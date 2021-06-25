Install Prometheus Server on Ubuntu 20.04

Author: Thomas RakwachLast Updated: Fri, Jun 25, 2021
Prometheus is an open-source tool written in Go language used for monitoring real-time services and collecting metrics in a time-series database. Prometheus uses visualization tools like Grafana, which uses PromQL, a flexible query language to fetch data for monitoring and analysis.
Prometheus uses exporters, both community-maintained and official, to export metrics from third-party systems. You can find links to many exporters in the Prometheus documentation.
Update the apt package list to prepare the system for further installations.
$ sudo apt update
Prometheus installation files are packaged as precompiled binaries. To download your preferred binaries, you can visit the official Prometheus download page.
If you decide to install a different version of Prometheus, please note the version numbers in the following examples when downloading and extracting the archives.
Download the Prometheus release package.
$ wget https://github.com/prometheus/prometheus/releases/download/v2.27.1/prometheus-2.27.1.linux-amd64.tar.gz
Extract the downloaded archive.
$ tar xvf prometheus-2.27.1.linux-amd64.tar.gz
Change directory to the extracted archive.
$ cd prometheus-2.27.1.linux-amd64
Create the configuration file directory.
$ sudo mkdir -p /etc/prometheus
Create the data directory.
$ sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/prometheus
Move the binary files
prometheus and
promtool to
/usr/local/bin/.
$ sudo mv prometheus promtool /usr/local/bin/
Move console files in
console directory and library files in
console_libraries directory to
/etc/prometheus/ directory.
$ sudo mv consoles/ console_libraries/ /etc/prometheus/
Move the template configuration file
prometheus.yml to
/etc/prometheus/ directory
$ sudo mv prometheus.yml /etc/prometheus/prometheus.yml
Verify the installed version of Prometheus.
$ prometheus --version
Verify the installed version of promtool.
$ promtool --version
Create a
prometheus group.
$ sudo groupadd --system prometheus
Create a user
prometheus and assign it to the created
prometheus group.
$ sudo useradd -s /sbin/nologin --system -g prometheus prometheus
Set the ownership of Prometheus files and data directories to the
prometheus group and user.
$ sudo chown -R prometheus:prometheus /etc/prometheus/ /var/lib/prometheus/
$ sudo chmod -R 775 /etc/prometheus/ /var/lib/prometheus/
Create a systemd service file for Prometheus to start at boot time.
$ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/prometheus.service
Add the following lines to the file and save it:
[Unit]
Description=Prometheus
Wants=network-online.target
After=network-online.target
[Service]
User=prometheus
Group=prometheus
Restart=always
Type=simple
ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/prometheus \
--config.file=/etc/prometheus/prometheus.yml \
--storage.tsdb.path=/var/lib/prometheus/ \
--web.console.templates=/etc/prometheus/consoles \
--web.console.libraries=/etc/prometheus/console_libraries \
--web.listen-address=0.0.0.0:9090
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Start the Prometheus service.
$ sudo systemctl start prometheus
Enable the Prometheus service to run at system startup.
$ sudo systemctl enable prometheus
Check the status of the Prometheus service.
$ sudo systemctl status prometheus
Access the Prometheus interface through your browser at port 9090. For example:
http://192.0.2.123:9090
To learn more about Prometheus, please see the official documentation.