Install MariaDB on Ubuntu

This Quickstart guide explains how to install MariaDB on a Vultr Ubuntu cloud server. The guide applies to Ubuntu 16.04 through Ubuntu 20.10 LTS.
Change to your sudo user for the remaining steps.
Install MariaDB, a drop-in replacement for MySQL.
$ sudo apt install mariadb-server mariadb-client -y
Enable MariaDB to start on boot.
$ sudo systemctl enable mariadb.service
Secure the database. Answer all the security questions as shown.
$ sudo mysql_secure_installation
Initially, there is no password for root. Press ENTER.
Enter current password for root (enter for none):
Press ENTER to enter a new password.
Set root password? [Y/n]
Enter and confirm a root password for MariaDB.
New password:
Re-enter new password:
Password updated successfully!
Press ENTER to remove the anonymous user.
Remove anonymous users? [Y/n]
Press ENTER to disallow remote root logins.
Disallow root login remotely? [Y/n]
Press ENTER to remove the test database.
Remove test database and access to it? [Y/n]
Press ENTER to reload the privilege tables.
Reload privilege tables now? [Y/n]
This completes the basic security configuration.
Connect to the database as root.
# mysql -u root -p -h localhost
Create a test user.
> CREATE USER 'test_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'test_pass';
Create a test database.
> CREATE DATABASE test_database;
Grant the test user privileges on the test database.
> GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON test_database.* TO 'test_user'@'localhost';
Exit the database client.
> quit
You have successfully installed MariaDB a Vultr Ubuntu cloud server. For more information, see the official MariaDB documentation.
