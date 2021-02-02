How to Use Vultr Object Storage with PHP

Author: Justin RodinoLast Updated: Tue, Feb 2, 2021
Using Vultr Object Storage can give flexibility and cloud storage that allows applications greater flexibility and access worldwide. Object Storage is also a centralized cloud service back-ended on the proven Amazon S3 technology. Combine this technology with PHP and create a user portal that allows uploads directly to Vultr's Object Storage.
This tutorial walks through building a web site, using Nginx, allowing direct image uploads to Vultr Object Storage using PHP and JavaScript.
For this install, add two repositories to ensure the latest versions of PHP and Nginx. To do that, add two repositories from one of the Ubuntu developers:
# sudo add-apt-repository -y ppa:ondrej/php
# sudo add-apt-repository -y ppa:ondrej/nginx-mainline
After adding the repositories, update apt, install PHP, unzip, nginx, and Composer:
# sudo apt update
# sudo apt install -y -q php8.0-{cli,fpm,mysql,gd,soap,mbstring,bcmath,common,xml,curl,imagick}
# sudo apt install -y -q unzip
# sudo apt install -y -q nginx
# sudo curl -sS https://getcomposer.org/installer | php -- --install-dir=/usr/local/bin --filename=composer
To add extra security, add an
upload user to the system. This runs the PHP FastCGI Process Manager (PHP-FPM) as well as the permissions for the web site and log files.
# sudo useradd upload
# sudo usermod -a -G upload www-data
# sudo mkdir /var/log/upload
# sudo chown -R upload:upload /var/log/upload
# sudo mkdir /var/www/upload
# sudo chown -R upload:upload /var/www/upload
# sudo chmod 770 /var/www/upload
# sudo mkdir /opt/php
# sudo chown -R upload:upload /opt/php
To support file uploads, change the
php.ini settings that the PHP-FPM CGI process uses. Edit
/etc/php/8.0/fpm/php.ini and change
upload_max_filesize = 2M to
upload_max_filesize = 10M. Next, change
post_max_size = 8M to be
post_max_size = 10M. These two values should match and is the largest file upload size. Save the file and exit.
Make a copy of the default
www.conf, which runs the PHP-FPM Pool:
# sudo cp /etc/php/8.0/fpm/pool.d/www.conf /etc/php/8.0/fpm/pool.d/upload.conf
Now rename the original file, essentially disabling it:
# sudo mv /etc/php/8.0/fpm/pool.d/www.conf /etc/php/8.0/fpm/pool.d/www.dist
The extension .dist is commonly used to denote the default file in the distribution. Furthermore, by naming it something other than .conf ensures the interpreter does't read the file.
Now open
/etc/php/8.0/fpm/pool.d/upload.conf and make the following changes:
[www] to
[upload]
user = www-data to
user = upload
group = www-data to
group = upload
listen = /run/php/php8.0-fpm.sock to
listen = /run/php/php8.0-fpm-upload.sock
pm = dynamic to
pm = ondemand
pm.max_children = 5 to
pm.max_children = 22 (NOTE: This value is dependent on the total RAM, Reserved Memory, Buffer and Process size. This calculator can help set the exact value.)
pm.start_servers = 2 to
pm.start_servers = 5
pm.min_spare_servers = 2 to
pm.min_spare_servers = 5
pm.max_spare_servers = 3 to
pm.max_spare_servers = 16
;pm.process_idle_timeout = 10s; to
pm.process_idle_timeout = 10s; (remove the comma at the front)
Save the file and exit. Restart PHP-FPM by running
sudo service php8.0-fpm restart. PHP-FPM uses the new values now.
To help secure Nginx, add a
snippets.d directory with more configurations that the web server accesses.
