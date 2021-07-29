NEWSIntroducing Vultr Marketplace: One-Click Setup for Popular Apps & Stacks
  Install pgAdmin 4 for PostgreSQL on FreeBSD 12.2

Article

Install pgAdmin 4 for PostgreSQL on FreeBSD 12.2

Author: Thomas Rakwach

Last Updated: Thu, Jul 29, 2021
BSD PostgreSQL

Introduction

pgAdmin is an open-source software project for administrating and managing PostgreSQL database server that includes a graphical administration interface, an SQL query tool, and a procedural code debugger. This guide explains how to install pgAdmin 4 on FreeBSD 12.2.

Prerequisites

1. Configure PostgreSQL

  1. Access the PostgreSQL instance.

    $ sudo su - postgres

  2. Modify the default user postgres password.

    psql -c "alter user postgres with password 'yourPassword'"

  3. Create user pgadmin.

    createuser pgadmin

  4. Create a testdb database owned by user pgadmin.

    createdb testdb -O pgadmin

  5. Exit the PostgreSQL instance

    exit

2. Install pgAdmin 4

  1. Create a symbolic link of Python3.8 binary to /usr/local/bin/python.

    $ sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/python3.8 /usr/local/bin/python

  2. Install and upgrade pip, which is a package manager for Python.

    $ sudo pkg install py38-pip
$ sudo pip install --upgrade pip

  3. Install the virtualenv package, which is used to create isolated Python environments.

    $ sudo pkg install py38-virtualenv

  4. Create a virtual environment for pgAdmin.

    $ virtualenv pgadmin4

  5. Activate the Virtual environment.

    $ . pgadmin4/bin/activate

  6. Install Python dependencies.

    $ sudo pip install cryptography==3.1.1 pyopenssl ndg-httpsclient pyasn1 simple-websocket

  7. Install Python SQLite3 package.

    $ sudo pkg install py38-sqlite3

  8. Download and install Python wheel package for pgAdmin. To get the latest version, go to pgAdmin wheel packages.

    $ sudo pip install https://ftp.postgresql.org/pub/pgadmin/pgadmin4/v5.4/pip/pgadmin4-5.4-py3-none-any.whl

  9. Create the data directories and give write permissions.

    $ sudo mkdir -pv /var/lib/pgadmin
$ sudo chmod 770 /var/lib/pgadmin
$ sudo mkdir -pv /var/log/pgadmin
$ sudo chmod 770 /var/log/pgadmin

  10. Install the nano editor.

    $ sudo pkg install nano

  11. Copy the pgAdmin configuration file.

    $ sudo cp ./pgadmin4/lib/python3.8/site-packages/pgadmin4/config.py ./pgadmin4/lib/python3.8/site-packages/pgadmin4/config_local.py

  12. Edit the configuration file.

    $ sudo nano ./pgadmin4/lib/python3.8/site-packages/pgadmin4/config_local.py

  13. Find the line DEFAULT_SERVER = '127.0.0.1' and change it to match the line below.

    DEFAULT_SERVER = '0.0.0.0'

  14. Save and exit the file.

  15. Run pgAdmin 4.

    $ sudo python pgadmin4/lib/python3.8/site-packages/pgadmin4/pgAdmin4.py

  16. Enter your email address and password to create your pgAdmin administrator account.

  17. Open your browser and navigate to your server's IP address at port 5050 to access the pgAdmin 4 user interface. Use the email address and password that you set in the previous step. For example:

    http://192.0.2.11:5050

3. Connect to the Database Server with pgAdmin 4

  1. Go to the pgAdmin 4 web portal and click Add New Server.

    Add new server

  2. You'll be prompted with a dialog box. Enter your preferred server name in the Name field.

    Server Name

  3. Switch to the Connection tab and enter the required fields with the appropriate data.

    • Enter localhost under the Host name/address.
    • Leave Port value as 5432.
    • Enter testdb under Maintenance database.
    • Enter pgadmin under Username.
    • Enter the database password you chose in section 1.
    • Click Save to login to the server.

    Third step

  4. After a successful connection, choose your server in the upper left corner, then expand the arrows to access the testdb database.

    Fourth step

Conclusion

You have installed pgAdmin 4 for PostgreSQL Server. You can now manage your database server via the dashboard.

