Install Bludit CMS with a LAMP Stack on Fedora 34

Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Tue, Jun 15, 2021
Bludit is a simple, fast, and flexible flat-file content management system (CMS). It's free, and you can use it to create a personal blog/website within minutes. Because it doesn't require a database management system to work, Bludit is portable, and you can migrate it between servers. It has an intuitive interface and supports the Markdown language via plug-ins. You'll install the Bludit CMS with a LAMP Stack on your Fedora 34 server in this guide.
To proceed with this tutorial, ensure you have the following.
Ensure your system is up to date.
$ sudo dnf -y upgrade
Install some helper packages.
$ sudo dnf install -y unzip nano wget
Install the required PHP extensions.
$ sudo dnf install -y php-cli php-fpm php-common php-mbstring php-gd php-xml php-json
Restart your Apache webserver to load the new changes.
$ sudo systemctl restart httpd
Apache serves your Bludit website from this location.
/var/www/
Create a new
bludit directory under it.
$ sudo mkdir -p /var/www/bludit
Navigate to the
tmp directory.
$ cd /tmp
Download the latest stable version of Bludit. Use the latest download link in place of the v3.13.1 link shown below.
$ wget https://www.bludit.com/releases/bludit-3-13-1.zip
After downloading the package, unzip it to your current working directory.
$ sudo unzip bludit-3-13-1.zip
Copy the Bludit source files to the
/var/www/bludit/ directory.
$ sudo rsync -rtv bludit-3-13-1/ /var/www/bludit/
Assign the ownership of the
/var/www/bludit to the
apache user.
$ sudo chown -R apache:apache /var/www/bludit
Ensure the files have the appropriate permissions.
$ sudo chmod -R 755 /var/www/bludit
Edit the
SELinux configuration file.
$ sudo nano /etc/selinux/config
Locate the line
SELINUX=enforcing as shown below.
...
SELINUX=enforcing
...
Change the value of
SELINUX from
enforcing to
disabled to disable SELinux.
...
SELINUX=disabled
...
Save and exit the file.
Reboot your server.
$ sudo reboot
Create a new virtual host configuration file under
/etc/httpd/conf.d.
$ sudo nano /etc/httpd/conf.d/bludit.conf
Enter the information below into the file. Remember to replace
example.com and
webmaster@example.com with your information.
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerAdmin webmaster@example.com
ServerName example.com
DocumentRoot /var/www/bludit
<Directory /var/www/bludit>
Options Indexes FollowSymLinks
AllowOverride All
Order allow,deny
Allow from all
</Directory>
</VirtualHost>
Save and close the file.
Restart Apache to load the new configuration.
$ sudo systemctl restart httpd
Visit your server's installation URL. Replace
example.com with the correct domain name or IP address of your web server.
http://example.com/install.php
Follow the on-screen prompt to choose a language.
Click Next.
Create a password for the
admin account.
Click Install.
After you complete the installation procedure, log in to your Bludit website.
You've set up a Bludit website with a LAMP Stack on a Fedora 34 server in this tutorial. You can now customize your site by adding content and activating the necessary plug-ins depending on your needs.