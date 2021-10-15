Author: Thomas RakwachLast Updated: Fri, Oct 15, 2021
Observium is a free network monitoring and management platform that supports various operating systems, devices, and other platforms. Its auto-discovering feature collects data from network devices using SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) and stores it in a MySQL database. Being a PHP-based platform, it offers an easy-to-use web interface to allow you to monitor the network devices. Some supported platforms and devices are Linux, Cisco, FreeBSD, Windows, Juniper, Brocade, Netscaler, and NetApp. In this article, you will learn how to install Observium on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
Update the system packages.
$ sudo apt update
Install all the required packages needed to run Observium.
$ sudo apt install libapache2-mod-php7.4 php7.4-cli php7.4-mysql php7.4-gd php7.4-json php7.4-bcmath \
php7.4-mbstring php7.4-opcache php7.4-curl php-apcu php-pear snmp fping rrdtool whois \
mysql-server mysql-client subversion mtr-tiny ipmitool graphviz imagemagick apache2 \
python3-mysqldb python3-pymysql python-is-python3 -y
Log in to the MySQL shell. Then, at the password prompt, press ENTER to continue.
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
Create a database named
observium.
CREATE DATABASE observium DEFAULT CHARACTER SET utf8 COLLATE utf8_general_ci;
Create a user named
observium. Modify the
StrongPassword value with your secure password.
CREATE USER 'observium'@'localhost' identified by 'StrongPassword';
Grant all database privileges to the user.
GRANT ALL ON observium.* TO 'observium'@'localhost';
Reload the changes.
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
Exit MySQL shell.
\q
Create a directory
/opt/observium for Observium.
$ sudo mkdir -p /opt/observium
Add Observium system user.
$ sudo useradd -r -M -d /opt/observium observium
Add the user to group
www-data.
$ sudo usermod -a -G observium www-data
Change the permissions of the directory.
$ sudo chown -R observium:observium /opt/observium/
$ sudo chmod -R 775 /opt/observium/
Navigate to
/opt.
$ cd /opt
Download the latest Observium Community Edition installation files.
$ sudo wget http://www.observium.org/observium-community-latest.tar.gz
Unpack the downloaded files.
$ sudo tar zxvf observium-community-latest.tar.gz
Navigate into the new install directory.
$ cd observium
Copy the default configuration file.
$ sudo cp config.php.default config.php
Edit the file for your system.
$ sudo nano config.php
Modify the file as shown bellow:
// Database config --- This MUST be configured
$config['db_extension'] = 'mysqli';
$config['db_host'] = 'localhost';
$config['db_user'] = 'observium';
$config['db_pass'] = 'StrongPassword';
$config['db_name'] = 'observium';
Create
rrd and
logs directory.
$ sudo mkdir /opt/observium/{rrd,logs}
Insert the default MySQL database schema.
$ sudo ./discovery.php -u
Edit the default Apache configuration file.
$ sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/000-default.conf
The final content should be similar to the one below.
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerAdmin webmaster@localhost
DocumentRoot /opt/observium/html
<FilesMatch \.php$>
SetHandler application/x-httpd-php
</FilesMatch>
<Directory />
Options FollowSymLinks
AllowOverride None
</Directory>
<Directory /opt/observium/html/>
DirectoryIndex index.php
Options Indexes FollowSymLinks MultiViews
AllowOverride All
Require all granted
</Directory>
ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log
LogLevel warn
CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined
ServerSignature On
</VirtualHost>
Disable
mpm_event module.
$ sudo a2dismod mpm_event
Enable
mpm_prefork module.
$ sudo a2enmod mpm_prefork
Enable
mod_rewrite.
$ sudo a2enmod rewrite
Restart the Apache service.
$ sudo apache2ctl restart
Add and initial user with level of 10 for admin. Modify the
AdminPassword value with your own secure password.
$ sudo ./adduser.php admin AdminPassword 10
Create a new file
/etc/cron.d/observium to add cron jobs.
$ sudo nano /etc/cron.d/observium
Add the following contents:
# Run a complete discovery of all devices once every 6 hours
33 */6 * * * root /opt/observium/discovery.php -h all >> /dev/null 2>&1
# Run automated discovery of newly added devices every 5 minutes
*/5 * * * * root /opt/observium/discovery.php -h new >> /dev/null 2>&1
# Run multithreaded poller wrapper every 5 minutes
*/5 * * * * root /opt/observium/poller-wrapper.py >> /dev/null 2>&1
# Run housekeeping script daily for syslog, eventlog and alert log
13 5 * * * root /opt/observium/housekeeping.php -ysel >> /dev/null 2>&1
# Run housekeeping script daily for rrds, ports, orphaned entries in the database and performance data
47 4 * * * root /opt/observium/housekeeping.php -yrptb >> /dev/null 2>&1
To access the Observium Web Interface, go to your browser and visit
http://Server_IP/. For example:
http://192.0.2.10/
You have successfully installed Observium on your server. You will get a login screen; use admin as your username and AdminPassword as your password. Modify the AdminPassword value with the secure password you entered during setup. You can now access the Dashboard and configure it to begin managing your network.
To learn more about Observium, go to the official documentation page.