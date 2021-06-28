Install Pydio Cells with MariaDB on Ubuntu 20.04

Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Pydio Cells is a cloud-based collaboration application for sharing files. The open-source software runs on your own IT infrastructure and empowers your staff to protect and monitor your company's data.
With Pydio Cells, you can synchronize your data and access it from anywhere using a mobile app, desktop software, or a web browser. The Pydio Cells Software is based on a micro-service architecture and is written in the Golang language offering better code clarity and ease of use.
As an acronym for Put Your Data in Orbit, Pydio has been designed for the future with scalability in mind. In this guide, you'll install, configure, and run the Pydio Cells with a MariaDB database on your Ubuntu 20.04 server.
Before you proceed with this Pydio Cells setup, make sure you have the following:
sudo rights.
SSH to your server and create a dedicated
pydio user.
$ sudo useradd -m -s /bin/bash pydio
Next, use the Linux
mkdir command to create the two directories below.
$ sudo mkdir -p /opt/pydio/bin
$ sudo mkdir -p /var/cells/certs
Assign the ownership of the above directories to the
pydio user.
$ sudo chown -R pydio: /opt/pydio
$ sudo chown -R pydio: /var/cells
Next, run the command below to set system-wide environment variables for the Pydio Cells application.
$ sudo tee -a /etc/profile.d/cells-env.sh << EOF
Then enter the following commands:
> export CELLS_WORKING_DIR=/var/cells
> export CADDYPATH=/var/cells/certs
> EOF
Ensure your new Pydio Cells environment file has the correct permissions.
$ sudo chmod 0755 /etc/profile.d/cells-env.sh
Next, switch to the
pydio user.
$ sudo su - pydio
Next, display the value of
$CELLS_WORKING_DIR variable to check if it was saved on your system.
$ echo $CELLS_WORKING_DIR
If your settings are correct, you should now see the output below.
/var/cells
End the
pydio user login session.
$ exit
You'll now create a database and a dedicated user for the Pydio Cells application with the correct directory structure and environment.
Log in to your MariaDB server as root.
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
When prompted, key in your root password and press ENTER to continue. Then, execute the SQL commands below to create a database and a user account for the Pydio Cels software. Replace
EXAMPLE_PASSWORD with a strong value.
MariaDB> CREATE DATABASE pydio;
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES on pydio.* TO 'pydio_user'@'localhost' identified by 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
EXIT;
The Pydio Cells service uses the database you've created to store content. Next, you'll download the Pydio Cells binary.
Switch your current login session to the
pydio user.
$ sudo su - pydio
Next, download the Pydio Cells installation package by typing the commands below.
$ distribId=cells
$ wget -O /opt/pydio/bin/cells https://download.pydio.com/latest/${distribId}/release/{latest}/linux-amd64/${distribId}
Make the file you've just downloaded executable.
$ chmod a+x /opt/pydio/bin/cells
End your
pydio user login session.
$ exit
As a
sudo user, bind the Pydio Cells binary to the default HTTP ports by running the commands below.
$ sudo setcap 'cap_net_bind_service=+ep' /opt/pydio/bin/cells
Next, make
cells a system-wide command by adding it to
/usr/local/bin/cells.
$ sudo ln -s /opt/pydio/bin/cells /usr/local/bin/cells
Switch the login session back to the
pydio user.
$ sudo su - pydio
Execute the command below to check the version of the Pydio Cells.
$ cells version
You should now see the following output.
Pydio Cells Home Edition
Version: 2.2.8
Built: 31 May 21 07:37 +0000
Git commit: b67c983cc5ed26767324a596eb3cd4b0464ddc7d
OS/Arch: linux/amd64
Go version: go1.15.11
Once you've installed the Pydio Cells application, the next step is configuring it to run in your server with the database settings you've set up.
While still logged as the
pydio user, run the command below to configure Pydio Cells.
$ cells configure
From the output that appears, press PGDN and choose
Command line (performed in this terminal). Then, press ENTER to proceed.
Welcome to Pydio Cells Home Edition installation
Pydio Cells Home Edition (v2.2.8) will be configured to run on this machine.
Make sure to prepare access and credentials to a MySQL 5.6+ (or MariaDB equivalent) server.
Pick your installation mode when you are ready.
Use the arrow keys to navigate: ↓ ↑ → ←
? Installation mode:
Browser-based (requires a browser access)
▸ Command line (performed in this terminal)
Next, choose
TCP as the option for connecting to your MariaDB server and press ENTER.
## Database Connection
Use the arrow keys to navigate: ↓ ↑ → ←
? Database Connection Type:
▸ TCP
Socket
Manual
Set the database
hostname to
localhost and press ENTER.
