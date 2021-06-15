Install osTicket with a LAMP Stack on Fedora 34

Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Tue, Jun 15, 2021
osTicket is a web-based open-source ticketing system for streamlining your customers' experience. It's written in PHP and MySQL/MariaDB. On top of its easy-to-follow installation process, osTicket comes with rich dashboard reports, configurable help topics, service level agreements, ticket filters, and built-in API. osTicket is free, and more than 5 million users rely on the software to seamlessly route customers' queries created via web forms, emails, or API. In this guide, you'll create a robust customer support portal with osTicket on a LAMP stack running on Fedora 34.
Before you proceed, make sure you have the following.
Make sure your system is up to date.
$ sudo dnf -y upgrade
Install the following helper packages.
$ sudo dnf install -y socat git wget unzip nano
Install the required PHP extensions.
$ sudo dnf install -y php-{cli,fpm,common,mbstring,curl,gd,mysqlnd,json,xml,intl,pecl-apcu,opcache}
To load the new PHP extensions, restart the
httpd service.
$ sudo systemctl restart httpd
osTicket relies on a database to store tickets and other information. You must set up one for it to work.
Log in to your MySQL/MariaDB server as root.
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
Enter the root password for your MySQL/MariaDB server and press ENTER to continue.
Create a database and name it
os_ticket. You can use any name here, but having a descriptive name will help you easily identify the database and troubleshoot problems if they occur later. Next, create a user named
os_ticket_user. Then, exit from the MySQL/MariaDB command-line interface.
Choose the commands below depending on your choice of the database server. Remember to replace
EXAMPLE_PASSWORD with a strong value.
If you use MySQL:
mysql> CREATE DATABASE os_ticket;
CREATE USER 'os_ticket_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON os_ticket.* TO 'os_ticket_user'@'localhost';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
EXIT;
If you use MariaDB:
MariaDB> CREATE DATABASE os_ticket;
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES on os_ticket.* TO 'os_ticket_user'@'localhost' identified by 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
EXIT;
You'll install the osTicket under the
/var/www/ directory. To keep things simple, create a child directory and name it
os_ticket.
$ sudo mkdir -p /var/www/os_ticket
Change the ownership of the directory to your current username to avoid permission issues when installing the package.
$ sudo chown -R $USER:$USER /var/www/os_ticket
Navigate to the
/var/www/os_ticket directory.
$ cd /var/www/os_ticket
Use the Linux
wget command to download the latest stable osTicket version.
$ wget https://github.com/osTicket/osTicket/releases/download/v1.15.2/osTicket-v1.15.2.zip
Unzip the
osTicket-v1.15.2.zip archive file.
$ unzip osTicket-v1.15.2.zip
Delete the zip file after you've extracted it.
$ rm osTicket-v1.15.2.zip
Copy the sample configuration file to
ost-config.php.
$ sudo cp upload/include/ost-sampleconfig.php upload/include/ost-config.php
Change the ownership of the entire
/var/www/os_ticket directory to the
apache user.
$ sudo chown -R apache:apache /var/www/os_ticket
Set the correct permissions for the
/var/www/os_ticket directory.
$ sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/os_ticket
Open the file
/etc/selinux/config using nano.
$ sudo nano /etc/selinux/config
Find the line
SELINUX=enforcing.
...
SELINUX=enforcing
...
Change the value of
SELINUX from
enforcing to
disabled.
...
SELINUX=disabled
...
Reboot the server to load the new SELinux configurations.
$ sudo reboot
Create a new
os_ticket.conf virtual host file under the
/etc/httpd/conf/ directory.
$ sudo nano /etc/httpd/conf.d/os_ticket.conf
Enter the information below into the file. Replace
example.com with the correct domain name or public IP address of your server.
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerAdmin webmaster@example.com
DocumentRoot /var/www/os_ticket/upload
ServerName example.com
ErrorLog logs/example.com-error_log
CustomLog logs/example.com-access_log common
</VirtualHost>
Save and close the file.
Restart Apache to load the new configuration.
$ sudo systemctl restart httpd
Visit your server's URL in a web browser to complete the osTicket installation. Replace
example.com with your domain name or server's public IP address.
http://www.example.com
You should see an output like the screenshot below.
Respond to the on-screen wizard to complete the following:
Your osTicket installation should be finalized, and you'll see the following output.
Complete the osTicket installation by deleting the setup directory.
$ sudo rm -rf /var/www/os_ticket/upload/setup
Remove write access to the main osTicket configuration file.
$ sudo chmod 0644 /var/www/os_ticket/upload/include/ost-config.php
In this tutorial, you've installed an osTicket with LAMP stack on Fedora 34. You can now proceed and use the intuitive web-based ticketing dashboard to manage your customer queries.