Author: Thomas RakwachLast Updated: Tue, Aug 3, 2021
Gibbon is a free and open-source web-based Educational Management System. It is designed to solve problems encountered by teachers and students in an educational setup. It offers flexibility and extensibility with many features such as theme selection. It helps teachers to plan their daily duties such as teaching, assessments, and return work in one streamlined process. In this article, you will learn how to install Gibbon LMS on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
Install Apache webserver, MariaDB, PHP, and other PHP extensions to your system.
$ sudo apt install apache2 mariadb-server php libapache2-mod-php php-common php-sqlite3 php-mysql php-gmp php-curl php-intl php-mbstring php-xmlrpc php-gd php-bcmath php-xml php-cli php-zip unzip git -y
After installing the LAMP stack to your server, you'll need to make a few changes to configuration files to enable Gibbon to run.
Login into mysql.
$ sudo mysql
Once login, create a database named
gibbondb.
CREATE DATABASE gibbondb;
Create a new user
gibbon with a password
StrongPassword.
CREATE USER 'gibbon'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED BY 'StrongPassword';
Grant all the privileges of
gibbondb to user
gibbon.
GRANT ALL ON gibbondb.* TO 'gibbon'@'localhost' WITH GRANT OPTION;
Flush the privileges for changes to reflect.
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
Exit from the MySQL shell.
EXIT;
Download the latest version of Gibbon. You can download it from its official website.
$ sudo wget https://github.com/GibbonEdu/core/archive/v22.0.00.zip
Unzip the downloaded file.
$ sudo unzip v22.0.00.zip
Create installation directory
/var/www/html/gibbon.
$ sudo mkdir /var/www/html/gibbon
Copy the extracted directory to the installation directory
/var/www/html/gibbon.
$ sudo cp -r core-22.0.00/* /var/www/html/gibbon
Change the ownership and permission of the installation directory.
$ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/html/gibbon/
$ sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/html/gibbon/
Go to the installation folder.
$ cd /var/www/html/gibbon/
Install composer.
$ sudo apt install composer -y
Run composer.
$ sudo composer install
Edit default Apache virtual host configuration file
000-default.conf.
$ sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/000-default.conf
Replace the existing code with the following code and save the file.
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerAdmin admin@example.com
DocumentRoot /var/www/html/gibbon
<Directory /var/www/html/gibbon/>
Options FollowSymlinks
AllowOverride All
Require all granted
</Directory>
ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log
CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined
<Directory /var/www/html/gibbon/>
RewriteEngine on
RewriteBase /
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} !-f
RewriteRule ^(.*) index.php [PT,L]
</Directory>
</VirtualHost>
Enable the Apache rewrite module.
$ sudo a2enmod rewrite
Restart the Apache service.
$ sudo systemctl restart apache2
Go to your web browser and access the Gibbon web interface via
http://ServerIP. For example:
http://192.0.2.10
For more information about Gibbon LMS, please see the official documentation.