## Database Connection
✔ TCP
✔ Database Hostname: localhost
Ensure the database port is
3306. Then, press ENTER.
✔ Database Port: 3306
Next, enter
pydio as the database name and press ENTER.
✔ Database Name: pydio
Enter
pydio_user as the database user and press ENTER.
✔ Database User: pydio_user
Provide a password that you create for the
pydio_user and press ENTER.
✔ Database Password (leave empty if not needed): EXAMPLE_PASSWORD
Once you've entered all the database configuration information, you should see a confirmation message showing that Pydio Cells has connected to your database.
✔ Successfully connected to the database
Next, configure an administrative account for your Pydio Cells software. Begin by entering a username(e.g.
admin) and press ENTER.
## Administrative User Configuration
✔ Admin Login: admin
Please enter a new password for the admin account and confirm it. Press ENTER in each step to proceed.
✗ Admin Password: EXAMPLE_PASSWORD
✗ Confirm Password: EXAMPLE_PASSWORD
Next, confirm the default storage location by pressing ENTER.
## Default storage location
Use the arrow keys to navigate: ↓ ↑ → ←
? Your files will be stored on local filesystem under '/var/cells/data'. Do you want to change this?:
▸ It's ok for me, use default location
Select another local folder
Store data in S3-compatible storage (requires api key/secret)
In the end, you'll see a confirmation message that your Pydio Cells installation has been completed.
✔ Installation Finished
In the next step, you'll test the installation on a web browser to check if everything is in place.
While still logged in as a
pydio user, start the Pydio Cells application by typing the command below.
$ cells start
On a web browser, visit the URL below and replace
192.0.2.1 with your server's public IP address.
Enter the admin credentials and click ENTER to log in.
You should be navigated to the Pydio Cells dashboard, as shown below.
You can now create new folders from the dashboard, upload files, and share them with your co-workers/friends.
By default, the Pydio Cells runs on port
8080. You can configure the Pydio Cells application to run on port
443 and map your domain name to the application. To do this, no other service should be running on this port.
First stop the Pydio Cells application by pressing CTRL + C. Next, run the command below as a
pydio user.
$ cells configure sites
Respond to each prompt as shown below.
Do you want to create a new site (it will replace the default one): Y ENTER
Binding Port: 443
Other (enter your own ip/domain): DOMAIN_NAME ENTER
Do you want to add another host? [y/N] : N ENTER
Choose TLS activation mode: Let's Encrypt: automagically generate domain certificates signed by LetsEncrypt Authority ENTER
Please enter the mail address for certificate generation: EXAMPLE_EMAIL_ADDRESS ENTER
Do you agree to the Let's Encrypt SA? [Y/n] : Y ENTER
If this site is accessed through a reverse proxy, provide full external URL (https://mydomain.com): ENTER
Do you want to save this configuration: Y ENTER
Once completed, your see the following output.
********************************************************
Config has been updated, please restart Cells now.
********************************************************
Restart Pydio cells
$ sudo su - pydio
$ cells start
Output.
... Restart done
Check the new site on a web browser.
You've configured a new Pydio Cells website. Next, you will enable the
cells service to start on boot.
First, stop the Pydio Cells service by pressing CTRL + C. Then, exit from the
pydio user session.
$ exit
Next open a new startup configuration file under
/etc/systemd/system/ as a sudo user.
$ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/cells.service
Then, enter the information below into the file.
[Unit]
Description=Pydio Cells
Documentation=https://pydio.com
Wants=network-online.target
After=network-online.target
AssertFileIsExecutable=/opt/pydio/bin/cells
[Service]
User=pydio
Group=pydio
PermissionsStartOnly=true
AmbientCapabilities=CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICE
ExecStart=/opt/pydio/bin/cells start
Restart=on-failure
StandardOutput=journal
StandardError=inherit
LimitNOFILE=65536
TimeoutStopSec=5
KillSignal=INT
SendSIGKILL=yes
SuccessExitStatus=0
WorkingDirectory=/home/pydio
# Add environment variables
Environment=CELLS_LOGS_LEVEL=production
Environment=CELLS_WORKING_DIR=/var/cells
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Save and close the file by pressing CTRL + X, then Y and ENTER. Then, reload the
systemd daemon.
$ sudo systemctl daemon-reload
Issue the command to enable the
cells service to start on boot.
$ sudo systemctl enable cells
Then, restart the
cells service.
$ sudo systemctl restart cells
At this time, you can now access your Pydio application from the URL below without issuing the
cells start command every time your server boots. Replace
example.com with the correct domain name pointing to your server.
In this tutorial, you've installed the Pydio Cells with a MariaDB database on your Ubuntu 20.04. Use the cloud-based file-sharing software to get more control of your data and ensure efficient collaboration in your organization.