Install MongoDB on CentOS

MongoDB is a leading NoSQL database commonly used in modern web applications. This tutorial will walk you through setting up MongoDB on Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and CentOS Linux:

RHEL / CentOS 8

RHEL / CentOS 7

RHEL / CentOS 6

Update your system before beginning installation.

Install MongoDB Community Edition

Install MongoDB with the yum package manager.

Create the /etc/yum.repos.d/mongodb-org-4.4.repo file for MongoDB. # nano /etc/yum.repos.d/mongodb-org-4.4.repo Paste the following into the editor: [mongodb-org-4.4] name=MongoDB Repository baseurl=https://repo.mongodb.org/yum/redhat/$releasever/mongodb-org/4.4/x86_64/ gpgcheck=1 enabled=1 gpgkey=https://www.mongodb.org/static/pgp/server-4.4.asc Save and exit the file. To install the latest stable version of MongoDB: # sudo yum install -y mongodb-org

If you need to install a specific version or prevent automatic upgrades, see the MongoDB documentation.

Setup MongoDB

Start MongoDB. # systemctl start mongod.service systemctl enable mongod.service Connect to MongoDB. # mongo

Next Steps

MongoDB is not secure by default. Use our guide to configure MongoDB security and authentication.

Note: Any start-up warnings related to Readahead can be safely ignored. To prevent these warnings, verify that the sectors are "as stated" in the warning by running blockdev –getra /dev/vda1 . If the output is greater than 512, run the following commands:

blockdev --setra 512 /dev/vda1 systemctl restart mongod

The warning will now be resolved.