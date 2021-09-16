Install Dotclear CMS on Ubuntu 20.04

Introduction

Dotclear is an open-source web publishing platform for LAMP. This guide explains how to install Dotclear on a Vultr Ubuntu 20.04 cloud server.

Prerequisites

Before starting this guide:

You can also use Vultr's Ubuntu 20.04 LAMP Marketplace application.

1. Install Dependencies

SSH to your server and update the package information index. $ sudo apt update Install the required PHP extensions for Dotclear. $ sudo apt install libapache2-mod-php Restart Apache to load the extensions. $ sudo systemctl restart apache2

2. Create the Database and User Account

Log in to your database server as root . $ sudo mysql -u root -p Create a dot_clear database and a dot_clear_user account. Replace EXAMPLE_PASSWORD with a strong password. If you use MySQL: mysql> CREATE DATABASE dot_clear; CREATE USER 'dot_clear_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD'; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON dot_clear.* TO 'dot_clear_user'@'localhost'; FLUSH PRIVILEGES; If you use MariaDB: MariaDB> CREATE DATABASE dot_clear; GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES on dot_clear.* TO 'dot_clear_user'@'localhost' identified by 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD'; Exit the database server. mysql> QUIT;

3. Create the Directory Structure

Create a dot_clear directory under the web root. $ sudo mkdir -p /var/www/dot_clear Take ownership of the directory. $ sudo chown -R $USER:$USER /var/www/dot_clear Change to the directory. $ cd /var/www/dot_clear Download the installation script. $ wget https://download.dotclear.org/loader/dotclear-loader.php Change the ownership of the /var/www/dot_clear directory to the Apache user www-data . $ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/dot_clear

4. Create a Virtual Host File

Disable the default virtual host configuration. $ sudo a2dissite 000-default.conf Create a new virtual host configuration file. $ sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/dot_clear.conf Paste the information below into the file. Replace example.com with your server's public IP address or domain name. <VirtualHost *:80> ServerName example.com DocumentRoot "/var/www/dot_clear" <Directory "/var/www/dot_clear"> Require all granted Options Indexes FollowSymLinks AllowOverride All Order allow,deny Allow from all </Directory> ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined </VirtualHost> Save and exit the file. Enable the new Dotclear virtual host. $ sudo a2ensite dot_clear.conf Restart Apache to load the new host configuration. $ sudo systemctl restart apache2

5. Test the Installation

Visit the URL below in your web browser. Replace example.com with your server's public IP address or domain name. http://example.com/dotclear-loader.php You should see the following welcome page. Click Retrieve and unzip Dotclear to proceed. Enter the database settings in the provided fields and click Continue Create a user account and click Save. Navigate to this URL to see your new site. http://example.com/dotclear/index.php? To access the Dotclear admin interface, visit the URL below and log in. http://example.com/dotclear/admin/

Your installation is complete.

More Information