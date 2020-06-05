R is a programming language that is often utilized by statisticians because of its capabilities in statistical computing. This guide describes how to install R on Debian 10.

1. Prepare the Server

Create a non-root sudo user according to Vultr's best practices guide.

Follow Vultr's best practices to update the system before installing R.

2. Install R

Install R from the standard repository.

$ sudo apt install r-base -y

3. Test the Installation

Launch R.

$ R

You should see output similar to:

R version 3.5.2 (2018-12-20) -- "Eggshell Igloo" Copyright (C) 2018 The R Foundation for Statistical Computing Platform: x86_64-pc-linux-gnu (64-bit)

To exit R, type:

q()

Then press ENTER . When prompted to save the workspace image, answer Y to save the workspace, N to exit without saving, or C to cancel and return to R.

4. Install Packages

R packages extend the capabilities of R. Packages are only available to the user who installed them unless they are installed by the root user.

Start R.

$ R

Install the package. Replace example with the desired package.

> install.packages("example")

Here is a list of useful R packages.

5. A Demo with txtplot

The txtplot library can output many different kinds of charts in ASCII.

Start R.

$ R

Install the txtplot package.

> install.packages('txtplot')

Load the txtplot package.

> library('txtplot')

Plot the speed and distance required for a car to stop, using R's default datasets package.

> txtplot(cars[,1], cars[,2], xlab = 'speed', ylab = 'distance')

The output looks like this:

+----+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+--+ 120 + * + | | d 100 + * + i | * * | s 80 + * * + t | * * * * | a 60 + * * * * * + n | * * * * * | c 40 + * * * * * * * + e | * * * * * * * | 20 + * * * * * + | * * * | 0 +----+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+--+ 5 10 15 20 25 speed

6. Getting Help

Use the help command to learn more about a library. For example, to learn more about the txtplot library, run the following command.

> help(txtplot)

Conclusion

R is extremely powerful and has a steep learning curve. A good place to get started is from the official project help page.