Install PufferPanel on Ubuntu 20.04

PufferPanel is a free, open-source web-based game server management system that allows you to create multiple game servers. PufferPanel is mobile-ready, allowing you access to your game server from a smartphone.
Add the installation source to your system.
# curl -s https://packagecloud.io/install/repositories/pufferpanel/pufferpanel/script.deb.sh | sudo bash
Install the PufferPanel package.
# apt-get install pufferpanel
Enable the PufferPanel service.
# systemctl enable pufferpanel
Start PufferPanel.
# systemctl start pufferpanel
Allow ports 8080 and 5657 through both the OS firewall and the Vultr firewall.
Create your administrator account. Answer Y when PufferPanel asks if this account is an administrator.
# pufferpanel user add
Access the PufferPanel WebUI at port 8080 in your web browser. Replace the example IP address with your server's address.
# https://192.0.2.123:8080
This optional step allows you to securely access the WebUI panel over HTTPS using Nginx as a reverse proxy and a free Let's Encrypt certificate SSL certificate.
Install Nginx
# apt-get install -y nginx
Create a DNS "A" record for your server. This guide uses the example values:
Create an Nginx configuration file for PufferPanel.
# nano /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/pufferpanel.conf
Paste the following code into the file. Replace server_name with your server's name.
server {
listen 80;
root /var/www/pufferpanel;
server_name panel.example.com;
location ~ ^/\.well-known {
root /var/www/html;
allow all;
}
location / {
proxy_pass http://localhost:8080;
proxy_set_header X-Real-IP $remote_addr;
proxy_set_header X-Forwarded-For $proxy_add_x_forwarded_for;
proxy_set_header X-Nginx-Proxy true;
proxy_http_version 1.1;
proxy_set_header Upgrade $http_upgrade;
proxy_set_header Connection "Upgrade";
proxy_set_header Host $host;
client_max_body_size 100M;
}
}
Save and exit the file.
Restart Nginx.
# systemctl restart nginx
Install Let's Encrypt.
# apt-get install -y certbot python3-certbot-nginx
Request an SSL certificate with Certbot. Replace panel.example.com with your server's name.
# certbot --nginx -d panel.example.com
Answer the question posed by Certbot.
For panel customization, please visit PufferPanel Themes.
