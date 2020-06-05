R is a programming language that is often utilized by statisticians because of its capabilities in statistical computing. This guide describes how to install R on Debian 10.
Install R from the standard repository.
$ sudo apt install r-base -y
Launch R.
$ R
You should see output similar to:
R version 3.5.2 (2018-12-20) -- "Eggshell Igloo"
Copyright (C) 2018 The R Foundation for Statistical Computing
Platform: x86_64-pc-linux-gnu (64-bit)
To exit R, type:
q()
Then press ENTER. When prompted to save the workspace image, answer Y to save the workspace, N to exit without saving, or C to cancel and return to R.
R packages extend the capabilities of R. Packages are only available to the user who installed them unless they are installed by the root user.
Start R.
$ R
Install the package. Replace example with the desired package.
> install.packages("example")
Here is a list of useful R packages.
The txtplot library can output many different kinds of charts in ASCII.
Start R.
$ R
Install the txtplot package.
> install.packages('txtplot')
Load the txtplot package.
> library('txtplot')
Plot the speed and distance required for a car to stop, using R's default datasets package.
> txtplot(cars[,1], cars[,2], xlab = 'speed', ylab = 'distance')
The output looks like this:
+----+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+--+
120 + * +
| |
d 100 + * +
i | * * |
s 80 + * * +
t | * * * * |
a 60 + * * * * * +
n | * * * * * |
c 40 + * * * * * * * +
e | * * * * * * * |
20 + * * * * * +
| * * * |
0 +----+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+--+
5 10 15 20 25
speed
Use the help command to learn more about a library. For example, to learn more about the txtplot library, run the following command.
> help(txtplot)
R is extremely powerful and has a steep learning curve. A good place to get started is from the official project help page.
