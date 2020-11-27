Install MariaDB on Ubuntu

Introduction

This Quickstart guide explains how to install MariaDB on a Vultr Ubuntu cloud server. The guide applies to Ubuntu 16.04 through Ubuntu 20.10 LTS.

1. Deploy Ubuntu Server

Change to your sudo user for the remaining steps.

2. Install MariaDB

Install MariaDB, a drop-in replacement for MySQL. $ sudo apt install mariadb-server mariadb-client -y Enable MariaDB to start on boot. $ sudo systemctl enable mariadb.service Secure the database. Answer all the security questions as shown. $ sudo mysql_secure_installation Initially, there is no password for root. Press ENTER . Enter current password for root (enter for none):

Press ENTER to enter a new password. Set root password? [Y/n]

Enter and confirm a root password for MariaDB. New password: Re-enter new password: Password updated successfully!

Press ENTER to remove the anonymous user. Remove anonymous users? [Y/n]

Press ENTER to disallow remote root logins. Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n]

Press ENTER to remove the test database. Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n]

Press ENTER to reload the privilege tables. Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n] This completes the basic security configuration.

3. Test

Connect to the database as root. # mysql -u root -p -h localhost Create a test user. > CREATE USER 'test_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'test_pass'; Create a test database. > CREATE DATABASE test_database; Grant the test user privileges on the test database. > GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON test_database.* TO 'test_user'@'localhost'; Exit the database client. > quit

Conclusion

You have successfully installed MariaDB a Vultr Ubuntu cloud server. For more information, see the official MariaDB documentation.