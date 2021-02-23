Introduction

Pleroma is a free, open-source federated social network with features like Twitter. This guide explains how to install Pleroma on Debian 10 with a secure, hardened Nginx reverse proxy.

Prerequisites

A fully updated Vultr Debian 10 VPS instance, with at least one vCPU and one GB RAM.

A domain name that resolves to the IP address of your VPS.

Replace all occurrences of example.com in this guide with your domain name.

1. Install Dependencies

Install the dependencies required for Pleroma.

Install cURL and Unzip. # apt-get install curl unzip Install Nginx and Certbot. # apt-get install nginx certbot Install ncurses and Libmagic. # apt-get install libncurses5 libmagic-dev Install GnuPG. # apt-get install gnupg

2. Install PostgreSQL

Pleroma requires the latest version of PostgreSQL from the official PostgreSQL repository.

Add the official PostgreSQL repository to the sources.list file. # echo "deb http://apt.postgresql.org/pub/repos/apt $(lsb_release -cs)-pgdg main" >> /etc/apt/sources.list Add the repository's PGP key. # wget --quiet -O - https://www.postgresql.org/media/keys/ACCC4CF8.asc | apt-key add - Update the package index. # apt-get update Install PostgreSQL. # apt-get install postgresql

3. Install Pleroma

This guide installs Pleroma from an OTP release, which is comparable to a binary release.

Create a Pleroma user without direct login capabilities, ensuring that Pleroma vulnerabilities cannot damage the system. # adduser --system --shell /usr/sbin/nologin --home /opt/pleroma pleroma Switch to the pleroma user. # su pleroma -s /bin/bash -l Download Pleroma to a temporary location. $ curl "https://git.pleroma.social/api/v4/projects/2/jobs/artifacts/stable/download?job=amd64" -o /tmp/pleroma_amd64.zip Unpack the archive. $ unzip /tmp/pleroma_amd64.zip -d /tmp/ Install the Pleroma build. $ mv /tmp/release/* /opt/pleroma Delete the temporary files. $ rm -rf /tmp/pleroma_amd64.zip /tmp/release Switch to the root user. $ exit Create directories for uploads and public files. # mkdir -p /var/lib/pleroma/{uploads,static} Transfer ownership of the directories to the pleroma user. # chown -R pleroma /var/lib/pleroma /etc/pleroma Create a configuration directory. # mkdir -p /etc/pleroma

4. Configure Pleroma

Set the system locale to en_US.UTF8. # dpkg-reconfigure locales Select en_US.UTF8 and <Ok>. Select en_US.UTF8 as the default system locale. Switch to the pleroma user. # su pleroma -s /bin/bash -l Run the instance configuration file generator. Edit the following command: Change indexable , instance-name , anonymize-uploads , and dedupe-uploads to suit your needs. Replace example.com and your.email@example.com with your actual domain name and email address and password123 with a strong and secure password. $ ./bin/pleroma_ctl instance gen --output /etc/pleroma/config.exs --output-psql /tmp/setup_db.psql --domain example.com --instance-name "ExampleInstance" --admin-email "your.email@example.com" --notify-email "your.email@example.com" --dbhost localhost --dbname pleroma --dbuser pleroma --dbpass password123 --rum N --indexable Y --db-configurable N --uploads-dir /var/lib/pleroma/uploads --static-dir /var/lib/pleroma/static --listen-ip 127.0.0.1 --listen-port 4000 --strip-uploads N --anonymize-uploads N --dedupe-uploads Y You can ignore the warning that says that the configuration file could not be found. Switch to the postgres user. $ exit # su postgres -s /bin/bash -l Create the database. $ psql -f /tmp/setup_db.psql Switch to the pleroma user. $ exit # su pleroma -s /bin/bash -l Initialize the database. $ ./bin/pleroma_ctl migrate Switch to the root user. $ exit

5. Configure Nginx and Certbot

Nginx is the reverse proxy, and Certbot automatically requests and renews a free Let's Encrypt certificate for Nginx.

Make sure Nginx is not running. # systemctl stop nginx.service Request a Let's Encrypt certificate. Replace example.com with your domain name. # certbot certonly --standalone --preferred-challenges http -d example.com Create a challenge webroot directory for Let's Encrypt auto-renewal. # mkdir -p /var/lib/letsencrypt Create a task to check the certificate each day and renew if needed. # nano /etc/cron.daily/certbot-renew Add the following lines. #!/bin/sh certbot renew --cert-name example.com --webroot -w /var/lib/letsencrypt/ --post-hook "systemctl reload nginx" Save and exit the file. Make the task executable. # chmod +x /etc/cron.daily/certbot-renew Install the Pleroma provided Nginx configuration file. # mv /opt/pleroma/installation/pleroma.nginx /etc/nginx/sites-available/pleroma.conf Replace all occurrences of example.tld in the example configuration file with your domain. # sed -i 's/example\.tld/example.com/g' /etc/nginx/sites-available/pleroma.conf Edit the Pleroma configuration file. # nano /etc/nginx/sites-available/pleroma.conf Uncomment the location ~ /\.well-known/acme-challenge block. The server block of your configuration file should look similar to this: server { server_name example.com; listen 80; listen [::]:80; location ~ /\.well-known/acme-challenge { root /var/lib/letsencrypt/; } location / { return 301 https://$server_name$request_uri; } } Save and exit the file. Enable the Pleroma site configuration file. # ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/pleroma.conf /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/pleroma.conf Enable Nginx to start at boot and start it. # systemctl enable --now nginx Install the Pleroma provided systemd service unit file. # mv /opt/pleroma/installation/pleroma.service /etc/systemd/system/pleroma.service Enable Pleroma to start at boot and start it. # systemctl enable --now pleroma It may take up to 30 seconds before your Pleroma site is available.

6. Create an admin User

An admin user performs administrative tasks on your instance.

Switch to the pleroma user. # su pleroma -s /bin/bash -l Create an admin user. Remember to replace password123 with a strong password. $ ./bin/pleroma_ctl user new example your.email@example.com --password password123 --admin Switch to the root user. $ exit

Harden Pleroma

These recommended steps make Pleroma more secure than the default configuration.

Set secure_cookie_flag to true. # sed -i 's/secure_cookie_flag: false/secure_cookie_flag: true/g' /etc/pleroma/config.exs This option ensures that Pleroma sends the session cookie over secure connections to prevent man-in-the-middle attacks from impersonating you by stealing your session key. Enable strict transport security. # sed -i 's/ sts: false/ sts: true/g' /etc/pleroma/config.exs Strict transport security enforces HTTPS so that attackers cannot steal information by downgrading your connection. Restart Pleroma to apply the settings. # systemctl restart pleroma

Conclusion

You have installed your Pleroma instance. You can access it by navigating to your domain name in a web browser. Some suggested next steps are: