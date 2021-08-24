Install a strongSwan IPSec VPN Server on CentOS 7

Introduction

strongSwan is a cross-platform IPSec-based VPN solution that implements the IKEv1 and IKEv2 protocols for key exchange, IPv4 and IPv6 support, and authentication with X.509 certificates. This guide explains how to install strongSwan on CentOS 7. When following this guide, you should replace the domain name vpn.example.com with your server's fully-qualified domain name.

Prerequisites

Deploy a new CentOS 7 instance with SELinux enabled. You can use any of Vultr's cloud server types.

Follow Vultr's best practice guide to update the system.

Create a non-root sudo user.

Create a fully-qualified DNS "A" record that points to your server's IP address.

Connect to your new server via SSH as the non-root sudo user.

1. Configure Networking

Ports 80/TCP, 500/UDP, and 4500/UDP must be open in the firewall for strongSwan. Add these ports as shown: $ sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --add-port=80/tcp $ sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --add-port=500/udp $ sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --add-port=4500/udp Allow NAT packet forwarding, also known as IP masquerade. $ sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --add-masquerade Reload the firewall to apply the changes. $ sudo firewall-cmd --reload Enable IP packet forwarding in the kernel options. $ echo "net.ipv4.ip_forward=1" | sudo tee /etc/sysctl.conf $ sudo sysctl -p

2. Add the EPEL Repository and Snap

Install the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) repository, which contains packages required for strongSwan and Let's Encrypt. $ sudo yum install -y epel-release Install Snap, which is required for Let's Encrypt. $ sudo yum install snapd Enable the systemd unit that manages the main snap communication socket. $ sudo systemctl enable --now snapd.socket Create a symbolic link between /var/lib/snapd/snap and /snap to enable classic Snap support. $ sudo ln -s /var/lib/snapd/snap /snap Reboot the server to activate Snap. $ sudo reboot Reconnect to the server via SSH as your non-root user account. Update Snap. $ sudo snap install core $ sudo snap refresh core

3. Install a Let's Encrypt Certificate

Install the Let's Encrypt Certbot utility. By using a Let's Encrypt certificate instead of a self-signed one, the clients do not need to import certificates on their devices manually. $ sudo snap install --classic certbot Link Certbot to /usr/bin . $ sudo ln -s /snap/bin/certbot /usr/bin/certbot Request a new certificate. Certbot requires a fully qualified domain name that points to your server's IP address, as described before in the Prerequisites section. Replace user@example.com with your email address and vpn.example.com with your domain name. $ sudo certbot certonly --standalone --agree-tos --no-eff-email -m user@example.com -d vpn.example.com Certbot installs automatic renewal scripts for your system. You can verify the automatic renewal with this command: $ sudo certbot renew --dry-run

4. Install strongSwan

Install the strongSwan package. $ sudo yum install -y strongswan Link the TLS certificate and key from Certbot for use with strongSwan. Make sure to replace vpn.example.com with your domain name. $ sudo ln -s /etc/letsencrypt/live/vpn.example.com/fullchain.pem /etc/strongswan/ipsec.d/certs $ sudo ln -s /etc/letsencrypt/live/vpn.example.com/privkey.pem /etc/strongswan/ipsec.d/private $ sudo ln -s /etc/letsencrypt/live/vpn.example.com/chain.pem /etc/strongswan/ipsec.d/cacerts Move the default strongSwan configuration files to a backup location. $ sudo mv /etc/strongswan/ipsec.conf{,.old} $ sudo mv /etc/strongswan/ipsec.secrets{,.old} Create a new strongSwan configuration file. $ sudo nano /etc/strongswan/ipsec.conf Paste the following lines. Replace vpn.example.com with your server's domain name. config setup strictcrlpolicy=yes uniqueids=never conn ikev2 auto=add keyexchange=ikev2 forceencaps=yes ike=chacha20poly1305-sha512-curve25519-prfsha512,aes256gcm16-sha384-prfsha384-ecp384,aes256-sha1-modp1024,aes128-sha1-modp1024,3des-sha1-modp1024! esp=chacha20poly1305-sha512,aes256gcm16-ecp384,aes256-sha256,aes256-sha1,3des-sha1! dpdaction=clear dpddelay=300s rekey=no left=%any leftid=@vpn.example.com leftcert=fullchain.pem leftsendcert=always leftsubnet=0.0.0.0/0 right=%any rightid=%any rightauth=eap-mschapv2 rightdns=8.8.8.8,8.8.4.4 rightsourceip=10.8.0.0/16 rightsendcert=never eap_identity=%identity Save and exit the file. Create the secrets file for strongSwan. $ sudo nano /etc/strongswan/ipsec.secrets Insert the following lines. Replace user1 , user2 , user3 , and password with the desired credentials to access the VPN. : RSA "privkey.pem" user1 : EAP "password" user2 : EAP "password" user3 : EAP "password" You can create as many user/password lines as needed. Delete a line to revoke access for a user account. Save and exit the file. Start strongSwan and enable the service to start at boot. $ sudo systemctl enable --now strongswan

This completes the server configuration.

Client Connections

To connect to your new strongSwan server, choose the instructions for your client operating system.

Windows

Open Settings. Select Network & internet. Select VPN. Select Add a VPN configuration. Configure the following settings: VPN provider: Windows (built-in)

Connection name: (any string)

Server name or address: (fully-qualified domain name)

VPN type: IKEv2

Type of sign-in info: User name and password

User name: (username)

Password: (password) Click Save. Click your VPN configuration. Click Connect.

macOS

Open System Preferences. Select Network. Add a new service with the + icon. Configure the following settings: Interface: VPN

VPN Type: IKEv2

Service Name (any string) Click Create. Configure the following settings: Server Address: (fully-qualified domain name)

Remote ID: (fully-qualified domain name)

Local ID: (leave blank) Click Authentication Settings. Enter your username and password. Click OK. Click Connect.

iOS

Open Settings. Select VPN. Select Add VPN Configuration. Configure the following settings: Type: IKEv2

Description: (can be any string)

Server: (fully-qualified domain name)

Remote ID: (fully-qualified domain name)

Local ID: (leave blank)

User Authentication: Username

Username: (username)

Password: (password)

Proxy: Off Select Done. Tap on the switch to connect or disconnect.

Android

Open the Play Store. Search and install "strongSwan VPN Client". Launch the app. Select Add VPN Profile. Configure the following settings: Server: (fully-qualified domain name)

VPN Type: IKEv2

Username: (username)

Password: (password)

CA certificate: (Select automatically)

Profile name: (any string)

Server identity: (fully-qualified domain name) Select Save. Select Connect.

