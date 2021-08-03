Author: Thomas RakwachLast Updated: Tue, Aug 3, 2021
Apache Hadoop is an open-source software framework used to store, manage and process large datasets for various big data applications running under clustered systems. It is Java-based and uses Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) to store its data and process data using MapReduce. In this article, you will learn how ro install and configure Apache Hadoop on Ubuntu 20.04.
Install the latest version of Java.
$ sudo apt install default-jdk default-jre -y
Verify the installed version of Java.
$ java -version
Add a new user
hadoop.
$ sudo adduser hadoop
Add the
hadoop user to the sudo group.
$ sudo usermod -aG sudo hadoop
Switch to the created user.
$ sudo su - hadoop
Install the OpenSSH server and client.
$ apt install openssh-server openssh-client -y
When you get a prompt, respond with:
keep the local version currently installed
Switch to the created user.
$ sudo su - hadoop
Generate public and private key pairs.
$ ssh-keygen -t rsa
Add the generated public key from
id_rsa.pub to
authorized_keys.
$ sudo cat ~/.ssh/id_rsa.pub >> ~/.ssh/authorized_keys
Change the permissions of the
authorized_keys file.
$ sudo chmod 640 ~/.ssh/authorized_keys
Verify if the password-less SSH is functional.
$ ssh localhost
Log in with
hadoop user.
$ sudo su - hadoop
Download the latest stable version of Hadoop. To get the latest version, go to Apache Hadoop official download page.
$ wget https://downloads.apache.org/hadoop/common/hadoop-3.3.1/hadoop-3.3.1.tar.gz
Extract the downloaded file.
$ tar -xvzf hadoop-3.3.1.tar.gz
Move the extracted directory to the
/usr/local/ directory.
$ sudo mv hadoop-3.3.1 /usr/local/hadoop
Create directory to store system logs.
$ sudo mkdir /usr/local/hadoop/logs
Change the ownership of the hadoop directory.
$ sudo chown -R hadoop:hadoop /usr/local/hadoop
Edit file
~/.bashrc to configure the Hadoop environment variables.
$ sudo nano ~/.bashrc
Add the following lines to the file. Save and close the file.
export HADOOP_HOME=/usr/local/hadoop
export HADOOP_INSTALL=$HADOOP_HOME
export HADOOP_MAPRED_HOME=$HADOOP_HOME
export HADOOP_COMMON_HOME=$HADOOP_HOME
export HADOOP_HDFS_HOME=$HADOOP_HOME
export YARN_HOME=$HADOOP_HOME
export HADOOP_COMMON_LIB_NATIVE_DIR=$HADOOP_HOME/lib/native
export PATH=$PATH:$HADOOP_HOME/sbin:$HADOOP_HOME/bin
export HADOOP_OPTS="-Djava.library.path=$HADOOP_HOME/lib/native"
Activate the environment variables.
$ source ~/.bashrc
Hadoop has a lot of components that enable it to perform its core functions. To configure these components such as YARN, HDFS, MapReduce, and Hadoop-related project settings, you need to define Java environment variables in
hadoop-env.sh configuration file.
Find the Java path.
$ which javac
Find the OpenJDK directory.
$ readlink -f /usr/bin/javac
Edit the
hadoop-env.sh file.
$ sudo nano $HADOOP_HOME/etc/hadoop/hadoop-env.sh
Add the following lines to the file. Then, close and save the file.
export JAVA_HOME=/usr/lib/jvm/java-11-openjdk-amd64
export HADOOP_CLASSPATH+=" $HADOOP_HOME/lib/*.jar"
Browse to the hadoop
lib directory.
$ cd /usr/local/hadoop/lib
Download the Javax activation file.
$ sudo wget https://jcenter.bintray.com/javax/activation/javax.activation-api/1.2.0/javax.activation-api-1.2.0.jar
Verify the Hadoop version.
$ hadoop version
Edit the
core-site.xml configuration file to specify the URL for your NameNode.
$ sudo nano $HADOOP_HOME/etc/hadoop/core-site.xml
Add the following lines. Save and close the file.
<configuration>
<property>
<name>fs.default.name</name>
<value>hdfs://0.0.0.0:9000</value>
<description>The default file system URI</description>
</property>
</configuration>
Create a directory for storing node metadata and change the ownership to
hadoop.
$ sudo mkdir -p /home/hadoop/hdfs/{namenode,datanode}
$ sudo chown -R hadoop:hadoop /home/hadoop/hdfs
Edit
hdfs-site.xml configuration file to define the location for storing node metadata, fs-image file.
$ sudo nano $HADOOP_HOME/etc/hadoop/hdfs-site.xml
Add the following lines. Close and save the file.
<configuration>
<property>
<name>dfs.replication</name>
<value>1</value>
</property>
<property>
<name>dfs.name.dir</name>
<value>file:///home/hadoop/hdfs/namenode</value>
</property>
<property>
<name>dfs.data.dir</name>
<value>file:///home/hadoop/hdfs/datanode</value>
</property>
</configuration>
Edit
mapred-site.xml configuration file to define MapReduce values.
$ sudo nano $HADOOP_HOME/etc/hadoop/mapred-site.xml
Add the following lines. Save and close the file.
<configuration>
<property>
<name>mapreduce.framework.name</name>
<value>yarn</value>
</property>
</configuration>
Edit the
yarn-site.xml configuration file and define YARN-related settings.
$ sudo nano $HADOOP_HOME/etc/hadoop/yarn-site.xml
Add the following lines. Save and close the file.
<configuration>
<property>
<name>yarn.nodemanager.aux-services</name>
<value>mapreduce_shuffle</value>
</property>
</configuration>
Log in with
hadoop user.
$ sudo su - hadoop
Validate the Hadoop configuration and format the HDFS NameNode.
$ hdfs namenode -format
Start the NameNode and DataNode.
$ start-dfs.sh
Start the YARN resource and node managers.
$ start-yarn.sh
Verify all the running components.
$ jps
You can access the Hadoop NameNode on your browser via
http://server-IP:9870. For example:
http://192.0.2.11:9870
You have successfully installed Apache Hadoop on your server. You can now access the dashboard and configure your preferences.
For more information on Apache Hadoop, please see the official documentation.