Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Tue, Sep 28, 2021
Backdrop CMS is a lightweight Content Management System. It was initially forked from Drupal CMS and features a refactored administration panel. Backdrop CMS is suitable for small and medium organizations and is maintained by an active developer community. This guide explains how to install Backdrop CMS on Ubuntu 20.04 server.
To follow the steps in this guide, you need:
Optionally, you could deploy a Vultr One-Click LAMP server.
sudo user.
Update the package information index.
$ sudo apt update
Install the
libapache2-mod-php module.
$ sudo apt install -y libapache2-mod-php
Enable the Apache
rewrite module, which allows Backdrop to write shorter and friendly URLs.
$ sudo a2enmod rewrite
Restart Apache to load the new changes.
$ sudo systemctl restart apache2
Install the
unzip package, which you will need to extract the Backdrop installation archive.
$ sudo apt install -y unzip
Backdrop works with either MySQL or MariaDB server as the backend.
Connect to your Database server as
root.
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
Create a
backdrop database and a privileged
backdrop_user account.
Execute the appropriate SQL statements for your database server and replace
EXAMPLE_PASSWORD with a strong password.
If you use MySQL:
mysql> CREATE DATABASE backdrop;
CREATE USER 'backdrop_user'@'localhost' IDENTIFIED WITH mysql_native_password BY 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON backdrop.* TO 'backdrop_user'@'localhost';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
If you use MariaDB:
MariaDB> CREATE DATABASE backdrop;
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES on backdrop.* TO 'backdrop_user'@'localhost' identified by 'EXAMPLE_PASSWORD';
FLUSH PRIVILEGES;
Log out of the database server.
mysql> EXIT;
Create a new
/var/www/backdrop directory under the root of your web server.
$ sudo mkdir -p /var/www/backdrop
Take ownership the new
/var/www/backdrop directory.
$ sudo chown -R $USER:$USER /var/www/backdrop
Navigate to the new directory.
$ cd /var/www/backdrop
Visit the official Backdrop download page on GitHub and copy the download link of the latest stable version.
Download the Backdrop installation archive file.
$ sudo wget https://github.com/backdrop/backdrop/releases/download/1.19.3/backdrop.zip
Extract the zip file to your current directory.
$ sudo unzip backdrop.zip
Move the contents of the extracted
backdrop directory to
/var/www/backdrop.
$ sudo mv backdrop/* /var/www/backdrop
Give ownership of the
/var/www/backdrop directory to
www-data.
$ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/backdrop
Delete the
backdrop.zip file.
$ sudo rm backdrop.zip
Apache reads virtual hosts configurations from the
/etc/apache2/sites-available directory.
Disable the default
000-default.conf host file.
$ sudo a2dissite 000-default.conf
Create a new
backdrop.conf file for the Backdrop package.
$ sudo nano /etc/apache2/sites-available/backdrop.conf
Paste the information below into the file. Replace
example.com with your domain name or server's public IP address.
<VirtualHost *:80>
ServerName example.com
DocumentRoot "/var/www/backdrop"
<Directory "/var/www/backdrop">
Require all granted
Options -Indexes +FollowSymLinks
AllowOverride All
Order allow,deny
Allow from all
</Directory>
ErrorLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/error.log
CustomLog ${APACHE_LOG_DIR}/access.log combined
</VirtualHost>
Save and close the file.
Enable the new
backdrop.conf file.
$ sudo a2ensite backdrop.conf
Restart Apache to load the new configuration.
$ sudo systemctl restart apache2
Navigate to your server's public IP address or domain name in a web browser to complete the installation. For example:
http://example.com
See the Backdrop CMS documentation for more information.