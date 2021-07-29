Author: Thomas RakwachLast Updated: Thu, Jul 29, 2021
Ghost is a lightweight, open-source Content Management System (CMS) and blogging platform built with Node.js. It is customizable and has many pre-built themes available. In this article, you'll learn how to install Ghost CMS on Ubuntu 20.04.
ghost.example.com, that resolves to the IP address for your server.
Login to
mysql.
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
Create a database named
ghost.
CREATE DATABASE ghost;
Create a database user named
ghost.
CREATE USER 'ghost'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'StrongPassword';
Grant all privileges of the
ghost database to the user
ghost.
GRANT ALL ON ghost.* TO 'ghost'@'localhost';
Flush privileges for the changes to take effect.
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
Exit MySQL.
exit
Install Nginx.
$ sudo apt-get install nginx -y
Enable Nginx server to start on boot.
$ sudo systemctl enable nginx
Allow firewall for both HTTP and HTTPS connections.
$ sudo ufw allow 'Nginx Full'
Add the NodeSource APT repository for Node 14.
$ curl -sL https://deb.nodesource.com/setup_14.x | sudo -E bash
Install Node.js.
$ sudo apt-get install nodejs -y
Install Ghost-CLI.
$ sudo npm install ghost-cli@latest -g
Create a directory
/var/www/ghost/.
$ sudo mkdir -p /var/www/ghost/
Set ownership of the directory to the current user account.
$ sudo chown -R $USER:$USER /var/www/ghost/
$ sudo chmod 775 /var/www/ghost
Go to
/var/www/ghost/ directory.
$ cd /var/www/ghost/
Install Ghost.
$ ghost install
Answer the prompts as shown.
? Enter your blog URL: https://ghost.example.com
? Enter your MySQL hostname: localhost
? Enter your MySQL username: ghost
? Enter your MySQL password: [hidden]
? Enter your Ghost database name: ghost
? Configuring Ghost
? Setting up instance
? Do you wish to set up Nginx? Yes
? Do you wish to set up Systemd? Yes
? Do you want to start Ghost? (Y/n) Y
Navigate to your Ghost admin portal. For example:
https://ghost.example.com/ghost/