# sudo mkdir /etc/nginx/snippets.d
After creating the directory, create the support files with the following content:
# nano /etc/nginx/snippets.d/deny-git.conf
location ~ /\.git {
deny all;
}
# nano /etc/nginx/snippets.d/deny-composer.conf
location ~ /vendor/\.cache {
deny all;
}
location ~ /(composer.json|composer.lock) {
deny all;
}
# nano /etc/nginx/snippets.d/deny-htaccess.conf
location ~ /\.ht {
deny all;
}
# nano /etc/nginx/snippets.d/deny-env.conf
location ~ /\.env {
deny all;
}
# nano /etc/nginx/snippets.d/deny-license-readme.conf
location ~ /(LICENSE.md|README.md) {
deny all;
}
# nano /etc/nginx/snippets.d/add-headers.conf
add_header X-Frame-Options SAMEORIGIN;
add_header X-Content-Type-Options nosniff;
add_header X-XSS-Protection "1; mode=block";
To secure Nginx, create two new sites. Using an editor, create
/etc/nginx/sites-available/no-default with the following:
server {
listen 80 default_server deferred;
listen [::]:80 default_server deferred;
server_name _;
# Return 444 (No Response)
return 444;
}
This prevents requests to the server that don't match the fully qualified domain.
Create another file
/etc/nginx/sites-available/upload with the following (make sure to change
example.com and
www.example.com to your domain in the
server_name directive and the
access_log and
error_log directives):
server {
server_name www.example.com example.com;
root /var/www/upload;
index index.php index.html index.htm;
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.php?$args;
}
location ~ \.php$ {
include snippets/fastcgi-php.conf;
fastcgi_pass unix:/var/run/php/php8.0-fpm-upload.sock;
}
error_page 404 /;
include snippets.d/*.conf
access_log /var/log/nginx/ssl.example.access.log combined;
error_log /var/log/nginx/ssl.example.error.log;
}
After creating the configuration files, unlink the default site and link the two new sites:
# sudo rm /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/default
# sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/no-default /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/no-default
# sudo ln -s /etc/nginx/sites-available/upload /etc/nginx/sites-enabled/upload
After saving the supplemental files and making the site configuration changes, check the Nginx configuration by running:
# sudo nginx -t
If there are no errors, Nginx returns:
nginx: the configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf syntax is ok
nginx: configuration file /etc/nginx/nginx.conf test is successful
At this point, restart Nginx by running
service nginx restart
Now that the web server is ready, create Vultr Object Storage. Create Object Storage by logging in to my.vultr.com and navigating to Products -> Objects. Add Object Storage and give it a label. After creation, take note of the
Hostname, the
Secret Key, and the
Access Key.
upload user by running
su - upload.
When changing to this user, you might receive a warning. This is OK.
su: warning: cannot change directory to /home/upload: No such file or directory
Using the credentials from Object Storage, create
/opt/php/config.php with the following contents - changing the values to suit your preferences:
<?php
# This is Hostname value in the Vultr Portal
define('S3_HOST_NAME', 'ewr1.vultrobjects.com');
# This is the Secret Key in the Vultr Portal
define('VULTR_SECRET_KEY', 'ABCDEFghijklMNOPqrstHhMv2bRrUQCDzOEz7VBX');
# This is the Access Key in the Vultr Portal
define('VULTR_ACCESS_KEY', '123456789L58XDO5VQDQ');
# Log File location
define('LOG_FILE', '/var/log/upload/upload.log');
# Log File Tag
define('LOG_TAG', 'upload');
# Bucket Name
define('BUCKET_NAME', 'upload-bucket');
# Bucket Default ACL
# This should be either private or public-read
define('BUCKET_ACL', 'private');
# If this is true it will save a copy of the file locally as well as in S3
define('SAVE_LOCAL', false);
# Local Directory (web root + this directory)
define('LOCAL_DIR', 'uploads');
After changing the values to accommodate your needs, save and close the file.
The following steps are still ran as the
upload user
Use composer to get the core files, provided by Amazon, which is the back end of Vultr Object Storage. To download these files, change to the web site directory and run the following:
$ cd /var/www/upload
$ composer require aws/aws-sdk-php
$ composer require monolog/monolog
This installs various libraries used in the next step.
Ensure you're in the web site directory:
$ cd /var/www/upload
Create a directory structure to support the uploads:
$ mkdir css
$ mkdir functions
$ mkdir js
To support the upload add a style sheet. Create
/var/www/upload/css/main.css with the following:
#drop-area {
border: 2px dashed #ccc;
border-radius: 20px;
width: 480px;
font-family: sans-serif;
margin: 100px auto;
padding: 20px;
}
#drop-area.highlight {
border-color: purple;
}
p {
margin-top: 0;
}
.my-form {
margin-bottom: 10px;
}
#gallery {
margin-top: 10px;
}
#gallery img {
width: 150px;
margin-bottom: 10px;
margin-right: 10px;
vertical-align: middle;
}
.button {
display: inline-block;
padding: 10px;
background: #ccc;
cursor: pointer;
border-radius: 5px;
border: 1px solid #ccc;
}
.button:hover {
background: #ddd;
}
#fileElem {
display: none;
}
Save the file and exit.
