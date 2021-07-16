Install GUI Environment for Ubuntu

When you deploy an Ubuntu server at Vultr, you'll need to perform system administration using the command line. In addition, sometimes, you'll want to install a Graphical User Environment (GUI) to use the cloud server as an Ubuntu desktop.
This guide describes how to install the XFCE GUI and connect to it securely with Virtual Network Computing (VNC).
Update all packages.
# apt update & apt upgrade -y
Because it's not secure to connect to the GUI as root, create a new user with sudo access. Replace example_user with your desired username. Enter a strong user password when prompted. Then, fill in the other information as desired.
# adduser example_user
Add the new user to the sudo group.
# addgroup example_user sudo
VNC listens on port 5901 by default, and the connection is not encrypted.
One option for security is to block the VNC port in the server firewall and tunnel the connection via SSH. If you choose that option, please set up the firewall name before installing VNC.
These commands block all connections except SSH.
# ufw enable
# ufw default deny incoming
# ufw default allow outgoing
# ufw allow ssh
If you already have custom firewall rules and only need to add protections for VNC, run the following command to block port 5901.
# ufw deny 5901/tcp
With port 5901 blocked, you'll need to set up an SSH tunnel. See step 6 in this guide for more details.
If you want to avoid the extra complexity of the SSH tunnel described in step 6, you could protect the server with the Vultr Firewall, blocking all traffic to port 5901 except your IP address. See the Vultr Firewall Quickstart Guide for more information.
Install XFCE, TightVNC server, and Firefox web browser.
# apt install -y xfce4 xfce4-goodies tightvncserver firefox
Choose
gdm3 when prompted by the installer.
Change to the new user account for the rest of this guide. Do not run these steps as root.
# su - example_user
Run VNC to set up the configuration.
$ vncserver
Enter a password for VNC connections. VNC uses a maximum of 8 characters and automatically truncates longer passwords.
When asked to enter a view-only password, choose N.
Example output:
example_user@vultr:~$ vncserver
You will require a password to access your desktops.
Password:
Warning: password truncated to the length of 8.
Verify:
Would you like to enter a view-only password (y/n)? n
xauth: file /home/example_user/.Xauthority does not exist
New 'X' desktop is vultr.guest:1
Creating default startup script /home/example_user/.vnc/xstartup
Starting applications specified in /home/example_user/.vnc/xstartup
Log file is /home/example_user/.vnc/vultr.guest:1.log
Stop the VNC server.
$ vncserver -kill :1
Make a backup of the default startup script.
$ cp ~/.vnc/xstartup ~/.vnc/xstartup.bak
Edit the startup script.
$ nano ~/.vnc/xstartup
Add the following line to the end:
startxfce4 &
Save and exit the file.
Create a new systemd service file.
$ sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/vncserver@.service
Paste the following service script in nano.
example_user appears in two places. Change those entries to the sudo user name you created.
[Unit]
Description=Remote desktop service (VNC)
After=syslog.target network.target
[Service]
Type=forking
User=example_user
PIDFile=/home/example_user/.vnc/%H:%i.pid
ExecStartPre=-/usr/bin/vncserver -kill :%i > /dev/null 2>&1
ExecStart=/usr/bin/vncserver -depth 24 -geometry 1280x800 :%i
ExecStop=/usr/bin/vncserver -kill :%i
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Save and exit the file.
Reload the systemd services and start VNC. You'll be prompted for your password.
$ systemctl daemon-reload
Enable the service to start at boot. You'll be prompted for your password three times as the system makes the updates.
$ systemctl enable --now vncserver@1.service
Reboot the system.
$ sudo reboot
VNC is listening on port 5901, and it's blocked in the OS firewall or with the Vultr Firewall if you've followed this guide.
This method works on any platform that has a command-line SSH client.
Run this command on your local machine, not the server.
$ ssh -L 5901:127.0.0.1:5901 -N -f -l example_user 192.0.2.123
Enter your SSH login password.
If you use SSH keys, you could also include the `-i' parameter and path to your key, like this:
$ ssh -i /path/to/ssh/key -L 5901:127.0.0.1:5901 -N -f -l example_user 192.0.2.123
With the tunnel established, connect to your remote GUI at
127.0.0.1:5901. Then, see step 7, Connect with a VNC Client below.
PuTTY is a popular terminal program for Windows, and it can also forward ports over SSH tunnels.
Open PuTTY to create a new connection.
Navigate to the Session category.
Enter the server's IP address and select port 22, SSH connection type.
Click Open to establish the tunnel.
Your choice of VNC client depends on your platform and personal preferences; there are many options available.
Mac users can use the built-in macOS Screen Sharing.app, or several commercial options. You can also launch it from the terminal:
$ open vnc://127.0.0.1:5901
There are many other VNC compatible options available online. Configuring the client is beyond the scope of this article, but in general terms:
127.0.0.1 (the local loopback) and port
5901. Your SSH tunnel will securely forward the connection from the local host to the remote server.
5901.