This tutorial explains how to install MineOS on Ubuntu 20.10 using a Vultr cloud server. A cloud server instance is sometimes called a Virtual Private Server or VPS. MineOS is a self-hosted Minecraft server management system. It offers unlimited profiles and a beautiful WebUI with real-time analytics to manage multiple Minecraft servers running on your cloud server. Use this guide to host a Minecraft server and play with your friends.
Update the list of packages for your system.
# apt-get update
MineOS requires nodejs JavaScript runtime environment, rdiff-backup to create reverse incremental backups, screen to run multiple pseudo-terminals, build-essentials, rsync, and the java platform. Install the dependencies:
# apt-get install -y nodejs rdiff-backup screen build-essential rsync openjdk-8-jre-headless
MineOS requires NodeJS version 10. The default repository installs newest version of NodeJS. To downgrade NodeJS, install Node Version Manager (NVM).
# curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/nvm-sh/nvm/v0.37.0/install.sh | bash
Run the following to set up the NVM environment, or close and reopen your terminal.
# export NVM_DIR="$HOME/.nvm"
# [ -s "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh" ] && \. "$NVM_DIR/nvm.sh"
# [ -s "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion" ] && \. "$NVM_DIR/bash_completion"
Verify the NVM version.
# nvm -v
The version should be 0.37.0 or greater.
Install NodeJS version 10.
# nvm install 10
Make version 10 the default.
# nvm use 10
Verify the NodeJS version.
# node -v
The version should be v10.23.0.
Change to the default script directory.
# cd /usr/games/
Clone the MineOS repository.
# git clone https://github.com/hexparrot/mineos-node.git minecraft
Navigate to MineOS directory.
# cd minecraft
Set Git to ignore changes in file permissions.
# git config core.filemode false
Make the following files executable.
# chmod +x service.js mineos_console.js generate-sslcert.sh webui.js
Install NodeJS packages with root permission to run MineOS Web Interface.
# npm install --unsafe-perm
Note: Ignore any errors or warnings related to
node-gyp rebuild.
Add symlink from MineOS installation to your system.
# ln -s /usr/games/minecraft/mineos_console.js /usr/local/bin/mineos
Copy the MineOS configuration to your system configuration.
# cp mineos.conf /etc/mineos.conf
Set up the systemd service
# cp init/systemd_conf /etc/systemd/system/mineos.service
Enable MineOS.
# systemctl enable mineos
Start MineOS.
# systemctl start mineos
# systemctl stop mineos
Generate a self-signed certificate for HTTPS.
# ./generate-sslcert.sh
Start the WebUI as a background daemon.
# node service.js start
In the future, to manage the WebUI, use the following commands.
# node service.js start
# node service.js stop
# node service.js restart
# node service.js status
Add a user account such as
example_username. Set a strong password for this user.
# adduser example_username
Navigate to the WebUI at port 8443 in your web browser. Replace the example with the IP address of your Vultr cloud server.
https://192.0.2.123:8443
Navigate past the security warning due to the self-signed certificate.
example_username.
Connect to the server by IP, or domain name if you created one. Use the port number configured in the MineOS server settings. The default port number is 25565.
