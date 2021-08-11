Install Apache Subversion on Ubuntu 20.04

Author: Thomas RakwachLast Updated: Wed, Aug 11, 2021
Apache Subversion (SVN) is an open-source software version control system released under the Apache License. Software developers use SVN to manage and track changes to code and assets across projects. It supports several protocols for network access such as SVN, SVN+SSH, HTTP, and HTTPS. In this article, you will learn how to install Subversion on Ubuntu 20.04.
Install Apache HTTP Web server.
$ sudo apt update
$ sudo apt install apache2 apache2-utils -y
Start the Apache service.
$ sudo systemctl start apache2
Enable the service to start on system boot.
$ sudo systemctl enable apache2
Install all required dependencies.
$ sudo apt-get install libapache2-mod-svn subversion-tools libsvn-dev -y
You will get a prompt, select
Internet Site default option.
Install Subversion.
$ sudo apt install subversion -y
Enable Apache modules to run SVN.
$ sudo a2enmod dav
$ sudo a2enmod dav_svn
Restart the Apache service.
$ sudo systemctl restart apache2
Edit the SVN apache configuration file.
$ sudo nano /etc/apache2/mods-enabled/dav_svn.conf
The final file should look like the below lines. Close and save the file.
Alias /svn /var/www/svn
<Location /svn>
DAV svn
SVNParentPath /var/www/svn
AuthType Basic
AuthName "Subversion Repository"
AuthUserFile /etc/apache2/dav_svn.passwd
Require valid-user
</Location>
Create project repositories.
$ sudo mkdir /var/www/svn
$ sudo svnadmin create /var/www/svn/project
Change repository permissions.
$ sudo chown -R www-data:www-data /var/www/svn
$ sudo chmod -R 775 /var/www/svn
Create a new SVN user
admin.
$ sudo htpasswd -cm /etc/apache2/dav_svn.passwd admin
Restart Apache server.
$ sudo systemctl restart apache2
To access the web interface, open your browser and go to the URL
http://server_IP/svn/project. For example:
http://192.0.2.10/svn/project
You have successfully installed Apache Subversion on your server. To log in to the prompt, use
admin as your username with the password you set during account creation. You can now configure SVN to version your projects.
For more information on Apache Subversion, please see the official documentation.