To complete the upload task, JavaScript provides the back end. Create
/var/www/upload/js/main.js with the following:
let dropArea = document.getElementById('drop-area')
let filesDone = 0
let filesToDo = 0
let progressBar = document.getElementById('progress-bar')
;
['dragenter', 'dragover', 'dragleave', 'drop'].forEach(eventName => {
dropArea.addEventListener(eventName, preventDefaults, false)
})
function preventDefaults(e) {
e.preventDefault()
e.stopPropagation()
}
;
['dragenter', 'dragover'].forEach(eventName => {
dropArea.addEventListener(eventName, highlight, false)
})
;
['dragleave', 'drop'].forEach(eventName => {
dropArea.addEventListener(eventName, unhighlight, false)
})
function highlight(e) {
dropArea.classList.add('highlight')
}
function unhighlight(e) {
dropArea.classList.remove('highlight')
}
dropArea.addEventListener('drop', handleDrop, false)
function handleDrop(e) {
let dt = e.dataTransfer
let files = dt.files
handleFiles(files)
}
function handleFiles(files) {
files = [...files]
initializeProgress(files.length)
files.forEach(uploadFile)
}
function uploadFile(file) {
let url = '/php.upload.php'
let formData = new FormData()
formData.append('file', file)
fetch(url, {
method: 'POST',
body: formData
})
.then(handleErrors)
.then(function(response) {
if (!response.ok) {
throw Error(response.statusText);
}
return response;
}).then(function(response) {
previewFile(file);
progressDone;
}).catch(function(error) {
console.log(error);
});
}
function handleErrors(response) {
if (!response.ok) {
alert("The file did NOT get uploaded.");
}
return response;
}
function previewFile(file) {
let reader = new FileReader()
reader.readAsDataURL(file)
reader.onloadend = function() {
let img = document.createElement('img')
img.src = reader.result
document.getElementById('gallery').appendChild(img)
}
}
function initializeProgress(numfiles) {
progressBar.value = 0
filesDone = 0
filesToDo = numfiles
}
function progressDone() {
filesDone++
progressBar.value = filesDone / filesToDo * 100
}
Save the file and exit.
Create the supporting PHP functions file
/var/www/upload/functions/main.php with the following content:
<?php
function generatev4GUID()
{
if (function_exists('com_create_guid') === true) {
return trim(com_create_guid(), '{}');
}
$data = openssl_random_pseudo_bytes(16);
$data[6] = chr(ord($data[6]) & 0x0f | 0x40);
$data[8] = chr(ord($data[8]) & 0x3f | 0x80);
return vsprintf('%s%s-%s-%s-%s-%s%s%s', str_split(bin2hex($data), 4));
}
function putS3Object($s3, $log, $bucket, $key, $file)
{
try {
$result = $s3->putObject([
'Bucket' => $bucket,
'Key' => $key,
'SourceFile' => $file,
'ACL' => BUCKET_ACL
]);
} catch (Aws\S3\Exception\S3Exception $e) {
$log->error($e->getAwsErrorMessage() . " " . __FILE__ . " " . __LINE__);
header('HTTP/1.1 500 Internal Server Error');
exit;
}
}
function createS3Bucket($s3, $log, $bucketName)
{
$log->error("Gonna make bucket $bucketName");
try {
$result = $s3->createBucket([
'Bucket' => $bucketName,
]);
} catch (Aws\S3\Exception\S3Exception $e) {
$log->error($e->getAwsErrorMessage() . " " . __FILE__ . " " . __LINE__);
header('HTTP/1.1 500 Internal Server Error');
exit;
}
}
function loadS3Buckets($s3, $log)
{
$log->debug("Loading Bucket Names");
$buckets = $s3->listBuckets();
foreach ($buckets['Buckets'] as $bucket) {
$GLOBALS['bucketArray'][] = $bucket['Name'];
}
}
Save the file and exit.
