures. In this tutorial, we will build Redis from source on Debian 10.
To build Redis, we need build tools like compilers and
make. Debian bundles these packages in the
build-essential metapackage. We also need the
pkg-config package. To install these dependencies, run
# apt install pkg-config build-essential -y
Git is a source control tool that will be used to retrieve the source code from the repository. Install it with the following command.
# apt install git -y
First, you must choose which version of Redis you are going to install. You can select the latest (unstable) version directly from Git, or you can get old versioned stable release.
First, we will change directories to /opt (and create it in case it does not exist), a place to store software not installed through the package manager.
# mkdir /opt
# cd /opt
To get the very latest Redis from git (unstable):
# git clone https://github.com/antirez/redis
Change directories to the folder.
# cd redis
To get the latest stable, find the link at the Redis download page. As of this writing, the latest stable Redis is 6.0.5.
# wget http://download.redis.io/releases/redis-6.0.5.tar.gz
Extract the compressed archive (adjusting the version number to the version you downloaded).
# tar xf redis-6.0.5.tar.gz
Change directories to the folder.
# cd redis-6.0.5
Redis uses a Makefile build system. Build it with the following command.
# make
Install it:
# make install
We will now demonstrate some of Redis's features. Start a Redis server in the background (daemonized):
# redis-server --daemonize yes
Now, connect to the server with
redis-cli:
# redis-cli
The client's connectivity can be tested with the
ping command.
127.0.0.1:6379> ping
You should see in response:
PONG
Test assigning a value to a key with the following command.
127.0.0.1:6379> set test "redis works"
You should see in response:
OK
Retrieve the value of the key.
127.0.0.1:6379> get test
You should see in response:
"redis works"
Use the
exit command to exit the Redis CLI interface.
127.0.0.1:6379> exit
Congratulations, you have now built from source and tested Redis on a Debian 10 Vultr instance.
