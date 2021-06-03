Introduction

Haste, also known as Hastebin, is an open-source server like Pastebin. This tutorial explains how to install Hastebin on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Prerequisites

Install Hastebin Server

SSH to your server as root. Clone the haste-server repository from GitHub. # git clone https://github.com/seejohnrun/haste-server.git Change to the haste-server directory. # cd haste-server Install the required packages with npm. # npm install # npm update Hastebin defaults to port 7777. Please change it to HTTP port 80. Edit config.js . # nano config.js Change this line from 7777 to 80: "port": "7777", When finished, it should look like this: "port": "80", Save and exit the file.

Install PM2

PM2 is a process manager for Node.JS applications. PM2 monitors and restarts your application if it goes offline.

Install PM2. # npm install pm2 -g Start your Hastebin server. # pm2 start server.js Save your PM2 configuration, and ask it to run at startup. # pm2 save # pm2 startup

Test the Hastebin Server

Navigate to your server's IP address in a browser to load an empty page, ready for you to paste code.

More Information