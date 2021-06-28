NEWSIntroducing Vultr Marketplace: One-Click Setup for Popular Apps & Stacks
Install RabbitMQ Server Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Author: Thomas Rakwach

Last Updated: Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Programming Streaming Ubuntu

Introduction

RabbitMQ is an open-source message queuing software implemented in Erlang OTP. It implements the AMQP (Advanced Message Queuing Protocol) and uses plugins to communicate with popular messaging solutions like MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport), Streaming Text Oriented Messaging Protocol etc. In this article, you'll learn how to install and configure RabbitMQ Server.

Prerequisites

1. Install RabbitMQ Server

Install all necessary packages.

$ sudo apt-get install wget apt-transport-https -y

Install RabbitMQ repository signing key.

$ wget -O- https://www.rabbitmq.com/rabbitmq-release-signing-key.asc | sudo apt-key add -

Add the RabbitMQ repository.

$ echo "deb https://dl.bintray.com/rabbitmq-erlang/debian focal erlang-22.x" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/rabbitmq.list

Install RabbitMQ Server.

$ sudo apt-get install rabbitmq-server -y --fix-missing

Check status of the RabbitMQ service.

$ sudo systemctl status rabbitmq-server

2. Enable RabbitMQ Management Dashboard

The management dashboard allows interaction with the processes and control activities on the server.

$ sudo rabbitmq-plugins enable rabbitmq_management

Default user guest can only log in via localhost. Create an administrator account to access the dashboard. Make sure you modify the SecurePassword to your own password.

$ sudo rabbitmqctl add_user admin SecurePassword
$ sudo rabbitmqctl set_user_tags admin administrator

After enabling the plugins for the web management portal, you can go to your browser and access the page by through http://your_IP:15672. Example:

http://192.0.2.11:15672

Login with admin as your username and your SecurePassword as your password. Make sure you modify the SecurePassword to your own password.

Conclusion

You have now installed RabbitMQ server. Your administrator account will enable you to have all access privileges to the server. You can now configure your RabbitMQ instance from the dashboard.

