Install Hastebin on Ubuntu 20.04

Author: Matthew Griffin

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 3, 2021
Programming Server Apps Ubuntu

Introduction

Haste, also known as Hastebin, is an open-source server like Pastebin. This tutorial explains how to install Hastebin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Prerequisites

Install Hastebin Server

  1. SSH to your server as root.

  2. Clone the haste-server repository from GitHub.

    # git clone https://github.com/seejohnrun/haste-server.git

  3. Change to the haste-server directory.

    # cd haste-server

  4. Install the required packages with npm.

    # npm install
# npm update

  5. Hastebin defaults to port 7777. Please change it to HTTP port 80.

    Edit config.js.

    # nano config.js

    Change this line from 7777 to 80:

    "port": "7777",

    When finished, it should look like this:

    "port": "80",

    Save and exit the file.

Install PM2

PM2 is a process manager for Node.JS applications. PM2 monitors and restarts your application if it goes offline.

  1. Install PM2.

    # npm install pm2 -g

  2. Start your Hastebin server.

    # pm2 start server.js

  3. Save your PM2 configuration, and ask it to run at startup.

    # pm2 save
# pm2 startup

Test the Hastebin Server

Navigate to your server's IP address in a browser to load an empty page, ready for you to paste code.

More Information

