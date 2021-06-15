Install Bludit CMS with a LAMP Stack on Fedora 34

Introduction

Bludit is a simple, fast, and flexible flat-file content management system (CMS). It's free, and you can use it to create a personal blog/website within minutes. Because it doesn't require a database management system to work, Bludit is portable, and you can migrate it between servers. It has an intuitive interface and supports the Markdown language via plug-ins. You'll install the Bludit CMS with a LAMP Stack on your Fedora 34 server in this guide.

Prerequisites

To proceed with this tutorial, ensure you have the following.

A Fedora 34 server

A domain name such as example.com is optional. You can use your server's public IP address to test this guide.

A non-root sudo user

A LAMP Stack

1. Install the Dependencies

Ensure your system is up to date.

$ sudo dnf -y upgrade

Install some helper packages.

$ sudo dnf install -y unzip nano wget

Install the required PHP extensions.

$ sudo dnf install -y php-cli php-fpm php-common php-mbstring php-gd php-xml php-json

Restart your Apache webserver to load the new changes.

$ sudo systemctl restart httpd

2. Download Bludit CMS

Apache serves your Bludit website from this location.

/var/www/

Create a new bludit directory under it.

$ sudo mkdir -p /var/www/bludit

Navigate to the tmp directory.

$ cd /tmp

Download the latest stable version of Bludit. Use the latest download link in place of the v3.13.1 link shown below.

$ wget https://www.bludit.com/releases/bludit-3-13-1.zip

After downloading the package, unzip it to your current working directory.

$ sudo unzip bludit-3-13-1.zip

Copy the Bludit source files to the /var/www/bludit/ directory.

$ sudo rsync -rtv bludit-3-13-1/ /var/www/bludit/

Assign the ownership of the /var/www/bludit to the apache user.

$ sudo chown -R apache:apache /var/www/bludit

Ensure the files have the appropriate permissions.

$ sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/bludit

3. Disable SELinux

Edit the SELinux configuration file.

$ sudo nano /etc/selinux/config

Locate the line SELINUX=enforcing as shown below.

... SELINUX=enforcing ...

Change the value of SELINUX from enforcing to disabled to disable SELinux.

... SELINUX=disabled ...

Save and exit the file.

Reboot your server.

$ sudo reboot

4. Create a Virtual Host File

Create a new virtual host configuration file under /etc/httpd/conf.d .

$ sudo nano /etc/httpd/conf.d/bludit.conf

Enter the information below into the file. Remember to replace example.com and webmaster@example.com with your information.

<VirtualHost *:80> ServerAdmin webmaster@example.com ServerName example.com DocumentRoot /var/www/bludit <Directory /var/www/bludit> Options Indexes FollowSymLinks AllowOverride All Order allow,deny Allow from all </Directory> </VirtualHost>

Save and close the file.

Restart Apache to load the new configuration.

$ sudo systemctl restart httpd

5. Complete the Bludit Installation

Visit your server's installation URL. Replace example.com with the correct domain name or IP address of your web server.

http://example.com/install.php

Follow the on-screen prompt to choose a language.

Click Next.

Create a password for the admin account.

Click Install.

After you complete the installation procedure, log in to your Bludit website.

Conclusion

You've set up a Bludit website with a LAMP Stack on a Fedora 34 server in this tutorial. You can now customize your site by adding content and activating the necessary plug-ins depending on your needs.