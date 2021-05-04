Install Bludit CMS with Apache and PHP on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Tue, May 4, 2021
Bludit is an open-source flat-file Content Management System (CMS) written in PHP and released under the MIT License. With its rich features such as powerful, customizable themes and plug-ins, Bludit allows you to build SEO-friendly blogs and websites in seconds. Bludit is General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Compliant, and hence it meets the principles of data protection by design. It has a built-in Markdown and HTML editor that are great for creating content very quickly. Unlike other CMSs, Bludit uses plain JSON format files to store data; hence it doesn't require a database server to work. This makes it highly portable when migrating to a newly deployed server. In addition, it ships with an Application Programming Interface (API) that allows easy data integration to external database systems.
In this tutorial, you'll install Bludit CMS with PHP and Apache on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
To complete this guide, you require the following:
A domain name such as
example.com is optional. For testing purposes, you may use the public IP address of your server, like
192.0.2.1.
SSH to your server, update the package repository index, and upgrade the installed packages.
$ sudo apt update && sudo apt -y upgrade
Next, install the PHP extensions required by the Bludit CMS.
$ sudo apt install -y php-cli php-fpm php-common php-mbstring php-gd php-xml php-json
Enable the Apache
mod_rewrite feature. The Bludit application requires this module to craft user-friendly URLs.
$ sudo a2enmod rewrite
Restart the Apache web server to load the new modules and extensions.
$ sudo systemctl restart apache2
With the PHP extensions and
mod_rewrite enabled, you'll now download the Bludit CMS from the official repository.
Create a
bludit directory in the root of your web server.
$ sudo mkdir -p /var/www/bludit
Next, use the Linux
cd command to navigate to the
tmp directory.
$ cd /tmp
Then, download the current Bludit archive from the Official Bludit Repository using the Linux
wget command.
$ wget https://www.bludit.com/releases/bludit-3-13-1.zip
Install the Linux
unzip tool. You'll use it to decompress the
bludit-3-13-1.zip file you've just downloaded.
$ sudo apt install -y unzip
Use the
unzip command to unpack the
bludit-3-13-1.zip archive file.
$ sudo unzip bludit-3-13-1.zip
Then, move the content of the unzipped
bludit-3-13-1 directory to the
/var/www/bludit/ directory that you've created earlier using the Linux
rsync command.
$ sudo rsync -rtv bludit-3-13-1/ /var/www/bludit/
Ensure Bludit has the right ownership to the
/var/www/bludit directory.
$ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/bludit
You've now set the correct server environment for Bludit to work. Next, you'll create a virtual host file for your Bludit site.
Apache ships with a default configuration file named
/etc/apache2/sites-available/000-default.conf. To make your installation cleaner, create a separate configuration file for the Bludit site.
Open a new
/etc/apache2/sites-available/bludit.conf configuration file using Nano text editor.
$ sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/bludit.conf
Then, enter the information below into the file. Replace
192.0.2.1 with your domain name or public IP address of your server.
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerName 192.0.2.1
DocumentRoot /var/www/bludit
<Directory /var/www/bludit>
Options Indexes FollowSymLinks MultiViews
AllowOverride All
Order allow,deny
allow from all
</Directory>
</VirtualHost>
Save and close the file by pressing CTRL + X, then Y and ENTER. After you've created a new virtual hosts file, disable Apache's default configuration file using the
a2dissite command.
$ sudo a2dissite 000-default.conf
Then, enable your new
/etc/apache2/sites-available/bludit.conf configuration file.
$ sudo a2ensite bludit.conf
Restart the Apache web server to load the new virtual host file.
$ sudo systemctl restart apache2
Your new virtual host is now ready. You can now complete installing the Bludit website in the next step.
Visit the URL below on a web browser to complete the Bludit installation. Substitute your IP address or domain name.
Choose your desired language and click Next to proceed after the installation wizard loads.
Next, enter a strong password to create a new
admin account.
Finally, you should see a "
Congratulations you have successfully installed your Bludit." message on your browser window that shows your installation was completed.
From this point forward, your Bludit site is ready, and you can log in using the
admin account and start creating new content for your audience.
In this guide, you've installed Bludit CMS with Apache and PHP on Ubuntu 20.04 server. Use it to build powerful portable blogs and websites.