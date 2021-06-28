Install pgAdmin 4 for PostgreSQL Database Server on Ubuntu Linux

Author: Thomas RakwachLast Updated: Mon, Jun 28, 2021
pgAdmin is an open-source software project for administration and management of PostgreSQL database server. It includes a graphical administration interface, an SQL query tool, a procedural code debugger, and more other tools. This guide will take you through installing pgAdmin for PostgreSQL server on Ubuntu Linux.
Import the repository PGP signing key for PostgreSQL.
$ wget --quiet -O - https://www.postgresql.org/media/keys/ACCC4CF8.asc | sudo apt-key add -
Add PostgreSQL APT repository.
$ sudo sh -c 'echo "deb http://apt.postgresql.org/pub/repos/apt/ `lsb_release -cs`-pgdg main" >> /etc/apt/sources.list.d/pgdg.list'
Then, install PostgreSQL database server.
$ sudo apt install postgresql-12 postgresql-client-12 -y
Enable the database server to start automatically on a reboot.
$ sudo systemctl enable postgresql
Start the database server.
$ sudo systemctl start postgresql
Change the default PostgreSQL password.
$ sudo passwd postgres
Switch to the postgres user.
$ su - postgres
Create a new database user named pgadmin.
$ createuser pgadmin
Log in to the PostgreSQL instance.
$ psql
Set a secure password for the user pgadmin by changing the value of
secure_password.
ALTER USER pgadmin WITH ENCRYPTED password 'secure_password';
Create a database named testdb and set the owner to pgadmin.
CREATE DATABASE testdb OWNER pgadmin;
Grant all the privileges on the testdb database to the user pgadmin.
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON DATABASE testdb to pgadmin;
Exit PostgreSQL instance.
\q
Return to your non-root sudo user account.
$ exit
Default PostgreSQL config only allow connection to localhost (or 127.0.0.1) interface. We should edit the config files postgresql.conf and pg_hba.conf to allow for remote connection. These files are located in the
/etc/postgresql/*/main directory.
Open the file postgresql.conf.
$ sudo nano /etc/postgresql/*/main/postgresql.conf
Find the following line.
#listen_addresses = 'localhost'
To listen to all IP addresses, change the line to the below code and save the file.
listen_addresses = '*'
Open the file pg_hba.conf.
$ sudo nano /etc/postgresql/*/main/pg_hba.conf
At the end of the file add the following lines and save the file.
host all all 0.0.0.0/0 md5
host all all ::/0 md5
Restart the PostgreSQL Database Server service to ensure the changes are saved.
$ sudo service postgresql restart
Install all required dependencies for pgAdmin 4 installation.
$ sudo apt-get install curl gnupg2 -y
Import the repository PGP signing key for pgAdmin.
$ sudo curl https://www.pgadmin.org/static/packages_pgadmin_org.pub | sudo apt-key add
Add pgAdmin 4 APT repository.
$ sudo sh -c 'echo "deb https://ftp.postgresql.org/pub/pgadmin/pgadmin4/apt/$(lsb_release -cs) pgadmin4 main" > /etc/apt/sources.list.d/pgadmin4.list && apt-get update --allow-insecure-repositories'
Install the web-based version of pgAdmin 4 tool for your platform.
$ sudo apt install pgadmin4-web -y
Configure the web mode. You'll be required to enter an email address and a password for later login.
$ sudo /usr/pgadmin4/bin/setup-web.sh
For UFW firewall configured, allow http or https traffic depending on what you are using.
$ sudo ufw allow http
$ sudo ufw allow https
After installation, open your browser and go to
http://ServerIP/pgadmin4 to access the pgAdmin 4 user interface. For example:
http://192.0.2.48/pgadmin4
Login with the email address and password that you set during pgAdmin 4 web mode configuration.
On the web interface of your preinstalled pgAdmin 4, locate the dashboard and click, Add New Server, you'll get a dialogue box where you'll enter your preferred name for that server.
Enter the preferred name of the server in the Name input section.
On the pop up dialogue box, switch to the Connection tab and enter the required fields with the appropriate data.
testdb under Maintenance database.
pgadmin under Username.
secure_password as password. Modify the
secure_password value with the actual value used in Step 1.
After the connection is successful, go to the upper left corner of the dashboard, and you will see your server. browse through by expanding the arrows to access your database testdb.
You have now successfully browsed to the database. You'll be able to see the database server metrics on the main dashboard on graphs. You can then begin to fully manage the server and add more databases.