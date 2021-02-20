Improve MySQL Data Integrity With Check Constraints

Author: Francis NdunguLast Updated: Sat, Feb 20, 2021
Starting from MySQL 8.0.16 database server and later versions, a
CHECK constraint is a feature that allows you to specify a condition that validates data during an
INSERT or
UPDATE command. If the constraint is violated when an SQL statement is issued against a table, MySQL raises a general error and aborts the operation altogether. You can use the MySQL
CHECK constraints to enforce business logic at the backend of your application to achieve data integrity. Also, by defining specific data restrictions in the database server, you can be sure that all data administrators in a multi-user environment adhere to the set business rules when making modifications directly in the database without going through a user interface.
For instance, in your organization, you can place a policy that requires all employees to come from the state of
CALIFORNIA. To avoid this rule from being violated in the system, you can code a validation logic in your database. Any database administrator registering employees from the non-allowlisted states should get an error. To put this in a better perspective, you'll create a
sample_company database and an
employees table in this guide. You'll then put a
CHECK constraint to limit the value range that can be placed in the
state column for new staff members joining your hypothetical company.
To follow along with this tutorial, make sure you have the following:
sample_company Database
Connect to your server and log in to MySQL as root.
$ sudo mysql -u root -p
Enter the root password of your MySQL server and press ENTER to proceed. Then, issue the command below to create a
sample_company database`.
mysql> CREATE DATABASE sample_company;
Switch to the
sample_company database.
mysql> USE sample_company;
employees Table
You'll create an
employees table. This table acts as an employee register, and new staff members' details must be inserted here. The
employee_id will be a unique key to identify each employee. Then, the
first_name and
last_name fields will record the full names of the employees. Finally, you'll use the
state column to record the employees' localities.
Run the command below to create the
employees table.
mysql> CREATE TABLE employees (
employee_id BIGINT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT PRIMARY KEY,
first_name VARCHAR(50),
last_name VARCHAR(50),
state VARCHAR(50)
) ENGINE = InnoDB;
Before entering any records into the table, you'll set a validation rule in the next step.
With the
employees table in place, you're going to set a
CHECK constraint that only allows staff members from the
CALIFORNIA state.
Run the command below to add the constraint.
mysql> ALTER TABLE employees
ADD CHECK (state = 'CALIFORNIA');
Make sure you get the output below to confirm the table has been updated with a new constraint.
Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.05 sec)
Records: 0 Duplicates: 0 Warnings: 0
CHECK Constraint
Create a valid record in the
employees table. For this entry, don't violate the
state column's
CHECK constraint.
mysql> INSERT INTO employees
(
first_name,
last_name,
state
)
VALUES
(
'JOHN',
'DOE',
'CALIFORNIA'
);
Your record should be inserted into the
employees table without any problems.
Query OK, 1 row affected (0.00 sec)
Query the
employees table to confirm if the record was inserted into the table.
mysql> SELECT
employee_id,
first_name,
last_name,
state
FROM employees;
The output below confirms that the record is in place.
+-------------+------------+-----------+------------+
| employee_id | first_name | last_name | state |
+-------------+------------+-----------+------------+
| 1 | JOHN | DOE | CALIFORNIA |
+-------------+------------+-----------+------------+
1 row in set (0.00 sec)
Next, attempt to insert a new employee from the
FLORIDA state and see if the
CHECK constraint for the
state column will be violated.
Run the
INSERT command below.
mysql> INSERT INTO employees
(
first_name,
last_name,
state
)
VALUES
(
'MARY',
'SMITH',
'FLORIDA'
);
The command above should fail, and you should receive a standard error message displaying that the constraint has been violated.
ERROR 3819 (HY000): Check constraint 'employees_chk_1' is violated.
For this demonstration, you may use the MySQL
IN clause to create an allowlist of multiple states that you want to be accepted in the
employees table.
To do this, you'll need to delete the first
CHECK constraint and create a new one. Confirm the name of the constraint by running the
SELECT command below against the
INFORMATION_SCHEMA table.
mysql> SELECT
CONSTRAINT_NAME,
TABLE_SCHEMA,
TABLE_NAME
FROM INFORMATION_SCHEMA.TABLE_CONSTRAINTS
WHERE TABLE_NAME = 'employees'
AND CONSTRAINT_SCHEMA = 'sample_company'
AND CONSTRAINT_TYPE = 'CHECK';
Check the name of the constraint as displayed in the
CONSTRAINT_NAME column as shown below.
+-----------------+----------------+------------+
| CONSTRAINT_NAME | TABLE_SCHEMA | TABLE_NAME |
+-----------------+----------------+------------+
| employees_chk_1 | sample_company | employees |
+-----------------+----------------+------------+
1 row in set (0.01 sec)
Then,
DROP the constraint. In this case, delete the
employees_chk_1.
mysql> ALTER TABLE employees
DROP CHECK employees_chk_1;
The output below confirms the deletion of the
employees_chk_1 constraint.
Query OK, 0 rows affected (0.01 sec)
Records: 0 Duplicates: 0 Warnings: 0
Create a new constraint with the new rules.
mysql> ALTER TABLE employees
ADD CHECK (state IN ('CALIFORNIA', 'COLORADO', 'ARIZONA'));
Ensure you get the output as shown below.
Query OK, 1 row affected (0.23 sec)
Records: 1 Duplicates: 0 Warnings: 0
Next, try to insert new records from both the
COLORADO and
ARIZONA state.
mysql> INSERT INTO employees
(
first_name,
last_name,
state
)
VALUES
(
'JANE',
'MARK',
'COLORADO'
);
mysql> INSERT INTO employees
(
first_name,
last_name,
state
)
VALUES
(
'PETER',
'SMITH',
'ARIZONA'
);
You should get a success message from both
INSERT statements above.
Query OK, 1 row affected (0.00 sec)
Confirm the data by running a
SELECT statement against the
employees table.
mysql> SELECT
employee_id,
first_name,
last_name,
state
FROM employees;
You should now see a list of
3 employees as shown below.
+-------------+------------+-----------+------------+
| employee_id | first_name | last_name | state |
+-------------+------------+-----------+------------+
| 1 | JOHN | DOE | CALIFORNIA |
| 2 | JANE | MARK | COLORADO |
| 3 | PETER | SMITH | ARIZONA |
+-------------+------------+-----------+------------+
3 rows in set (0.00 sec)
Again, try to violate the
CHECK constraint with an employee from a non-allowlisted state such as
HAWAII) and see if an error will be thrown.
mysql> INSERT INTO employees
(
first_name,
last_name,
state
)
VALUES
(
'FRANK',
'JACOB',
'HAWAII'
);
You should get an error as shown below because
FRANK JACOB does not come from
CALIFORNIA,
COLORADO or
ARIZONA.
ERROR 3819 (HY000): Check constraint 'employees_chk_1' is violated.
This confirms that your
CHECK constraint has indeed mapped multiple allowlist values and is working as expected.
In this tutorial, you've used MySQL
CHECK constraint to improve your MySQL database's data integrity. You should always take advantage of this feature to enforce data quality and improve your business processes' logic.
