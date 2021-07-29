Install an NTP Server with Chrony on Ubuntu 20.04

Introduction

Chrony is a Network Time Protocol (NTP) client. An NTP server allows all devices on a network to synchronize their time. This article explains how to install and configure Chrony on Ubuntu 20.04.

Prerequisites

Deploy a fully updated Ubuntu 20.04 LTS server at Vultr.

Create a non-root user with sudo access.

Install and Configure Chrony

List the available time zones and choose your preference. $ sudo timedatectl list-timezones Set the server time zone. For example, change Africa/Nairobi to your time zone. $ sudo timedatectl set-timezone Africa/Nairobi Update the system packages. $ sudo apt update Install Chrony. $ sudo apt install chrony -y Start the Chrony service. $ sudo systemctl start chronyd Check the status of the service. $ sudo systemctl status chronyd Check the number of connected servers and peers. $ chronyc activity Show the statistics for each server. $ chronyc sourcestats -v Edit the Chrony configuration file. $ sudo nano /etc/chrony/chrony.conf Add the following code to the end of the file. Change 192.168.2.12 to your server's IP address. You can add other servers by specifying their IP addresses. server 192.168.2.12 Save and exit the file. Synchronize the servers. $ sudo timedatectl set-ntp true Restart the Chrony service. $ sudo systemctl restart chronyd Check the list of clients added. $ sudo chronyc clients Check the Chrony sources. $ chronyc sources Check the server chrony is tracking with its performance metrics. $ chronyc tracking

More Information

See the chrony FAQ for more information.