Create
/var/www/upload/php.upload.php which is the file that takes the upload data from JavaScript (configured above in the
uploadFile(file) block of
main.js). Add the following to this file:
<?php
include_once "vendor/autoload.php";
include_once "/opt/php/config.php";
include_once "functions/main.php";
$log = new Monolog\Logger(LOG_TAG);
$log->pushHandler(new Monolog\Handler\StreamHandler(LOG_FILE, Monolog\Logger::INFO));
$log->info("File Uploader called from " . $_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR']);
$validExtensions = [
"jpg",
"gif",
"jpeg",
"png"
];
$s3 = new Aws\S3\S3Client([
'version' => 'latest',
'region' => 'us-east-1',
'endpoint' => 'https://' . S3_HOST_NAME,
'credentials' => [
'key' => VULTR_ACCESS_KEY,
'secret' => VULTR_SECRET_KEY,
]
]);
$bucketArray = [];
loadS3Buckets($s3, $log);
if (!in_array(BUCKET_NAME, $bucketArray)) {
createS3Bucket($s3, $log, BUCKET_NAME);
$s3->waitUntil('BucketExists', ['Bucket' => BUCKET_NAME]);
$log->info(BUCKET_NAME . " didn't exist. Creating...");
}
$fdata = $_FILES['file'];
$tmp_name = $fdata['tmp_name'];
$real_name = $fdata['name'];
$error = $fdata['error'];
$size = $fdata['size'];
$ftype = $fdata['type'];
$ext = strtolower(pathinfo($real_name, PATHINFO_EXTENSION));
if (!in_array($ext, $validExtensions)) {
$log->error($real_name . " was attempted to be uploaded but had an illegal extension.");
header('HTTP/1.1 500 Internal Server Error');
exit;
}
$fileGuid = generatev4GUID();
$nfn = $fileGuid . "." . $ext;
$log->info($upload_file);
if ($error == 0) {
if (SAVE_LOCAL) {
$upload_file = $_SERVER['DOCUMENT_ROOT'] . "/" . LOCAL_DIR . "/" . $nfn;
if (!is_dir($_SERVER['DOCUMENT_ROOT'] . "/" . LOCAL_DIR)) {
mkdir($_SERVER['DOCUMENT_ROOT'] . "/" . LOCAL_DIR, 0755, true);
}
move_uploaded_file($tmp_name, $upload_file);
putS3Object($s3, $log, BUCKET_NAME, $nfn, $upload_file);
$log->info($real_name . " was moved to " . $tmp_name . " and then uploaded as " . $upload_file);
} else {
putS3Object($s3, $log, BUCKET_NAME, $nfn, $tmp_name);
unlink($tmp_name);
$log->info($real_name . " simply got uploaded as " . $upload_file);
}
} else {
$log->error($real_name . " was attempted to be uploaded");
$log->error("Something went wrong along the way");
header('HTTP/1.1 500 Internal Server Error');
exit;
}
Save the file and exit.
The last file that ties it all together is the HTML form that references the files above. Create
/var/www/upload/index.php with the following content:
<html>
<head>
<title>
Vultr Object Storage Image Uploader
</title>
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="#">
</head>
<body>
<div id="drop-area">
<form class="my-form">
<p>Upload multiple files using the file dialog or by dragging and dropping images into this dashed region</p>
<input type="file" id="fileElem" multiple accept="image/*" onchange="handleFiles(this.files)">
<label class="button" for="fileElem">Select files manually</label>
</form>
<progress id="progress-bar" max=100 value=0></progress>
<div id="gallery"></div>
</div>
<script src=""></script>
</body>
</html>
Save the file and exit.
Leaving the default settings creates a log file
/var/log/upload/upload.log which shows every upload. The files are not stored on the local drive by default, they get uploaded to Object Storage and they can only be accessible by logging in. This is configured in the settings in
/opt/php/config.php. This file also controls the Object Storage permissions. Setting
BUCKET_ACL to
public-read makes the files publicly available. The public location is https://S3HOSTNAME/BUCKET_NAME/FILENAME.ext
After configuring the web server, install and secure it with LetsEncrypt.
Vultr's robust Object Storage, built on the back of Amazon's S3 is a great storage tool and with PHP, a simple web server, and the libraries from Amazon, makes a robust storage and delivery solution. Using technologies like these make files available and more accessible for people around the world.
You could earn up to $300 by adding new articles