Install Dotclear CMS on Ubuntu 20.04

Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Thu, Sep 16, 2021
Dotclear is an open-source web publishing platform for LAMP. This guide explains how to install Dotclear on a Vultr Ubuntu 20.04 cloud server.
Before starting this guide:
You can also use Vultr's Ubuntu 20.04 LAMP Marketplace application.
SSH to your server and update the package information index.
$ sudo apt update
Install the required PHP extensions for Dotclear.
$ sudo apt install libapache2-mod-php
Restart Apache to load the extensions.
$ sudo systemctl restart apache2
Log in to your database server as
root.
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
Create a
dot_clear database and a
dot_clear_user account. Replace
EXAMPLE_PASSWORD with a strong password.
If you use MySQL:
mysql> CREATE DATABASE dot_clear;
CREATE USER 'dot_clear_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON dot_clear.* TO 'dot_clear_user'@'localhost';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
If you use MariaDB:
MariaDB> CREATE DATABASE dot_clear;
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES on dot_clear.* TO 'dot_clear_user'@'localhost' identified by 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
Exit the database server.
mysql> QUIT;
Create a
dot_clear directory under the web root.
$ sudo mkdir -p /var/www/dot_clear
Take ownership of the directory.
$ sudo chown -R $USER:$USER /var/www/dot_clear
Change to the directory.
$ cd /var/www/dot_clear
Download the installation script.
$ wget https://download.dotclear.org/loader/dotclear-loader.php
Change the ownership of the
/var/www/dot_clear directory to the Apache user
www-data.
$ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/dot_clear
Disable the default virtual host configuration.
$ sudo a2dissite 000-default.conf
Create a new virtual host configuration file.
$ sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/dot_clear.conf
Paste the information below into the file. Replace
example.com with your server's public IP address or domain name.
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerName example.com
DocumentRoot "/var/www/dot_clear"
<Directory "/var/www/dot_clear">
Require all granted
Options Indexes FollowSymLinks
AllowOverride All
Order allow,deny
Allow from all
</Directory>
ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log
CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined
</VirtualHost>
Save and exit the file.
Enable the new Dotclear virtual host.
$ sudo a2ensite dot_clear.conf
Restart Apache to load the new host configuration.
$ sudo systemctl restart apache2
Visit the URL below in your web browser. Replace
example.com with your server's public IP address or domain name.
You should see the following welcome page.
Click Retrieve and unzip Dotclear to proceed.
Enter the database settings in the provided fields and click Continue
Create a user account and click Save.
Navigate to this URL to see your new site.
http://example.com/dotclear/index.php?
To access the Dotclear admin interface, visit the URL below and log in.
http://example.com/dotclear/admin/
Your installation is complete.