Author: Matthew GriffinLast Updated: Thu, Jun 3, 2021
Haste, also known as Hastebin, is an open-source server like Pastebin. This tutorial explains how to install Hastebin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
Clone the haste-server repository from GitHub.
# git clone https://github.com/seejohnrun/haste-server.git
Change to the
haste-server directory.
# cd haste-server
Install the required packages with npm.
# npm install
# npm update
Hastebin defaults to port 7777. Please change it to HTTP port 80.
Edit
config.js.
# nano config.js
Change this line from 7777 to 80:
"port": "7777",
When finished, it should look like this:
"port": "80",
Save and exit the file.
PM2 is a process manager for Node.JS applications. PM2 monitors and restarts your application if it goes offline.
Install PM2.
# npm install pm2 -g
Start your Hastebin server.
# pm2 start server.js
Save your PM2 configuration, and ask it to run at startup.
# pm2 save
# pm2 startup
Navigate to your server's IP address in a browser to load an empty page, ready for you to paste code.